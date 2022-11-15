Lois Ball
Lois Ann Ball, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Earl White officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Barbara Brizendine
Barbara Brizendine, 74, of Phelps, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 3, 1948, to the late John Riley Fetcher Jr. and Rebecca Jean Wolford Fletcher.
Barbara was employed for 27 years at Apex Energy. She made lifelong friends there with the truck drivers. She worked multiple jobs throughout her life to raise her daughter. Barbara retired in 2015, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Barbara was of the Pentecostal faith. In the community she was known as “Nanny Barb” to many. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite hobbies included reading and cooking. Barbara’s testimony she liked to share was, “In 2016, the doctors gave me six months, but God gave me seven more years with my babies. I’m one blessed woman.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Fletcher, Ronnie D. Fletcher, Gary L. Fletcher, Jimmy Douglas and Jimmy Dean Fletcher; and twin brothers who passed away at birth.
Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Laura Charles (Michael Ray), of Phelps; her sisters, Ruth Carol Ann Greene, of Phelps, Deborah Jo Daugherty (James), of Phelps, and Joanna Fletcher, of Phelps; a special sister-by-heart, Fayetta Fletcher, of Kimper; her grandchildren, MiKayla Brooke Lawson (Gregory), Kendra Hope Dotson (Tyler), Paul Michael Ryan Charles (Madison Estep) and Khloe Alexandria Slone; her great-grandchildren, Huxton and Preslee; and her special friends, Paul Ray and Marcie Charles, Diana Pancake and Debbie Allen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Layne Cemetery in Kimper, with Ryan Charles, Jordan Blankenship, Tyler Dotson, Greg Lawson, Justin Prater and Mac Blankenship serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Bentley, and Bobby Darrin McCoy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Geneva Chapman
Geneva Tackett Chapman, 93, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born in Virgie, May 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Orville and Cora Johnson Tackett.
Geneva was a loving mother, wife, and a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church. Her husband, Ray Chapman, preceded her in death April 21, 2009; and a son, Kenneth Chapman, also preceded her.
Mrs. Chapman’s survivors include; her daughter, Lana Rene Crum, and her husband Jim, of Prestonsburg; a daughter-in-law, Debra Chapman, of Louisville; five grandchildren, Michelle Chapman, Nicholas Chapman and his wife, Liz, Michael Ray Crum and his wife, Alyssa, Matthew Crum and his wife, Rita, and Aaron Crum and his wife, Angelia; and two very special friends and caregivers, Bonnie Thacker and Barbara Zeller. She is also survived by a large host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clyde Daugherty
Clyde Eugene Daugherty, 84, of Freeburn, Ky., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed at the Daugherty Cemetery, Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Karen Justice
Karen Kay Ratliff Justice, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Markey Cancer Center in Lexington.
She was born in Pikeville, June 14, 1950, the daughter of LaVern and Dale Ratliff.
Karen attended school at Elkhorn City where she graduated as Salutatorian and was a drum majorette at her high school. It was during those years she met her future sweetheart and loving husband of 53 years, Gary Justice. She attended the University of Kentucky and Pikeville College, where she obtained a major in English and a minor in French. She was a teacher before having children and then became a substitute teacher later in her life. She was also a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
Karen was the picture of selflessness, especially as a mother, (and later as a grandmother): nurturing and dedicated to her children, to the exclusion of her own interests. She loved taking care not only of her own three children, but also an array of their friends who always found themselves at her house- many of whom referred to her as their “second mother.”
Karen was considered by those who knew her as “The World’s Best Cook” - she even had her own radio show, Cooking with Karen- and she used these talents to enrich the lives of everyone she met. If you were lucky enough to have had a meal at Lakeview Drive, you would almost certainly encounter all of the following: 1) a painfully long pre-dinner period where you were tortured by the wonderful aromas coming from the kitchen; 2) an expertly cooked traditional southern meal with no less than five side dishes; and 3) a loving, welcoming cook who would insist that you have seconds (or thirds) – and that was before the dessert course. It was truly a one of a kind experience.
While she was a woman of many talents, she took the most pride in her role as “Mimi” to her precious grandchildren. She always made time for her grandkids and would not hesitate for a second when called upon to care for them- whether that meant watching kids in the house in Pikeville, attending a sporting event or making the trip west on the Mountain Parkway for some long-distance babysitting.
In addition to her husband, Gary Justice, she is survived by her sister, Dina Mattingly (Gary); sister-in-law, Eleanor Ratliff; sons, Brock Justice (Lara), and Brandt Justice (Tiffany); daughter, Braye Justice Rueff (Matt); Aunt (but like a second mother), Dolores Hounshell (Ken); grandchildren, Brodie Justice, Justice and Joseph Rueff, Lily Kay and Rose Justice; step-grandchildren, Brady Blackburn and Bella Blackburn; nieces and nephews, Todd, Nikki and Chad Ratliff, Clay Leavell, Seth, Camron, and Spencer Mattingly, as well as Kerri Justice Conley and Colby Justice; and cousins, Joey Sanders, Gabriel Belcher and Mark Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and LaVern Ratliff, as well as mother and father-in-law, Jean and Perry Justice; brother, Barry Michael Ratliff; uncles Jackie and Otto Belcher; niece, Carol Barr; and brother-in-law, Richard Justice.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Pikeville United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Pikeville. Burial will follow.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Karen Justice please go to: Markey Cancer Center: https://ukmarkey.org/honor-a-loved-one/; or, Pikeville’s First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mark Kirk
Mark Randall Kirk, 70, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor David Ferguson and Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Cora McCoy
Cora Lea McCoy, 88, of Hustonville, formerly of Belfry, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, with Bro. Gary Hatfield officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Family Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Georgia Smith
Georgia Ann Smith, 73, of Phelps, Ky., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 25, 1948, to the late Floyd and Geraldine Stump Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lois Smith Auton; three brothers, Everett “Hawk” Smith, Ricky Dean Smith, and Adam Smith; and two sisters, Vivian and Kathy Smith.
Georgia was married to the love of her life, Dallas, for 50 plus years. She was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. She enjoyed working around her house and making everything beautiful. She took pride in her flowers, swimming pool and her power tools because she loved to build things. Georgia’s smile would brighten the room.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Georgia is survived by one son, Danny Ray Smith (Brenda), of Phelps; two brothers, TA Smith, of North Carolina, and James Smith (Huletha), of Richmond; two sisters, Marcy Yates (Dwayne), of Sidney, and Margaret Smith, of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Kacie Mullins (Chris), of Berea, Daniel (Hannah), of Phelps, and Bruce Smith (Li), of Phelps; and one great-grandson, Deegan Smith.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Interment followed in the Earl Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Jack Stewart
Jack Stewart, 93, of Jenkins, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Jack was born in Letcher County, June 8, 1930, to his parents the late William Stewart and Delia Mullins Stewart.
Jack was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at Beefhide. Jack was retired from steel mining, but enjoyed his hobby of woodworking, he would build doll houses, bird houses and canes.
Jack was the husband of the late Elsie Stewart.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; two brothers, Kernie and Bennie Stewart; and two sisters, Bertha Stewart and Minerva Blevins; and a son-in-law, Richard Slack.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Slack; a brother, Bernie Stewart (Betty); a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews, great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Tackett
Barbara Tackett, 81, of Wheelwright, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rollins Cemetery, Bypro. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gloria Thacker
Gloria Jean Adkins Thacker, 77, of Newport Tenn., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Grover Adkins and Hazel Ratliff Adkins.
She was the wife of Terry V. Thacker, retired from G.M. Manufacturing in Spring Hill, Tenn., and a member of the Calvary Primitive Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Adkins.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Robert V. Thacker and Barry M. Thacker (Denise); one daughter, Rebecca J. Stewart (Rusty); four brothers, Arnold Adkins (Lynda), William "Tack" Adkins, Steve Adkins (Linda) and Kermit Adkins (Sandy); three sisters, Sharon Syck, Laverne Dye (Steve) and Eileen Searcy (Dennis); four grandchildren, Bianca Lovelace (Kobee), Paige Stewart, Brooke Thacker and Justin Stewart; one great-grandchild, Athena Lovelace; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Calvary Primitive Baptist Church in Kimper with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Warren G. Adkins Cemetery in Fords Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Minnie Vannoy
Minnie Sue Vannoy, 85, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a homemaker.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 31, 1937, a daughter of the late Earl and Fern Maynard Pinson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Vannoy; and her brothers and sisters, Jim Pinson, Allen Pinson, Larry Pinson, Eileen Kangas, Joanna Smith and Betty Stratton.
She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Vannoy; and two sons, Robert Eric Vannoy (Steffie), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Steven Wallace Vannoy (Bridgett), of Havre De Grace, Maryland. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Cross (Timm.)
Visitation will be held after 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Zebulon Grace Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Tom Harding officiating. Burial will follow at the Pinson Family Cemetery, Winns Branch. Arrangements are under the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
