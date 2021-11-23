Betty Bevins
Betty Bevins, 93, of Bevins Lane, Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 22, 1928, a daughter of the late Toy Charles and Callady Rebecca (Reynolds) Charles.
She was a chief operator for BellSouth for 32 years. She was a member of the AT&T Pioneers and also a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wilson Bevins Jr.; one son, Rodney D. Bevins; one brother, Roy Charles; and four sisters, Magdalen Davidson, Marie Conley, Eula Faye Tackett and Alice Sue Charles.
She is survived by one sister, Jeanette Elswick, of Meta; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bevins, of Meta; two grandchildren, Amy Rebecca Bevins and Courtney Bevins Bailey; four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Samuel, Meggie and Maxwell Bailey; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial followed at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kermit Blackburn
Kermit Blackburn, 58, of Sidney, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Robert Cole
Robert Dent Cole, 87, of Pikeville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
He was born in Pikeville, May 15, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha McCown Cole; his brothers, Rell, John, Bill, Dave and Jack; his sister, Myrtle Cole; and his beloved daughter-in-law, Vera Cole.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Donna; his children, Terry Lynn Tackett (Darrell), of Pikeville, Dent Cole, of Harold, and Kenneth Cole (Billie Jean), of Pikeville; his grandchildren, Shawna Hall, Kala Tackett and Justin Tackett; his great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Stepp, Hunter Phillips and Brinley Tackett; as well as many special extended family members and friends.
Robert was employed as a heavy equipment operator throughout the years, working for various coal companies. Some of his favorite things to do included spending time with his children, traveling in his Ford truck searching out treasures at yard sales, and sharing family stories and humorous tall tales with family and friends. He loved to see people laugh and smile. At suppertime, there was nothing Robert liked better than a slice of onion and sweet corn. A meal was not complete without his favorites. Robert looked forward to Hillbilly Days each year where you would find him in the Pikeville Park listening and dancing to Bluegrass music.
We will forever remember his smile, quiet chuckle of laughter and his twinkling, mirthful eyes.
Robert was a devoted husband to Donna and was especially proud of his children, Terry Lynn, Dent and Kenneth. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Robert will be greatly missed by family and friends and there will forever be an empty void in our hearts.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Creekside Church, 1576 Island Creek Road, Pikeville. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Aaron Coleman II
Aaron Daniel Coleman II, 62, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, July 7, 1959, a son of the late Aaron D. “Jess” and Eula Faye (Shewmaker) Coleman.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Shewmaker, Johnny Wayne Coleman and Dallas Coleman; and one sister, Beverly June Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie Coleman; three sisters, Betty Hamilton (Ralph), Jacqueline Whitt (Will) and Opal Shappie; and six brothers, Robert Jenkins (Linda), Stanley Coleman, Anthony Coleman, John Wayne Coleman, Mark Conrad (Mark) and Jessie Coleman (Colleen); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum with Demarcum Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Leonard Coleman
Leonard Coleman, 83, of Phelps, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Phelps.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Jamboree Church of God with Rev. Benny Freeman, Rev. Larry Blackburn and Rev. Joseph Z officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Family Cemetery of Beech Creek at Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Karen Harmon
Karen Sue Harmon, 62, of Belfry, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Cynthia Hawkins
Cynthia Sue Hawkins, 59, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Harvest Time Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Betty Keene
Betty Lou Keene, 74, of Phyllis, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Burlington.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Dewey Keene and Minnie Varney Keene.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Berean Bible Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Berkley, Donnie, Robert and Jerry Keene.
She is survived by two sons, Terry Hughes and John Hughes, both of Phyllis; two daughters, Trula Darnell, of Richmond, and Jennifer Murley, of Burlington; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Keene, of Phyllis; three brothers, John Keene, of Michigan, Roger Keene, of Florida, and Gary Keene, of Phyllis; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Berean Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Keene Family Cemetery, Phyllis.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dretha Lovern
Dretha Akers Lovern, 63, of Pikeville, started her eternity on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
A passionate and beautiful soul, she was known to many for her infectious personality and by the size of her capacity to love. She was a dutiful disciple of Christ and was comforted during her last days knowing God and we are always with her.
She was preceded in death by her loving father, Carmel; maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as many other loved family and friends.
She is survived by her family, Nancy Akers, Rodney Lovern Jr., Crystal and Chase Bartley, Justin and Faith Lovern, Deanna Lovern, Daysha and Jayson Bartley and Myleigh Lovern; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Potter and Clay Mitchell officiating. Burial followed at the Akers Cemetery on Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Angeline Lowe
Angeline Taylor Lowe, 84, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Clint and Jettie Sesco Taylor.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Big Branch Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth “Gulf” McCoy, Gladys Blackburn and Carlene Blackburn; and three brothers, Clint Jr., Okey and Donald Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Gordy Lowe; two daughters, Annetta Horn (Michael) and Nanetta Coleman (Robert); three grandchildren, Mark Birchfield, Amanda Lambert and John Coleman; one great-grandchild, Benjamin Birchfield; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Scott Taylor Cemetery, Lower Brushy.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Grace Murphy
Grace Lafone Murphy, 54, of Lovely, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the Blankenship Cemetery, Hurley, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Patricia Raines
Patricia Conley Raines, 87, of Lexington, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Raines Family Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dallas Reynolds
Dallas Gene Reynolds, 70, of Phyllis, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 2, 1951, the son of Lonnie Harrison Reynolds and Dorthy Stiltner Reynolds.
He was a coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Lonnie Randall Reynolds; and one sister, Debra Lynn Lawson.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mollie Jane Thacker Reynolds, of Phyllis; three children, Patrick Evan Reynolds (Amanda), of Dana, Richard Dale Reynolds, of Phyllis, and Eric McNeil Reynolds (Patrisha), of Phyllis; four siblings, Jesse Reynolds, of Phyllis, Nyoka Casey, of North Carolina, Bessie Loretta Reynolds, of North Carolina, and Lisa Dillard, of North Carolina.
Dallas is also survived by three grandchildren, Emily Joan Reynolds, Trinity Jane Reynolds and Makinzy Dawn Reynolds; and many other family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Dallas Gene Reynolds Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfunerky.com.
Ronnie Thompson
Ronnie E. Thompson, 79, of Byrdstown, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Livingston Regional Hospital, Livingston, Tennessee.
Ronnie was born in Pike County, June 13, 1942, the son of the late Dick Thompson and Tennie Hopson Thompson.
Ronnie served his country honorably in the United State Air Force. He entered the Air Force in 1960 and retired in 1980, as a Tech Sergeant after being stationed several places.
During his military career, Ronnie married Sandra Hays on Nov. 21, 1967. The couple continued traveling with the military until retirement.
As a civilian, Ronnie began a second retirement from the Department of Mines and Minerals.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.
Ronnie is survived by his wife and children: one daughter, Lisa Cantrell (Kenneth), of Paintsville; two sons, Robert Thompson, of Byrdstown, Tenn., and Bryan Thompson, of Germany. He is survived by one brother, Tony Thompson (Pat); and one sister, Mary Ann Slone.
He is survived by several grandchildren: Patrick Thompson (Vanessa), of Schweinfurt, Germany, Christopher Thompson, of Bellarsheirn, Germany, Roger Thompson (Maranda), of Colorado, Ember lea, Kaydance Storm, Emmaleigh Jewel and Justin Scott Thompson, all of Brydstown, Tenn., Chrissy Slavery (Anthony), of Somerset, and Nicole Custer (Chaz), of Dayton, Ohio.
Ronnie is also survived by several great-grandchildren, Sophie and Lara Thompson, of Germany, Connor Jye, Elijah, Amora, Hunter, Zanya Thompson, of Colorado, Jourden, Autumn, Brooklyn and Madlyn Slavery, all of Somerset, and Zack, Brady and Peyton Custer, all of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of other loving family and friends.
D.A.V. services will be held at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Graveside services will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Bruce Sawyers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald Williamson
Ronald Lee Williamson, 51, of Canada, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Richard Staton and Hobert Hamilton officiating. Burial followed at the Stanley Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.