Luther Adkins
Luther Adkins, 91, of Stopover, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence.
Luther was born June 9, 1930, to the late Dock and Nora Elizabeth Adkins.
Luther was a lifelong resident of Stopover. He was a coal miner in his early years and a man of many talents. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening and walking. He often enjoyed a ride to Double Kwik. Luther loved to do carpenter work and whittling on wood. He loved his children and family with all his heart. Most of all, he was a witness for the Lord and shared the goodness of God with others.
Luther was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lou Adkins; his daughter, April Gail Adkins; three brothers, Ancie, John and Denton Adkins; and six sisters, Stella Mounts, Omiea Hamilton, Jettie Hamilton, Ella Hurley, Edith Daugherty and Nella Adkins.
He leaves to mourn his passing three sons: Luther Jr. Adkins (Patricia), William Adkins (Teresa) and Joseph Adkins (Mindy); five daughters: Mae Hurley (Ricky), June Mounts (Tennis), Geraldine Horn (James), Ruby Jane Prater (Carl) and Susie Blankenship. Luther had 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren that he cherished dearly.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed at the Blankenship Cemetery on Hurricane Creek in Stopover, with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Mildred Bentley
Mildred Kay Bentley, 79, of Little Robinson, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Jack and Margie Hopkins Damron.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Bentley.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Blake Bentley (Kathy), of Texas, and Jerry Wayne Bentley, of Tennessee; two daughters, Laura Hall (Shannon), of Little Robinson, and Karen Bartley (Billy James), of Shelby; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Larry Blackburn
Larry Ray Blackburn, 71, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born at Shelbiana, Aug. 24, 1950, a son of the late Charlie and Pearly Marie (Lockard) Blackburn.
He was a truck mechanic and a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Larry Blackburn; his brother, David Blackburn; his sister, Shelby Jean Thomas; his special brother-in-law, Goble Thomas; and his nephew, Frankie Thomas.
Along with his step-mother, Louise Blackburn, of Shelbiana, he is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Blackburn; two sons, Michael Blackburn (Christine) and Steve Blackburn (Wendy); and one daughter, Cindy Tibbs (Chris), all of Kimper.
He is also survived by three brothers and five sisters, Dallas Blackburn, of Tennessee, Gearaldine Hall, of Pikeville, Sam Blackburn, of Shelbiana, Ben Blackburn, of Shelbiana, Margaret Hamilton, of Shelbiana, Cordelia Blackburn Chaney, of Virgie, Charla Quinn, of Shelbiana, and Patricia Patches Atkinson; five grandchildren, Michael Ray, Tyler Tibbs, Hannah Tibbs, Lillian Rachel Grace Blackburn and Elijah Blackburn; and two great-grandchildren, McKinley Ray and Caden Ray.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with evening services Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Dale Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ray Cemetery at Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
N.J. Cantrell
N.J. Cantrell, 76, of Elkhorn Creek Road, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 8, 1945, the son of the late Adam Cantrell and Martha Mullins Cantrell.
He was the husband of Rosetta Morgan Cantrell, a retired coal miner, construction worker and owner of Cantrell Glass Company. He was a member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge, a member of Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Adam G. Cantrell (Jennifer); one brother Lester Cantrell (Anita); two granddaughters, Alyssa Paige Cantrell and Chloe Elizabeth Cantrell; two special nephews, Stuart Cantrell (Ashley) and Jeremy Morgan; three special nieces, Christi Morgan Ratliff, Amanda Owren and Kimberly Guelcher; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tommy England officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #144. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Casebolt
Danny Casebolt, 67, of Virgie, died peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1953, to the late Sam and Rebecca Younce Casebolt.
He is survived by his loving wife and children, Sonya Akers Casebolt, Daniel McKinnley Casebolt, of Virgie, Natalee Lynn Grace Casebolt and Samantha Nellie Ann Casebolt.
No funeral services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
He will be sadly missed dearly by a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Vera Cole
Vera Lynn Harmon Cole, 59, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Vera was born in Pikeville, Feb. 22, 1962, a daughter of the late James Hubert and Patsy Meade Harmon.
She was a homemaker and a Nannie and Mom to everyone. She was a member of the Upper Toler Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Dent Lee Cole; her daughter, Shawna Hall (Chad), of Hurricane Creek; and daughter by heart, Jamie Wojechowski, of Romulus, Mich.; one brother, James David Harmon, of Hurricane Creek; and one sister, Tammy Rachelle Canada (Corey), of Coal Run Village. She is also survived by two precious grandchildren, Wesley Hall and Ashlyn Stepp.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Coleman
Ronald Wayne Coleman, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 17, 1947, the son of the late Don H. Coleman and Rosetta Adkins Coleman.
He was in the class of 1965 at Elkhorn City and went on to attend Pikeville College. He was a retired employee for Wal-Mart and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Coleman.
He is survived by one daughter, Olivia Glazier (James), of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, Stephen Coleman (Cathey); one granddaughter, Brooke Glazier; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the John E. Coleman Cemetery at Wolfpit. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donley Damron
Donley Damron (aka, Mr. D. and Fuzz), 72, of Lexington, formerly of Pike County, earned his angel wings on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home in Lexington.
He was born in Pikeville, July 8, 1949, a son of the late Albert and Daryl Damron.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Korea. He was a member of the Committee of 101, volunteering as a Blue Coat at UK sponsored events in Lexington. He was an incredible man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the lake where he lived his best life the last three years fishing, boating and enjoying every sunrise and sunset.
Other than his parents, Donley was preceded in death by his younger brother, Albert "Tiger" Damron.
He is survived by the love of his life for nearly 50 years, Donna Damron, of Lexington; his daughter, Letha Damron; his sons, Steven Damron, Jody Michael Damron and Michael Franzell; as well as his grandchildren, Tayler Roberts, Heather Roberts, Roger Roberts, Jonathan "JB" Brock, Rylee Faith Damron, Lucas Christian Damron, Jacob Alexander Damron and Caster Alexander Franzell; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Delorice Mullins.
A Celebration of Life was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker officiating.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Glema Fleming
Glema Fleming, 67, of Long Fork, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 2, 1953, to the late Milburn and Lula Kiser Newsome.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Newsome; and three sisters, Linda Faye Tackett, Roberta “Tootsie” Hamilton and Bogeline Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Fleming; two daughters, Tiffany Ratliff (Joe), of Brushy, and Samantha Baldwin (Vance), of Paintsville; six brothers, Denny Newsome (Linda), of Jenkins, Darrell Newsome (Denise), of Robinson Creek, Dale Newsome (Verbal), of Robinson Creek, Teddy Newsome, of Robinson Creek, Freddy Newsome, of Robinson Creek, and Emory Newsome, of Grethel, six sisters, Emma Lou Tackett, of Robinson Creek, Wilma Sue Newsom, of Robinson Creek, Donna Tackett (Jeffery), of Robinson Creek, Amanda Everage, of Robinson Creek, Delisa Adkins (David), of Greasy Creek, and Tressa Spangler (Richard), of Robinson Creek; and two grandchildren, Raymond and Brayden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the R&B Family Cemetery in Paintsville.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the funeral home,with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jennifer Huynh
Jennifer Hobson Huynh, 65, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jennifer was born in Pikeville, July 1, 1956, a daughter of Archie Lee Hobson and Eva June Thayer.
She was a retired BellSouth assignment clerk, she was a 1974 graduate of Mullins High School where she also served as class Historian, and she was a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her mother, Eva June Thayer, of Pikeville, she is survived by her step-mother, Betty Hobson, of Pikeville; one son, Jared Huynh and his fiancé, Jazmin Holt; and her son, Maverick Holt. She is also survived by two sisters, Sandra Branham (Ernest), of Pikeville, and Letita Ousley (Cliff), of Beaver; two brothers, Cary Thayer (Jen), of Lake Orion, Mich., and Jason Hobson, of Portland, Ore.; her nieces and nephews, Misty Justice (Earl), Brandon Hobson, Kimberly Chapman (Lee), Evalyn Thayer and Jackson Thayer; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Zack Comb/Hobson, Kate Justice, Macy Cooper/Hobson, Sarah Justice, Cade Chapman and Caldwell Chapman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Trey Mouton and Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Brandon Hobson, Earl Justice, Lee Chapman, Nick Jordan, Tyler Camp, Sean Obryan, Justin Bush and Jared Huynh serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Brian Heissler, Chris Henry, Andrew Ford, Cade Chapman, Caldwell Chapman, Cary Thayer and Jason Hobson. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kim Igo
Kim Igo, 46, of Virgie, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Whitesburg ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Wright Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ruth Jackson
Ruth Brooke Jackson, 99, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of the United Methodist Church.
Ruth was born in Shelbiana, June 23, 1922, a daughter of the late Dennis B. and Ethel (Adkins) Ward.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burke Jackson; two brothers, Edward Ward and Vernal Ward; two sisters, Ruby Bevins and Kathleen Wells; and one granddaughter, Leigh Ann Goble.
She is survived by two sons, Donnie Jackson, of Shelbiana, and Kenny Jackson (Sharon), of Virgie; two daughters, Carole “Susie” Adkins and Sandy Goff (Mike), both of Pikeville; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one special niece, Debbie Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Melvin May officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donald Layne
Donald C. Layne, of Pikeville, returned home to his Savior on Saturday, November 13, 2021, after a months-long medical battle.
A strong man of faith, Don was a long-time active member of First Baptist Church in Pikeville. Known for his humility and love for others, he will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
A lifelong Pikevillian, he attended the Pikeville College Training School, Pikeville College Academy and Pikeville High School for his senior year. He received his undergraduate degree from Pikeville College and his graduate degree from Morehead State University.
After college he devoted his life to helping others, first as a teacher and high school basketball coach at Johns Creek High School and then working for the State Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. With the state, Don assisted countless people gain independence through education and training. His greatest joy was humbly helping others.
Devoted husband to Shirley (Rowe) for 61 years, Don was the proud, loving father of two daughters: Cindy and Amy. His devotion to all three was only matched by the love he had for his five grandchildren: Matthew, Nick, Drew, Macie and Brady. Family was paramount to him as he always concerned himself with the well-being of everyone in the family.
He loved sports of all kinds, but especially UK, Pikeville College and Pikeville High School. He was very physically active until recent months when his body was unable, mostly he enjoyed walking and playing golf. A voracious reader of scripture, he loved attending his Sunday school class and church functions at First Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Layne Skiba; his parents, (Denver and Viola Layne); and his brother, Gary Layne.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (Rowe) Layne; daughter, Cindy (Layne) Johnson; son- in-law, Terry Johnson; son-in-law, Mark Skiba; and five grandchildren: Matthew Johnson, Nick Godwin, Drew Johnson, Macie Godwin and Brady Godwin, who will all miss him terribly.
The family will hold services at the First Baptist Church in Pikeville on Saturday, Nov. 20. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. He will then be laid to rest with a graveside service in the Mausoleum at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ada LeMaster
Ada Belle Akers LeMaster, 87, of Spartanburg, S.Car., died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Reverend James E. LeMaster Jr., on Oct. 8, 2021; and by an infant daughter, Jean Ann LeMaster.
She is survived by two daughters, Glenna and Robert Traina, of The Villages, Fla., and Anita and James Manning, of Gonzales, La.; a son, James E. LeMaster III, of Garden City, Ga.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests memorials be made to the: Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250.
Arrangements are under the direction of Padgett & King Mortuary of Forest City, North Carolina.
Margaret Lowe
Margaret Ann Lowe, 84, of Louisville, formerly of Joe's Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Dennie and Bonnie Hamilton Lowe.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Thurman Lowe, of Dunlap, Tenn., and Truman Lowe, of Michigan.
She is survived by her sister, Fadia "Faye" Lowe.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Patricia McPeek
Patricia Lou Wright McPeek, 82, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
She was born May 8, 1939, to the late Melvin and Lexie Wright.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and community member who gave selflessly to so many. To know her, was to love her. Touching and mentoring thousands of students, as well as fellow educators, Pat retired from Dorton Elementary School, where she taught for 36 years. She also served several years as cheerleading sponsor.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mona Gaye Adkins; and her brother, Gerald Blaine Wright.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry Keith McPeek Sr.; her sons, Jerry Keith McPeek Jr. (Kim) and Eric S. McPeek (Heather); her two grandchildren, Kolby Keith McPeek (Skyler) and Kerrigan McPeek. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Audrey, Scarlett and Elizabeth McPeek; her brother, Ronnie Wright (Linda Gail), of Dorton; her sister, Greta Bowling (Thadeus), of Caney; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and Barry Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Wright Brothers Family Cemetery at Dorton.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Dorton Family Resource Center, P.O. Box 260, Dorton, KY 41520.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jennifer Shepard
Jennifer Tackett Shepard, 41, of Bulls Gap, Tenn., died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly with Randy Damron and Fon Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Rob Newsome Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Visitation will continue on Friday, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Onsby Tackett
Onsby Tackett, 52, of Indian Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1969, to Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Tackett.
He was a retired coal truck driver.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Gordan Tackett, Jerry Tackett, Phillip Tackett and Conley Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hampton Tackett; one brother, Scotty Tackett (Sandy), of Virgie; his brother-in-law, Blake Collier, of Virgie; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tackett, Teresa Tackett and Judy Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov 21, 2021, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Lee Tackett Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Betty Taylor
Betty A. Taylor, 85, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at her residence.
Betty was born in Akron, Ohio, Jan. 19, 1936, a daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Davis) Runyon.
She worked in the administrator’s office at Pikeville College and was of the Baptist faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Nester; and a brother-in-law, Garland Nester.
She is survived by two sons, Ron Taylor (Carla), of Lexington, and Kenny Taylor (Melissa), of Versailles; four daughters, Wilma Taylor, Debbie Robinson and Elizabeth Taylor, all of Pikeville, and Wanda Ratliff (Elver), of Richmond; one sister, Peggy Houseman (Hank), of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Christina Robinson, Lauren Wheeler (Zach), Ross Taylor, Jonathan Ratliff, Colby Taylor, Nicholas Taylor and Austin Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Putty, Kayla Putty and Chloe Putty; and four grandchildren by heart, Courtney Keene, Bentley Keene, Layla England and Brynlee Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman and Jim Patton officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., at the Russell Memorial Cemetery, 154 Huckleberry Road, Lebanon, Virginia 24266.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Betty’s memory to: Appalachian Hospice Care, 1414 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Ky. 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
