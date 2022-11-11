Emma Bartley
Emma Taylor Bartley, 94, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Emma was born in Heenon, March 2, 1928, a daughter of the late John Wyatt and Mary Elizabeth (Nichols) Taylor.
She was a medical secretary for the Pikeville Miner’s Hospital and for Dr. O.W. Thompson Jr. for 40 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville for over 50 years, a member of the Encourager Sunday School Class and a member of the Women’s Missionary Union.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bartley, on Nov. 6, 2015; and also by her brothers and sisters, Lonnie Taylor, Ira Taylor, Grace Stepp, Hazel Truly Ratliff, Ida Pruitt, Eula Cook and infants, Pearl and Arthur.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Ann Bartley, of Pikeville; a brother-in-law, Reed S. Bartley (Delores), of Wilmington, N.Car.; a sister-in-law, Peggy Bartley, of Elkhorn City; and special friends and caregivers, Linda H., Linda A., Betty, Jean, Cindy and Justine.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Staggs and Paul Badgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be: Frank Bartley, Donnie Hall, Paul Bentley, John Isaac, Orville Hamilton Jr., Jim Williamson and A.O. Onkst.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Dr. Rick McClellan, John Justice, Buford Williamson, Kathy McClellan, Jim Dotson and David Collier.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Brown
Brenda Kay Brown, 62, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 28, 1960, to the late Wade and Dina Verna Lee Sexton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Sexton and Kenny Sexton; and one nephew, Timothy Sexton.
She is survived by her husband, John Kiss, of Brushy Fork; her first husband and father of her children, Tony Brown; two daughters, Dinah Reitz (Bill), of Dorton, and Christina Dennis (Jeremy), of Ocala, Fla.; her stepmother, Kathy Sexton; three sisters, Shelia Sanders (Harold), of Ashcamp, Tammie Steffey (Jim), of Kingsport, Tenn., and Diana Tackett (Danny), of Hi Hat; her seven grandchildren who were the lights of her life; Heaven, Emmaley, Ashlynn, Liley, Laylah, Lorilye and Billiam.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sexton Cemetery, Brushy Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shawn Bryant
Shawn Bryant, 56, Big Branch Ball Road, Emmalena, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Hazard ARH Hospital.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 14, 1966, the son of the late Hillard Bryant and Flo Ruth Rowe Bryant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Priscilla Bryant.
He is survived by two brothers, Shannon Bryant (Thearose) and Scottie Bryant (Katherine); one sister, Sheila Elkins (Jimmy); a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Shane Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Burgess
David Burgess, 62, of Layne Hollow, Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
He was born in Pike County, March 3, 1960, the son of the late Ben Marcum Burgess and Lois Florine Holloway Burgess.
He was employed in construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Burgess; and one sister, Geneva Sue Vaughn.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl “Frasure” Burgess, of Layne Hollow, Pikeville; one son, David Dwayne Burgess II, of Pikeville; one daughter, Candice Lynn Pace (Jesse), of Somerset; one brother, Larry Dean Burgess (Kristine), of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Vonita Cortez, of Pikeville; and six grandchildren, Conner Price, Jasper Pace, Candice Burgess, David Dwayne Burgess III, John Burgess and Nick Burgess.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Orlean Hopkins
Orlean Hopkins, 92, of Forest Hills, died suddenly at her residence on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Minister Dave Lockard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Jason Howell
Jason Eric Howell, 49, of Lexington, and formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his residence.
Jason was born in Pikeville, March 23, 1973, the son of the late Jake W. Howell Jr. and Diana Gwyn Joyce Howell.
Jason served as Athletic Director and a SAFE teacher, a program designed to eliminate suspensions and failures for Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He started his football career as an offensive lineman for Pikeville High School’s powerhouse football teams in the late 1980’s for Coach Hillard Howard’s Class A state champs in 1988 and ’89. He returned to Pikeville and became an assistant in 1996. He was there ten years before coming to Lexington to join Tates Creek’s staff in 2005, as an assistant football coach for 2 years. He then went on to be what a fellow teacher described as, “the heart and soul of Bulldog nation” by serving as athletic director at Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. His dedication to the FCPS and Dunbar program for over 15 years as an educator and director was unmatched.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jake and Cora Howell; and also his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Gwen Joyce.
He is survived by his sister, Amanda Howell Hicks and her husband, Wes, of Pikeville; his niece, Aidan Hicks; and his nephew, Jonah Hicks.
He is also survived by his special aunt, Vickie Howell, of Greeneville, Tenn.; his special uncle, Andrew Joyce, of Pikeville, and his special uncle, Jeffery Joyce, of Wellborn, Fla.; as well as a host of friends and former students.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Jason’s memory to the “We Are Dunbar Campaign”, c/o Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, 1600 Man O War Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40513.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Conley Johnson Jr.
Conley Johnson Jr., 86, of Louisville, died peacefully at home on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Oct. 27, 1936, in Virgie, to Conley Johnson and Fannie Childers Johnson.
Conley spent his youth exploring the mountains of eastern Kentucky. With his brothers, sisters, and boyhood friends, he spent countless days climbing the hills of Virgie, hunting and getting into all kinds of mischief.
Conley attended Virgie High School, Pikeville College, and then the University of Louisville. On Valentine’s Day, 1964, he married Bobbie Monroe, of Louisville, his wife of 49 years, who preceded him in death in 2013.
He spent his 35-year career working at General Electric, living in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Louisville, ultimately serving as manager of Customer Relations at Appliance Park. After retiring, he spent countless hours supporting Bobbie and maintaining their daycare center, Pre-school Prep, and volunteering at St. John Center.
Conley was a family man at heart. He was a beloved husband and father, adored brother and uncle (Bubby Rat), cherished friend, and a devoted grandfather (Papaw.) Storytelling came naturally to him and his memory was unmatched. It was not unusual to find a circle of family and friends around Conley, hanging on his every word.
Conley loved driving his dogs around town in his 1972 blue Jeep. He earned the moniker “The Dog Man” from many who saw him driving in Germantown.
Conley is survived by his two daughters, Constance Johnson (Robert Bruns) and Kathy Johnson; his grandsons, Benjamin and Julian Kuroiwa; and his dear friends the Pfannerstill-Schnepf family.
Visitation will be held in Louisville, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. His funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. His burial service will take place at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in Conley’s name can be sent to St. John Center and Shamrock Pet Foundation in Louisville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bosse Funeral Home, Inc., of Louisville.
This is a paid obituary.
"Granny" McCoy
Alice Marie “Granny” McCoy, 90, of Rockwood, formerly of Pikeville and Ruskin, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born in Grundy, Va., July 6, 1932. She was a member of the New Vision Word of Faith Church in Rockwood, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Lillie McCoy; an infant child; grandchildren, Kelly McCoy and Mark McClain; great-granddaughter, Ashley Tyler; brothers, Jake Jr. McCoy and Arnold McCoy; and sister, Eva Phillips.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Ann McClain; son, Bony McCoy (Karen); daughter, Theresa McCoy; grandchildren, Charles McClain, Toni McClain, Shaun McClain, Kayla McCoy, Clarissa Shawnte Brazinski, Tyler Romine (Madison Reeves); great-grandchildren, Hannah Marie, Heath, Tiffany, Gabriella, Kara, Ella, Kayden, Jayden, Jakob, Liam and Micah; greta-great-grandchildren, Carolyn “C.J.”, Paislee and Riley; sister, Jessie Mae Blankenship; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in the Johnson Memorial Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Mortuary and J.W. Call Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Parsons
David Milton Parsons, 71, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehab Center in Phelps.
David was born in Pikeville, Nov. 14, 1950, a son of the late Shirley and Minerva Clevinger Parsons.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shannon Gregory Parsons; one grandson, Alex Thacker; four brothers, Jimmy Parsons, Willie Parsons, Lee Parsons and Robert Parsons; and two sisters, Sue Parsons and Carrie Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Anderson Parsons; two sons, Jeffery Anderson (Lana), of Harold, and Kendall Anderson, of Sycamore; and two daughters, Rhonda Thacker (Michael), of Pikeville, and Melissa Logan (Joe), of Georgetown.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nick Thacker, Hannah Caudill, Joseph Logan, Kennedy Anderson, London Anderson and Britain Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Kanaan Hall, Abel Thacker, Nataleigh Hall and Eleanor Caudill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jared Arnett officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Honoring him by serving as pallbearers will be Nick Thacker, Joseph Logan, Kennedy Anderson, London Anderson, Jeffery Anderson and Joe Logan.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Cathee” Pinson
Catherine “Cathee” Pinson died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Prichard Street in Williamson, W.Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Father Nick England officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Paul Ray
Paul R. Ray, 63, of Caseville, Mich., formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his residence, while under hospice care.
Paul was born in Detroit, Mich., Dec. 16, 1958, to Pauline (Courtney) and the late Alfred Ray. He grew up in Pikeville and moved to Michigan in 1994. He worked at UPS, Heavy Freight from 1995 until retiring in 2017. After retiring, he moved from Inkster to Caseville, Michigan. He was a member of the Caseville Eagles Club. He enjoyed spending winters in Leesburg, Fla., traveling in his camper and going on cruises.
Paul is survived by his fiancé, Robbie Jean Jabtecki; children, Hope Putnam and Michael Paul (Kendra) Ray; several grandchildren; his mother, Pauline; sisters, Joyce Smith and Regina Payne; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon, Michigan. Burial will follow in Caseville Twp Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Champagne Funeral Chapel of Pigeon, Michigan.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rocky Sheppard
Rocky Lee Sheppard, 28, of Lenore, W.Va., currently residing in Bloomingdale, Ohio, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Memorial services were held Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Kathie Sichette
Kathie Marie Sichette, 69, of West Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuayinc.com.
Jennifer Slone
Jennifer Ann Slone, 49, of Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Leonard Smith as celebrant.
Jennifer’s cremains will be interred at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Jeffrey Trimble
Jeffrey Warrix Trimble, residing in Falls of Rough and formerly of Pikeville and Ivel, obtained his ultimate goal of stepping into eternity on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Mercifully, Jeff had less than a one day stay at Jewish Hospital of Louisville with his daughter, Whitney, and her husband, Matt, by his side.
Jeff was born in Pikeville, March 21, 1950, to Jack and Marie Warrix Trimble.
Jeff was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Steve; his wife, Yvonne Colvin Trimble; and his daughter, Alexandria Nicole.
Jeff was a graduate of Pikeville High School, attended Pikeville College and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Jeff was gifted with the unique ability to accomplish whatever he set his mind to. Such as purchasing a tangled mess of electronic equipment in several boxes and turning it into working order in which he taught himself recording and videoing and would submit to WSAZ for a program that was viewed weekly. He became an airplane pilot. He studied hard and became a licensed financial broker, and without taking a welding class, he became a welder and built the current boat dock at Fishtrap Lake. Working alongside his father, Jack, he grew to love the country life and spent several years raising beef cattle on Ivy Creek.
Jeff owned and operated several businesses. He owned Pollacks Jewelry in Pikeville and Irishman Creek Marina and Boat Sales on Carr Fork Lake in Knott County. He established and operated Trimble Insurance Agency of Ivel and Shelbiana. He served several years as a Pikeville City Policeman.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Allen.
One of his greatest attributes was the comradery that he had with all classes of people. He was comfortable with all, but was especially drawn to the common man. The more down to earth, the more he enjoyed their company. He never felt any job was beneath him. His wit and generous spirit were unsurpassed and gained him a multitude of lifelong friends.
In 1978, he married Eldora Maynard and had one daughter, Whitney Brooke Trimble Hagan. All who knew him can attest that Whitney was the light of his life. She was his Dooder Bell and his was her Dada. He stayed in protective Dada mode until his last breath, trying to shield her from all unpleasantness.
The last several years he lived in Western Kentucky, first on a lake then lastly on a farm which he loved. Not surprisingly he made a host of friends in that area also and he will be greatly missed by all in that area.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Hatcher-Trimble Cemetery section of the Pikeville City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Young
Sandra Lee Roberts Young, 75, of Varney, wife of the late James W. “JW” Young, was called to Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Sandra was born in Pike County, Oct. 13, 1947, a daughter of the late Anna Sanders Looney and the late Dickie Roberts. Sandra was raised by her maternal grandparents, the late William and Nanny Sanders.
Sandra is survived by three children, Tonja Arnold (Scott), James L. Young (Debbie) and Selenna Hylton. Her pride and joy were her eight grandchildren, Jami Lauren Young, Gentry Marie Simpson (Kyle), Austin Channing Stevens, Sydney Grace Arnold, Savanna Lee Arnold, Quinn Morton Arnold, Riley Jean Arnold and Kaegan Dean Hylton.
She was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
Sandra is survived by two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Piso Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, with Bobby Mullins officiating. Burial will be at the Young Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mullinsfamilyfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.
