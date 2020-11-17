Dr. Eliza Compton
Dr. Eliza Belle Compton, 81, of Waco, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, the daughter of the late Lee Compton and Evelyn (Potter) Compton.
Dr. Compton graduated from Pikeville College and University of Louisville Medical School. She practiced emergency medicine in Oakland, Calif., and Panama City, Fla., then had a private practice in Panama City, Fla., and Floyd County.
She is survived by three children, Christopher Yanke, of Castro Valley, Calif., Elizabeth Burke, of Highlands Ranch, Col., and Patrick Yanke (Grete), of Raleigh, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Dr. Richard A. Compton (Carla), of Waco, and Charles H. Compton (Joanne), of Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Obituary courtesy of Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Wilma Davis
Wilma Alloway Fouts Davis, 75, of Penhook Hill, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 15, 1945, to the late Joe and Stella Elswick Alloway.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Fouts; three brothers; and one granddaughter, Kyla Renee Fouts.
She is survived by one son, Kyle Fouts (Dedra), of Long Fork; one daughter, Kim Meade, of Harold; two sisters, Ruth Alloway, of Ecorse, Mich., and Linda Gayle Anderson, of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Kendra Meade, of Maryville, Tenn., Brandon Meade, of Virgie, and Dalton Fouts, of Long Fork; and three great-grandchildren, McKenzie Justus and Steven Justus, both of Maryville, Tenn., and Megan Meade.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hundley officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helena Gunnell
Helena Glennis Gunnell, 83, of Meta, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Clark Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, May 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Tilden King and Bessie Banks King.
She was formerly employed by the Board of Education and was a member of Mikes Branch Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Harold and Leonard King; and three sisters, Alcorine Varney, Flora King Betty May.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Meade, of Paintsville, and Trinka Caudill (John), of Louisa; one brother, John Paul King, of Danville; one sister, Lyvonne Hamilton, of Clyde, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Caudill (Rodney), Kara Powers, Ashley Powers and Monica Parks; six great-grandchildren, Trey Caudill, Kaylee Blevins, Andy Blevins, Kara Parks, Keegan Parks and Freya Rose Ward; and many other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the King Cemetery, Meta.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Layne
Mary Wolford Layne, 63, of Phelps, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Wolford Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the recent spike in cases, please adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
The guestbook may be signed at www chambersfuneralservices.com.
Kermit Rutherford
Kermit Toby Rutherford, 76, formerly of Pikeville, left his loving family to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home in Lawrenceburg.
He was born April 17, 1944, to the late Eva Mae Tibbs Chaney and Jake Bud Rutherford.
He started the heavy equipment trade in the United States Army during Vietnam where he served two tours. He took that knowledge and started his own company, K. Rutherford Construction. For many years, he worked throughout Pike County and made many friends along the way.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Lee Chaney.
He is survived by three children; his son, Shawn Rutherford (Misty); two daughters, Angela Buck (Jason) and Jessica Caudill; eight grandchildren, Dylan Rutherford, Hunter Rutherford, Austin Melton, Jayden Buck, Jake Buck, Anderson Buck, Jonathan Collins and Dalton Caudill; and five brothers and sisters, Stella Diana Coleman, Shelby Jean Adkins, Edra Lou Ratliff, Jerry Lee Chaney and Sondra Lynn Ray.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. D.A.V. honors were conducted by Johns Creek Chapter #166. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Tedo” Taylor
Theodore "Tedo" Taylor, 89, of Sidney, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home.
He was born at Johns Creek, Jan. 11, 1931, the son of the late Kelsey T. and Alice Helen Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Michael Taylor; his brothers, Kelsey Jr. and William J."Boshy" Taylor; his sister-in-law, "Ann" Taylor; and his nephew, John C. "Chris” Taylor.
He is survived by his daughter, Judith Noble (Saul), of Wise, Va.; his former wife, Janice Scott, of Hardy; his brothers, John Taylor (Kathy) and Lonnie Taylor; his nephew, Todd Taylor (Tiffany), all of Sidney; his niece, Angela McKinney, of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Missie and Jeff McCoy, Amy and Dan Hayden-Provenzano, and Brent and Megan Farley; his step-grandsons, Dustin and Felicia Noble, Kasey Noble and Paige Noble; his great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
He served his country with distinction in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from 1951-1953. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Bravery.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the John Christopher Taylor Cemetery at Dix Fork, Sidney, with Elders of The Old Regular Baptist Church officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Taylor, Saul Noble, Buddy Williamson, Johnny Hiers, Dwight Bogar and Ervin Thacker.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
