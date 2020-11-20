Blake Adkins
Blake Adkins, 80, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Praise, April 30, 1940, the son of the late Jesse James Adkins and Gracie Belcher Adkins.
He was a civil engineer. He was a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ and the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #140.
He is survived by his wife, Colene Hall Adkins, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Todd Douglas Adkins, of Herndon, Va., and Brad King, of Chapmanville, W.Va.; three daughters, Judy Rene Clevinger, of Cynthiana, Donetta Anderson, of Walton, and Katina Lynn Kelly, of Pennington Gap, Va.; one sister, Helen Thacker, of Cowpen; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher and Billy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Marcia Bentley
Marcia Bentley, 54, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Brenda Bevins
Brenda Lynn Bevins, 60, of Turkey Creek, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Carter officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Frances Branham
Frances Castle Branham, 96, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born at Hellier, June 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle (Spriggs) Castle.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and worked for many years as a restaurant worker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, George Branham; one granddaughter, Amy Branham; two brothers, James Millard Castle and George Castle; and two sisters, Magdalene Schoolcraft and Genoa Smith.
She is survived by two sons, James Teddy Branham (Ruby), of Pikeville, and Freddy Branham (Paula), of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Bonnie Scott, of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at this time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Randell Burke
Randell Burke, 76, of Roopville, Ga., formerly of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence in Georgia.
He was born at Myra, Aug. 17, 1944, to the late George and Lillie Mullins Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ovie Burke.
He is survived by his loving companion, Rebecca Diane Harr; three daughters, Kimberly Edna Burke, Crystal Sanchez and Violet Hoying; one brother, Orville Burke; three sisters, Audrey Mullins, Ollie Wright and Ann Elkins; and four grandchildren, Maria Sanchez, Dalila Sanchez, Ardelia Hoying and Paul Hoying.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Sowards Cemetery, Lick Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Tubbs” Elswick
Ernest “Tubbs” Elswick, 74, of Frogtown, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 27, 1946, to the late Curtis and Virginia Marie Roberts Elswick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ricky Dale Elswick and Don Elswick; two sisters, Helen Miller and Lucy Elswick; and one grandchild, Brandon Justice.
He is survived by two sons, Ernie David Elswick, of Rockford, Ill., and Shawn Elswick, of Frogtown; three daughters, Lucy Kender, of Phelps, and Shawna Elswick Allen and Tina Bishop, both of Pikeville; two sisters, Sue Sexton, of Frogtown, and Shirley Roberts, of Robinson Creek; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rubin Fleming
Rubin James Fleming, 40, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Gary Harris
Gary Lee Harris, 63, of Betsy Layne, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born at Covington, May 16, 1957, the son of the late Oliver and Josephine Anderson Harris.
He had worked as a carpenter, was a United States Marine and was of the Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Charles Brian McCoy; and his granddaughter, Litisha Rose Hall.
He is survived by his daughters, Amber Kile, of Pikeville, Michelle Smith, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Deborah May and Sabrina Blackburn, both of Denton, N.Car.; his step-children, Kimberly McCoy, Christia McCoy, Jenny Price and Shawna Price; his sisters, Mary Scott and Loretta Williams (Ted); his brother, Larry Harris; 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He will be forever remembered by his many friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the J.W.Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Fords Branch Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Cecil Hatfield
Cecil Edward Hatfield, 83, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private services were held on Thursday, Nov.19, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Bobbie Markham
Bobbie Markham, 90, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 17, 1930, the daughter of the late Eddie and Mollie Siltner Sowards.
She worked at First National Bank of Pikeville for 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Markham; and her brothers, Jack Sowards and Clement Sowards.
She is survived by her daughter and husband, Linda Heflin (Gary); her daughter-in-law, Patty Sowards; and her nephew, Keith Sowards.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sarah Mullins
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 91, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness.
She was born at Pikeville, July 7, 1929, the daughter of Andrew and Sophronia Bartley. She was the wife of the late James “Shum” Monroe Mullins. She was a homemaker and an active member of the Energyville Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Monroe Mullins (surviving wife, Patricia Ann); one sister, Georgia Mullins; three brothers, Everett Bartley, John M. Bartley and Andrew Bartley Jr.; and a special nephew, Annias Bartley.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Jason Michael Mullins, Jedediah Michael Mullins (Oleva) and Dr. Makayla Ann Kiser (Jordan); one great-grandson, Elijah Michael Mullins; a special nephew, James Mullins (Edith); a host of loving family and friends.
The family would like to send a special thanks to family members, Roma Phillips (Alan) and Carrie Sue Bishop (Randy), who aided in Sarah’s care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with James A. Dotson and Ernest Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Doll Bartley Cemetery, Caney Highway.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jean Murphy
Jean “Mounts” Murphy, 97, of Edgarton, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Vulcan, W.Va., July 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Leamon and Mary “Layne” Mounts.
She was a retired teacher having taught over 40 years in the Pike County School System. Her friends and students knew her best as “Mrs. Jean.” She was also a score keeper for the Majestic Coalfield Baseball League and a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps. She enjoyed playing piano in church and was a Christian woman of the Church of God faith. She also enjoyed listening to country music, reading and telling stories of her childhood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Murphy; two sisters, Naomi Mounts and Hazel Sharpton; and one grandson, Van Curtis Murphy.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Murphy (Vanda), of Mooresburg, Tenn., and James Murphy (Janice), of Looneyville, W.Va.; one daughter, Hazel Frazier (Nick), of Paintsville; seven grandchildren, David Murphy, Mark Murphy, Michelle Stumbo, Alan Bradley Frazier, Daniel Layne Frazier, Bryan Foster Frazier and Michael Murphy; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Kayci, Katie, Kaden, Ashley, Sydney, Morgan, Stephen, Channing, Anna Carol and Matthew; and a host of other family, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps with Reverend Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with her grandsons, David Murphy, Mark Murphy, Daniel Stumbo, Brad Frazier, Daniel Frazier and Bryan Frazier serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Howard Ratliff
Howard Jessie Ratliff, 82, of Little Brushy Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Prestonsburg Healthcare and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 15, 1937, the son of the late Stoney Ratliff and Ona Mae Blackburn Ratliff.
He was a farmer and of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Louise Garrettson Ratliff; one daughter, Donna Ratliff; two brothers, Donnie Ratliff and Foster Ratliff; and one sister, JoAnn Edmonds.
He is survived by one daughter, Kristy Ratliff McCown (George); one son, Michael Ray Ratliff (Linda); one brother, Hillard Ratliff; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Arianna, Tristan and Jeremiah; four great-grandchildren, Howard, Donna, Gabriel and Benjamin; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Childers and Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
