Earl Blankenship Jr.
Earl Gene Blankenship Jr., 37, of Hardy, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Appalachian Regional Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1984, the son of the late Earl Gene Blankenship Sr. and Wanda Gail Cline.
Earl had a passion for the outdoors. He worked in drywall construction. One of his favorite things was working on his motorcycle. He loved listening to Kevin Gates and Chris Stapleton. He was a believer of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ethan Blankenship; and his sister, Crystal Blankenship.
He is survived by his wife, Becky May Blankenship; a daughter, Faith Gail Blankenship, of Houston, Tex.; one sister, Kendra Blankenship (fiancé, Anthony Gooslin), of McCarr; one brother, Willie Blankenship; and three step-sons, James Blankenship, of North Carolina, Chris Compton (Destiny), of Hardy, and Dalton Eldridge, of Phelps. Earl’s aunt and uncle, Paula and Billy Daniels, were cherished by him like a mother and father. Earl had five grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his friends and loved ones.
The family welcomed the public for a viewing from 12 until 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. Cremation followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Double B” Burke
Willie Grant Bill “Double B” Burke, 48, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Yuma, Ariz., Aug. 31, 1973, the son of Willie Burke Jr. (Jane.)
He was the husband of Amanda Ramsey Burke, a truck driver for K & H Trucking Company and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, DeLaney Burke.
Along with his wife and father, he is survived by two sons, Dakota Burke (Keisha) and Dalton Burke; one brother, Michael Burke (Misty); and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Burke-Sowards Cemetery at Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Casebolt
Danny Casebolt, 67, of Virgie, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence.
No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Danville Compton
Danville Quentin Compton, 74, of Ecorse, Mich., formerly of Virgie, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Lanny Damron
Lanny Ross Damron, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.
Lanny was born Oct. 3, 1954, to the late Ross and Dixie Damron. After graduating from Millard High School, Lanny served as a member of the U.S. Army, and received an honorable discharge following his years of service during the end of the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a dedicated employee of the Kentucky Department of Transportation from where he retired after being employed for over 20 years. He was an intelligent and composed man, a talented musician, as well as a kind and loving father and grandfather.
Lanny is survived by his daughter, Lana MacDonald, who was named in his honor; two granddaughters, Lillian and Emily MacDonald; and a grandson, Connor MacDonald, all residents of Elkhorn City. He is also survived by his four siblings: Lynnetta Turner (Clinchco, Va.), Loretta Holbrook (Spokane, Washington), Larry Damron (Pikeville) and Joel D. Damron (Midway); as well as his long-term companion and life partner, Johanna Maiden.
Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Macie Hamilton
Macie Leona Hamilton was born to Nelson and Zettie Norman Wolford on Aug. 1, 1944.
The name Macie means “Gift of the Lord.” The meaning of her name was well suited to her; as Macie was a humble and faithful servant of God and Member of Gooslin Bottom Church. She prayed fervently for her family and anyone in need of prayer. She was also a precious gift to her family and all who knew her with her warm demeanor and positive attitude, no matter the tribulations she faced. She kept God first and encouraged her family to be faithful in Jesus, the power of prayer and God’s promise of heaven.
In 1964, she married Denton Hamilton; she loved him from the moment she first saw him, she said. Together they had three children: Aletha (Aaron) Fields, Allen Hamilton and Roy Hamilton, all of Phelps. She also raised her two granddaughters like they were her own, LaTosha (Hamilton) Ratliff and Katie (Hamilton) O’Conner.
She was a proud homemaker and loved holidays and cooking big meals for her family. So many lessons and laughter would be found in her kitchen learning how to stuff a turkey, or how to make the perfect slush cake, which was her signature dish that she was famous for. She made the holidays have that extra bit of sparkle and magic. She instilled in her family the true meaning of every holiday and the importance of having a grateful heart.
There was nothing like getting a bucket of KFC and going to the Chimney Top picnic area in the Smoky Mountains to Macie. She found a peace and presence of God there that she talked about often. She loved nature and she really loved the beauty of Cades Cove. She took her grandkids on many picnics to Jenny Wiley and Archer Park, too. She loved birthday parties and family reunions in the bottom with her sisters, Ethel, Ruth, Loretta, Myrtle, Helen, Juanita, and their families. She made it to the birth of every great-grandbaby that she could; she loved babies. She loved all people and creatures alike; Macie’s dog, Lucy, has been her constant companion for 16 years. She loved the flowers and trees in her yard and always made sure the birds had plenty to eat; she had the kindest and most giving heart.
Besides her husband and children, Macie leaves to mourn her loss, one sister, Myrtle Combs; one sister-in-law, Shirley Fields, whom she thought of as a sister; two brothers-in-law, Ralph and James Hamilton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Macie dearly loved all of her grandchildren; Aaron Matthew (Andrea) Fields, Lyndsey LeShea Fields, LaTosha (Peyton) Ratliff, Katie (Tyler) O’Connor, and Shyanna (Steven) Fields.
Great-grandchildren; Blake Hager, Ian Hager, Maggie Fields, Greyson Fields, Colton Ratliff, Maicy Ratliff, Asher O’Connor, Sage O’Connor, and Salem O’Connor.
Macie finally received her ultimate reward on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, while an inpatient at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She gained her wings and went to walk the streets of gold with the Lord. Although her family and friends miss her, we are blessed with sweet memories, amazing recipes and we rejoice in the thoughts of her reuniting with her family and sisters in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Wolford Family Cemetery in Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Pert Nert” Johnson
Gary “Pert Nert” Johnson, 75, of Collins Highway, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Greystone Healthcare Center, in Blountville, Tennessee.
He was born March 4, 1946, to the late Troy and Lori Tackett Johnson.
He was a member of the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Johnson; two brothers, Roger Johnson and Mike Johnson; and three sisters, Barbara Sue Sparks, Wilma Jean Mullins and Brenda Burke.
He is survived by one son, Chris (Jamie) Johnson, of Shelbiana; two brothers, Belmont Johnson, of Little Creek, and Ricky Johnson, of Lexington; two sisters, Mary Smallwood and Shirley Crusenberry, both of Myra; three grandsons, Preston, Caden and Korbin; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Sorenson
James Sorensen, 65, of Owensboro, formerly of Virgie, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Osborne Fork of Virgie.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Randall Stewart
Randall Stewart, 63, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 22, 1958, to Sylvia Sowards and the late Astor Lee Stewart.
He was the owner of AARCO Surveying and was a pastor of the Virgie Alliance Church.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Annabelle Grace Godlove.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson Stewart, of Virgie; one son, Randall “Buck” Stewart II, of Virgie; one daughter, Amanda Godlove, of Virgie; two brothers, Stevie Stewart (Diana), of Dorton, and Timothy Stewart, of Robinson Creek; and one grandchild, Anastasia Faith Godlove.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Stewart-Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Adala Turnmire
Adala Turnmire, 65, of Gabriel Branch, Kimper, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 26, 1956, a son of Robie and Maxie (Chapman) Turnmire.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers, Lee, Gene, Kenneth Kent, Roosevelt, James, Walter Pete, Ray and L.C Chapman Turnmire; and one sister, Sue Hackney.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie (Varney) Turnmire, of Kimper; two sons, Donnie Turnmire (Christina), of Pinsonfork, and Ronnie Turnmire, of Louisville; two daughters, Holly Turnmire (Tyler Blackburn), of Lexington, and Maxie Turnmire (Curtis Clemons), of Kimper; one brother, David Turnmire, of Kimper; and two sisters, Mae Justice, of Phyllis, and Edith Hackney, of Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home at Zebulon with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Adala Turnmire Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
