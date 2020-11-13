“Libby” Ball
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Copley Ball, 85, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Rev. Jarod Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to COVID-19 health mandates, all those in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Billie Branham
Billie Jane Damron Branham, 84, of Collins Street, Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born at Pikeville, April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Cordell Damron and Martha Ellen Anderson Damron.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James E. Branham; one son, Michael Branham; and one daughter, Tammy Younce Kinney.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Branham (Dee); two daughters, Jennifer Hopkins (Stevie) and Jami Coleman (Bobby); one brother, John George Damron (Jo), of Fort Worth, Tex.; four grandchildren, Regina Younce Runyon (Adam), Hans Michael Branham, Lauren May (Larry) and Cody Kinney (Kayla); and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Kinney and Brooklin Kinney.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Peggy Branham
Peggy Joyce Weddington Branham, 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington.
She was born at Pikeville, Jan. 25, 1946, the daughter of the late George and Mazie Williamson Weddington.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty White; and one brother, Don Weddington.
She is survived by her husband, Foster Branham; one son, Steven Branham (Rachel), of Pikeville; one daughter, Janet Damron (Jeff), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Jana Branham, Jarrett Branham, Izabella Damron and Greyson Damron; two brothers, Dennis Weddington, of Pikeville, and Dean Weddington, of Richmond; two sisters, Patty Bishop, of Pensacola, Fla, and Georgia Lee Williamson, of Shelbiana; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be forever loved and missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with James Weddington and Morgan Chapman. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Minerva Caudill
Minerva Caudill, 93, of Jonancy, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 8, 1927, to the late Joseph and Bertha Adkins Osborne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Chester Caudill and Wayne Edward Caudill; one brother, Elsworth Osborne; two sisters, Juanita Bryant and Kathleen Hall; and one grandchild, Nathan Caudill.
She is survived by two sons, Donald Caudill (Patricia) and Jason Caudill (Rita), both of Jonancy; one daughter, Kathy Sexton (Wade), of Dorton; one sister, Loretta Hopkins, of Little Creek; five grandchildren, Angela Kluttz (Mike), Tiffani Damron (Chad), Pam Caudill, Brandon Caudill and Stefanie Erwin (Danny); and nine great-grandchildren, Whitney Varney, Colton Kluttz, Michaela Kluttz, Jaxson Damron, Bradon Caudill, Audrie Damron, Lila Grace Erwin, Presley Erwin and Savannah Erwin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Osborne Cemetery at Jonancy.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Nov. 13,, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Fred Coleman
Fred Ray Coleman, 55, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Flint, Mich., April 3, 1965, the son of the late Edwin Coleman and Carol Lee Hensley Coleman.
He was disabled and of the Southern Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Coleman; two brothers, Michael Dean Coleman and John A. Coleman; and one sister, Teresa Sharef.
He is survived by one son, Nicholas Ray Dale Coleman; one daughter, Phoebe A. Adkins; two brothers, Paul Coleman and Mark A. Coleman; three sisters, Sharon Thompson, Kathy Muflahi and Melissa Hill; two grandchildren, Russell and Piper; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billie Dillon
Billie G. Dillon, 90, of Turkey Creek, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Steven Ferran
Steven W. Ferran, 71, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Danville.
He was born in Indiana, March 4, 1949, the son of the late Earl Wayne Ferran and Pearl Minaughn Elwell Ferran.
He was a retired maintenance man and a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church. He was a member of the F.O.P., VFW and Elkhorn City Fire Department. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Franklin Ferran; two sons, Earl Avery Ferran (Lynn) and Jeremiah "J.J." Ferran (Connie); one brother, Larry Joe Ferran; five grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Baptist Church with Aaron Butler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carolyn Justice
Carolyn Justice, 66, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Logan, W.Va., April 4, 1954, the daughter of the late Quint Lincoln Justice and Oma Joyce Goff.
She was a school cook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Sue Justice; and one sister, Joyce Ann Stepp.
She is survived by one son, James Justice (Kendra Taylor), of Raccoon; four brothers, Raymond Leon Justice (Geraldine), of Kimper, Keith Lincoln Justice, of West Liberty, James Douglas Justice (Irene), of Raccoon, and Phillip Mark Justice, of Pikeville; two sisters, Phyllis Jean Justice, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Connie J. Chapman (Earl Jr.), of Raccoon; five grandchildren, Harley Justice, Skylar Justice, Payton Justice, Aiden Justice and Hannah Shelton; one special great-nephew, Noa Gannon; three special great-nieces, Gracie Chapman, Keera Chapman and Allyson Hunt; nine nieces and nephews, Olivia, Phillip, Shannon, Quinten, Billie, Amanda, Jessica, Gloria and Melinda; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Brad Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Quint Oma Justice Memorial Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Joe Milam
Joe Jack Milam, 83, of Robinson Creek, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born at Virgie, Nov. 16, 1936, the son of the late Raymond and Julia Harmon Milam.
He was a retired school teacher, basketball coach and track coach at Virgie High School and an insurance agent. He was a member of Coal Run Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Stevie Lin Milam, who passed away on Feb. 16, 1992; his grandson, Stevie Joe Potter Milam; his brothers, Eugene, Ray and Lin Milam; and his sister, Inez Sword.
He is survived by his former wife, Justine Milam, of Means; his daughter, Carrie Ellen Milam, of Means; his sister, Rose Compton, of Virgie; his grandchildren, Adam Milam (Barbie) and Emily Hubbard (Kevin); and his great-grandchildren, Lindsie Lashae Noel, Ricky Joe Jack Milam, Neva Justine Hubbard and John Milam Hubbard.
He will live on in the minds and hearts of the many track and basketball players he coached and his family and many friends.
Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to have a private visitation, funeral and burial. Burial will take place at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shawndell Sisler
Shawndell Hathaway Sisler, 50, died unexpectedly, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence at Wellington.
She was born at Wilmington, Del., Feb. 5, 197, and was one of "The Dirty Dozen", the 12 grandchildren of the late Rev. Levi and Vivienne Howell of Rising Sun, MD.
She grew up near Port Deposit, Md., and graduated from Perryville High School.
She was a hair stylist by trade and then worked in customer service after moving to Florida. Going to the beach was her favorite pastime. Collecting gemstones was her hobby, especially birthstones of her loved ones.
She was a one of a kind mother who was dearly loved by her children. She moved to Kentucky in 2009 to be near her family.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Laurene Ferrell and was lucky enough to have two fathers, Nolan Randall Ferrell, of Wellington, and Robert Hathaway, of Largo, Florida. She will be dearly missed by her only daughter, Faith Sisler, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; her sons, Brandon Wyatt (Nakeita), of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tyler Sisler (Katie), of Woodstock, Va.; two sisters, Vicky Graybeal, of New Milford, N.J., and Patricia Ervin, of Wellington; three grandchildren, Brandon Wyatt Jr., Adalynn Sisler and Callie Sisler. She is also survived by her companion, Jeremy Hopkins; her aunt, Ruby Gordon, of Elkton, Md.; her niece, Krystal Graybeal; her nephews, Steven Ferrell and Jeffrey Walker; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Howell Cemetery, Island Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday at 6p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral of Pikeville.
“Bob” Sparks
Hershel “Bob” Sparks
Bob Sparks, 89, of Collins Highway, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 9, 1931, the son of the late William Henry and Ida Mae Blankenship Sparks.
He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of Little Hannah Old Regular Baptist Church and a retired coal miner.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, William Sparks; one daughter, Chrissy Sparks; one grandson, Braxton Lacy Dell Tackett; one brother, Estill Sparks; and seven sisters, Vagel Lester, Gay Mays, Faye Sargent, Belle Reynolds, Belva Jean Vanover, Ann Tatum and Ruth Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Hannah Sue Sparks; two sons, Chris Tackett (Amber) and Bobby Boyd (Christie), both of Pikeville; three daughters, Becky Rohrer (Stewart), of Clay Pool Hill, Va., Robin McCann (Andy), of Tazwell, Va. , and Fallon Stanley (Ross), of Virgie; nine grandchildren, Matthew Rohrer (Kristen), Kelly Rohrer Matney (Derek), Dustin Lacy Boyd (Leeann), Brittni Brianne Collins (Eddie), Christian Edward Tackett, Madison Katelyn Brown, Coleton Bryce Tackett, Cheyenne Marie Stanley and Isabelle Grace Stanley; seven great-grandchildren, Alivia Paige Matney, Kylee Ann Rohrer, Dawson Cade Boyd, Matthew Lincoln Rohrer, Lynlee Erin Boyd, Conner Allen Rohrer and Lacie Emryn Boyd; and a special sister-in-law, Kimberly Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Indian Bottom Association Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Dustin Boyd, Matthew Rohrer, Eddie Collins, Andy McCann, Terry Mays and Gary Mays. Honorary pallbearers will be Ross Stanley, Derek Matney and Dawson Cade Boyd.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Due to COVID-19, please remember to wear a mask when attending services.
Janice Wood
Today the journey has ended, and I knock at Heaven’s gate. Behind is strife, troubles, sorrows and beyond is the morning of a new day. As the gate swings wide, I see lost friends with laughter coming to give a glad welcome to me for a new beginning of life.
Janice Ratliff Wood,84, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
She was born at Mayflower, Johns Creek, Nov. 30, 1936, to Mamie Clark and Wilson Ratliff.
She grew up on Johns Creek and graduated from Johns Creek High School in 1955.
Her ebullient personality and ability to adapt and work successfully with co-workers helped her in various jobs. She was trained to be a telephone switchboard operator for several years at South Central Bell, and worked at the Methodist Hospital, and Miner’s Hospital. Her love of flowers and floral arrangements led her to work as a floral designer for 15 years (Helen’s Flower, Betsy Layne Floral). She also owned and operated Jan’s Restaurant for over 10 years. She participated in activities with the Daughters of the American Revolution until her physical disabilities progressed.
She will be remembered as a loving friend and supporter by co-workers and many others, always a friend to everyone.
She loved the staff, caregivers and fellow residents at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab during the three years, since 2017, and was extremely grateful for the attention and care extended to her.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, Johns Creek, mouth of Joes Creek. She is survived by her brother, Roger Ratliff; her daughter, Sheila Wood Mullins (Tony O’Neil); her grandchildren, Tiffani Ballard (Michael), Tasha Justice (Jason) and Tony Mullins (Brandy); and her great-grandchildren, Chandler, Clark, Jayden, Jameson, Abigayle and Zane.
Funeral services will be held privately at the family cemetery, Pinson/Clark Cemetery, at the mouth of Joes Creek, with Pastor Randall Parsons officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Ratliff, Neal Mullins, Tony Mullins, Michael Ballard, Jason Justice, Chandler Ballard and Jayden Justice. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
