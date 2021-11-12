Billy Cantrell
Billy Jo Cantrell, 63, of Pinsonfork, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Lee Dotson Jr. officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, McVeigh. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bobby Blankenship
Bobby Dale Blankenship, 60, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
He was born in Phelps, Jan. 21, 1961, the son of the late Robert T. and Alice Mae Blankenship, of Phelps.
He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He loved music and he loved his grandson, Jonah Dale Blankenship, more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garland Hurley and Elsie Hurley, of Phelps; two sisters, Jennifer Lynn Adkins, of Freeburn, and Carolyn Kay Hurley Bartley, of Pikeville; one brother-in-law, David Allen, of North Carolina; two uncles, Clinton Gene Hurley, of Phelps, and Scott Blankenship, of Defiance, Ohio; one nephew, Shawn Allen, of North Carolina; and one cousin, Larry Edward Hurley, of Phelps.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin Blankenship (Dakota), of Pikeville, and Shannon Blankenship (Tara), of Pikeville; one grandson, Jonah Dale Blankenship, of Pikeville; his ex-wife and her husband, Debbie and Adam Williams, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one sister, Rhonda Allen, of North Carolina; one niece, Amy Adkins, of Freeburn; one nephew, Joshua J. Hurley, of Phelps; one aunt, Macie Blankenship, of Defiance, Ohio; two cousins, Lisa Johnson and Gary Blankenship, of Defiance, Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
In honoring his wishes, private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Spring Valley Funeral & Crematory of Louisville.
Darrius Coleman
Darrius Coleman, 83, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Phelps, Oct. 24, 1938, a son of the late Lawrence Coleman and Pearl Thorpe Coleman.
Darrius was a member of the Freeburn Pentecostal Church of God and was a powerful witness for the Lord. He enjoyed performing Bluegrass/Country Gospel Music in church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Inis Coleman; his brothers, Donald Ray, Earl and James Edward Coleman; and his sister, Connie Jackson.
He is survived by his children, Lora Diane Wolford (Dave), of Freeburn, Michael Coleman (Angie), of McCarr, and Crista Gail Banks (Gabriel), of Phelps; his grandchildren, Travis Prater, Zachary Wolford, Jaden Banks and Isabella Coleman; and his great-granddaughter, Alexia Prater. He is also survived by two sisters, Lois Carol Harris (William Arthur), of Hickory, N.Car., and Joyce Collie, of Munford, Tenn.; and a special friend, Emory Wolford.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Freeburn Community Cemetery at Barn Hollow with Odis Blankenship, Charles Meeks and Ronald Kenny Chapman officiating.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Justin Dotson
Justin Troy Dotson, 39, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eldon Francis Sr.
Eldon Gene Francis Sr., 77, of Stopover, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Camp Creek Pentecostal Church, Stopover, with Bros. Gerald Fields, Larry Rife and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Francis Family Cemetery at Whispering Hills, Stopover. Military honors will be performed by DAV Chapter #141 of Belfry.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Nov. 12, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Wendell Hamilton
Wendell L. Hamilton, 75, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Wendell was born Jan. 29, 1946, to the late Orville and Sendy Branham Hamilton, of Virgie.
Wendell was an avid bowler in his younger years and participated in several bowling leagues. He retired from Leslie Equipment in Pikeville.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna Hall Hamilton; one daughter, Stephanie Hamilton, both of Lexington. He is also survived by one brother, Kenneth Hamilton, of Lexington; three sisters, Brenda Antill, Yvonne Johnson and Enagile Tackett, all of Virgie; three sisters-in-law, Claudena Hamilton, of Virgie, Patty Akers, of Harold, and Freda Grubbs, of Lexington. He is also survived by two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; as well as, his "little buddy", Cory Isaac Tackett; and "little princess", Jondra Vance Schwab.
Wendell was preceded in death by his sister, Opal Wolford; and his brother, Polmerine Hamilton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bluegrass Parkinson's Alliance, P.O. Box 4424, Lexington, KY 40544-4424, or, online at www.bgparkinsons.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clark Legacy Center of Lexington.
Janice Hayes
Janice Gay Hayes, 75, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Janice was born on Feb. 26, 1946, to her parents, the late Walter Varney and Edith Anderson Varney.
She was the wife of the late Harrison Hayes, a homemaker and a member of Edo Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, Janice was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ashely Miranda Hayes.
Janice is survived by one daughter, Katherine Ward (Michael); three sons, John Hayes, Donald Hayes and Bradley Hayes (Pam); five sisters, Glynea May, Brenda Slone, Linda Casey, Leona Chapman and Phyllis Varney; three grandchildren, Chris Hayes, Donnie Hayes and Amanda Hamilton; six great-grandchildren; one special niece, Chloe Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church with Brothers Matt Bowman, Bob Bowman and Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nicholas Hensley
We are saddened to report the death of Nicholas Hensley, 26, of Phelps.
He was born April 14, 1995, the son of Barbara Susanne Dotson. Nick was raised by his grandparents, Glen and Carolyn Dotson, of Phelps. He departed this life on Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
He is survived by his mother and grandparents; his sister, Kardi Blackburn; his brother, Tyler Blackburn; his aunts, Edythe Williamson and Kim Spann; and his uncle, David Dotson. Nick is also survived by his niece, McKynley Adkins; his cousins, Autumn and Alex Dotson, Riley, Noah and Miranda Spann, and Kameron, Kyle and Montana Williamson; and his special friend, Maggie Thorpe.
Nick loved going to church and he loved being involved in the church events. He enjoyed gaming and was a movie buff. He enjoyed caring for his grandparents whom he loved very much. His joyful, giving nature will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Lord's House at Phelps.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the church with Mitch Bowling , Chris Casey and Gerald Fields officiating. Interment will be at the George Dotson Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
John Hunt
John M. Hunt, 74, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
John was born Aug. 5, 1947, to his parents, the late Edwin "Paddle" Hunt and Betty Hunt.
He was the husband of Eleanor Lowe Hunt.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Ray Hunt and Harold Gene Hunt.
Along with his wife, John is survived by four children, Karen Brewster, Tim Yates (Sarah), Lenore Robinson (Mark) and Brenda Packard; two brothers, James E. Hunt (Leroy) and David Jay Hunt; two sisters, Mary Ellen and Wanda Sue; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Biggs Church of God at Phyllis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at the church. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery at Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Debra Johnson
Debra "Hobbit" Johnson, 66, of Spewing Camp Road, McDowell, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at McDowell ARH Hospital.
Debra was born in Barberton, Ohio, April 28, 1955, the daughter of the late Jessie Gross and Mary Lewis Gross.
She was a retired sales associate for WalMart. She was of the Christian Faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Carl Curtis Gross; and one sister, Dottie Clark.
Debra is survived by her lifelong companion, Lance Dye; three children, Tammy Stevens (Adam Harrison), James Shaffer (Tammy) and April Smith (Paul); one brother, Timothy Gross; two sisters, Judy Johnson and Donna Price; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her lifelong best friend, Lucy Elswick; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Thelma Lambert
Thelma Alene (Younce) Lambert, 81, of Forest Hills, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her home, after a lengthy illness.
Thelma was born in Harold, Oct. 26, 1940, the daughter of the late Edna and Theodore Younce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Younce; two sisters, Catherine Younce and Judy Kennedy; four brothers-in-law, Art Levy, Boyce Barker, Richard Volmer and Ben Kennedy; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Chafin.
Thelma graduated from Belfry High School in 1957, at the age of 16. She had to wait one year to be old enough to enroll in nursing school and then moved to Louisville. Upon graduation, she returned home to begin a lifelong nursing career, leaving Pike County only briefly while her husband was in optometry school. They returned to open and run Lambert Eye Care, where she worked until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Dr. Don Lambert. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Shannon (Ted), of Kingsport, Tenn., and Dr. Brian Lambert (Jenny), of Forest Hills; four sisters, Fannie Levy, of Hilton Head, S.Car., Patricia Scott (Jim), of Harrison Township, Mich., Nancy Volmer, of Warsaw, Ky., and Jeanne Smith (Bruce); six grandchildren, Donnie Shannon (Adria), Colin Shannon (Tiffani), Matthew Lambert (Carlie), Katie Shannon, Megan Alley (Cameron) and Mason Lambert; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Over the course of her illness, she was blessed with wonderful caregivers including Stephanie Scott, Connie Sullivan, Denise Gannon, Tina Farley, Rotunda Mahon, Savannah Estep and others. A special thank you to ARH Skilled Nursing Facility and Bluegrass Care Navigators.
She will be sorely missed by her loving family and her many girls/co-workers at Lambert Eye Care.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, with visitation from 1 until 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Forest Hills, where she was a member, with the deacons and Brian Warden officiating.
There will be no graveside services as Thelma has chosen cremation services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Forest Hills Building Fund, or, Bluegrass Care Navigators. Deliveries can be made at the church after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home of Huntington, West Virginia.
Ellery Reed
Ellery Daniel Reed, 71, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Gary Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
"Al" Rhodes
1936-2021
Elfonse "Al" Rhodes, 85, of Pikeville, was born to the late Ballard and Gladys Rhodes on June 2, 1936, and passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
He was a proud United States Marine and loved his family unconditionally.
He is survived by his loving spouse, of 66 years, Lucille (Adkins) Rhodes; and four children: Ken (Gwen), Jeff (Sue), Marsha (Rick), and Cathy (Hugh).
He is also survived by eight adoring grandchildren: Kenny, Jeffrey, David, Jessica, Rebecca, Cody, Danny, and Kyle; and nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was brother to Bill Rhodes, Mary (Sue) Walsh, Tom Rhodes, Warren Rhodes, and Randy Rhodes.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama.
Robert Savage
Robert Savage, 67, of Belfry, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1953, to his parents, the late Herbert Savage and Essie Runyon Savage.
He was the husband of Peggy Sue Blevins Savage and a retired electrician in the coal mines.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Savage.
Along with his wife, Robert is survived by his step-mother, Ann Runyon Savage; two daughters, Tashina Savage and Tiffany Savage; one son, Robert C. Savage; two brothers, Larry Savage (Susan) and Terry Savage (Jeannie); six sisters, Joan Savage, Cora Bacon (Paul), Judith Smith (Jimmy), Naomi Jean Savage, Jennifer Savage and Christy Savage; one grandchild, Mauryel Savage; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sherrell Stamper
Sherrell Darlene Stamper, 76, of Elkhorn Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Knott County, Aug. 25, 1945, to the late David Jesse Stamper Jr. and Christine Miller Stamper.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gobel Lee Stamper.
She is survived by her companion, Frank Cowan, of Shelby Gap; two sons, Cody Jesse Martin (Chrissy), of Virgie, and Carl Lewis Martin, of Dorton; four brothers, Robert Stamper, of North Carolina, Eugene Stamper, of Hindman, Larue Stamper, of Hindman, and Kenneth Stamper, of Cumberland; one sister, Molly Moore, of Shelby Gap; and one granddaughter, Anastasia Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Stamper Family Cemetery at Hindman.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
