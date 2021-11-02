Homer Bartley
Homer Bartley, 78, of Long Fork, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 11, 1943, to the late Fon and Bernice Potter Bartley.
He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul Henry Bartley, James Fon Bartley, Victor Vernon Bartley and Junior Bartley; and two sisters, Kay Moshburger and Della Mae Page.
He is survived by his wife, Greta Tackett Bartley; three daughters, Angelita Bartley Brock, of Richmond, Jenni Bartley Brown (Brandon), of Jacksonville, N.Car., and Jessica Bartley (Gage Belcher), of Virgie; one brother, Harold Bartley, of Ohio; one sister, Loretta Sanders, of Winchester; and seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Dakota, Brandon, Trinity, Madelynn, Lincoln and Gregory Charles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Sawyers and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ava Bentley
Ava Farrah Bentley, 20 months, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 2020, to her parents, Bradley Bentley and Carmen Bentley.
She was preceded in death by an uncle, Ryan Maxwell Goodwin.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Ryan Christopher Gage Bentley; her maternal grandparents, Sue Norman, and John and Carol Haddix; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Linda Kendrick and Chris and Belinda Bentley; several aunts and uncles; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Charles Justice and Randy May officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Family Cemetery, Gardner Fork of Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bruce Chapman Jr.
Bruce Edward Chapman Jr., 46, of Belfry, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Leslie Dwayne Chapman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Kirby Cole
Kirby D. Cole, 56, of Lexington, formerly of Marrowbone, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Kirby was born in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 15, 1964, a son of the late Wanda Lou Bartley and the late Ralph Cole.
Besides his parents, Kirby was preceded in death by his son, Justin Kirby Cole; and his brother, Gregory Zadel.
Kirby is survived by his children, Sydney Cole Kidd (Tyler) and Anthony D. Cole (Mary); his grandchildren, Preston Tyler Kidd, Isabella Grace Cole and Austin Dewayne Cole; and a loving host of family and friends,
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Donnie Hall will be officiating all services. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jimmy Flanary
Jimmy Flanary, 72, of Southgate, Mich., formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday Oct. 30, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
"Tiny'' Helton
Walden “Tiny” Helton, 50, of Hopkins Fork, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born to the late Walden Helton and Linda Lou Roberts Robinson, of Caney.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Branham Helton; his step-father, Raymond Robinson; and his grandparents, Truby and Kathleen Roberts.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his son, Connor Helton, of Caney; two brothers, Dennis Helton, of Caney, and Michael Ray Robinson (Angie), of Caney; two sisters, Jennifer Tackett (Kendell), of Virgie, and Rhonda Roberts (Timmy), of Virgie; one nephew, Tyler Ashley; and one special nephew, JD Hall.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts, Gary D. Hall and Jerry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Roberts Family Cemetery at Frogtown. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Amy Hight
Amy Vista Hight, 46, of Pikeville, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Amy was born to Cheryl Justine Bernard on July 31, 1975, in Washington, D.C.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hight; and her grandmother, Sylvia M. Hines.
Amy is survived by two children, Miranda Justice and Alea Hight; two grandchildren, Owen and Norah Justice; one sister, Cindy Stewart; one brother, David Luke; and a host of other family and friends.
Amy will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
A memorial service for Amy was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Tom” Johnson
Thomas "Tom" Johnson, 91, of Knoxville, Tenn., died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
He was a deacon of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church where he also was the song-leader. Tom loved to play his guitar and sing for the Knoxville Senior Citizens Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Vestal. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lonzo and Sylvia Johnson; sisters, Gladys Adkins and Betty Sue Thacker; brothers, Frank and Kenis "King" Ray Johnson; and grandchildren, Howard Jason Johnson and Jessica Ellen Lee.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ellen June Johnson; son, Mike Johnson (Darlene); daughter, Mary Donna San Miguel (Joe); grandchildren, Mike Johnson Jr. (Kathy); great-grandchildren, Naomi Louise, Caleb Andrew Johnson and Tyler Lee; sister, Lois Ann Little (Don); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tenn., with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Jerry Crye. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tenn., for 11 a.m. interment service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Berry Funeral Home of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Terina McCown
Terina Marie McCown, 46, of Shelbiana, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Terina was born Nov. 19, 1974, to the late Lloyd D. and Loraine McCown.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lori Elizabeth Hammond and Arvie Charlot Keen; her nephew, Chase Raines Keen; and her uncle, Jimmie Coleman Jr.
Terina is survived by her nephews, Devin Douglas Keen and Doug Brandon Hammond; her special aunts, Patricia Coleman, Wanda Coleman (Virgil) and Janice Jones (Ralph); along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Terina was a heart of gold, who always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with services both nights beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Madelyn Osborne
Madelyn Osborne, formerly of Jonancy, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 7, 1923, to Whitley and Nora Trivette Smith. Madelyn married her soulmate, Adam Osborne, in 1938. Madelyn and Adam made their home in Virgie where they operated the Virgie Furniture and Appliance Store and raised four children. An extrovert and successful businesswoman, she loved chatting with her customers and engaging with vendors. She had a great sense of humor, loved animals, travel, music and visiting family. She and Adam instilled in their children the values of hard work and the importance of education.
In the mid-1970's as retirement loomed, she and Adam built a home in Jonancy on the land that had been in the Osborne family for generations. Their home on Elswick's Branch became their refuge and you could find them gardening, tending to their pets, and hosting family. Madelyn had an intense sense of "place" and loved her home, particularly her front porch where she loved to stargaze and catch fireflies with her grandchildren. Following Adam's death in 1990, she traveled less but made it a point to attend graduations, weddings, and other important family events. In 2012, Madelyn relocated to Cleveland, Tenn., in order to be closer to her daughter, Shirley Lusk. Shirley can only be described as indefatigable in her care for her mother. The family is confident that Shirley, her daughter, Samantha, and grand-daughter, Whitley, made Madelyn's last years happy ones.
Madelyn mourned the deaths of family over her life. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Smith Moore; and her brothers, Bob Smith, Carl Smith, and Ted Smith. The loss of her son-in-law, Charles Lusk; and daughters-in-law, Donna Burke Osborne and Donna Bartley Osborne, was as real to her as the loss of one of her own children.
Madelyn's surviving family include her children: Shirley Lusk, of Cleveland, Tenn., Roger Osborne, of Nashville, Tenn., Fred Osborne, of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Dale Osborne (Teresa), of Georgetown. She adored her seven grandchildren: Stephanie Osborne, Samantha Harris, Brian Christopher Osborne (Susan), Tracy Osborne, Bernadette Tucker (Graham), Catherine Osborne Flesch (Juergen), and Amanda Courtney Osborne. Madelyn's spirit lives on in her great-grandchildren; Jennifer Ann Hudspeth, Whitley Harris, Ellie Clay, Turner Osborne Rodgers, Anne-Sophie Flesch, Thorsten Flesch, and Caroline Dugan.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, Madelyn's family received friends and well-wishers beginning at 12:00 noon at Lucas and Son Funeral Home in Pikeville. A graveside service followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Special thanks to the staff at Bradley Healthcare and Rehab Center in Cleveland, Tenn., for their compassionate care during the last years of Madelyn's life.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Loretta Workman
Loretta Workman, 76, of McAndrews, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Ronnie Matney officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
