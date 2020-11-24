Bobby Blankenship
Bobby Blankenship, 81, of Virgie, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 18, 1939, the son of the late Thomas Blankenship and Matilda Taylor Blankenship.
He was the owner of Indian Creek Auto Parts and served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Bentley; and his brothers-in-law, Garry Mullins and Ernest Bentley.
He is survived by his sisters, Nina Tipton (David) and Betty Mullins; his niece, Stephanie Runion; his nephew, Shane Bentley; his great-nephews, Gage and Zachary; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Goldie Carter
Mrs. Goldie Mae (Trout) Carter, of McAndrews, left this world to live with her maker on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She toiled on this planet for 90 years and is now reunited with her one and only love, our father, G.C. Carter. She passed away at her daughter’s home with her daughter, Angela Maynard; her son-in-law, Sam Maynard; two visiting grandchildren, Amanda Carter and George C. Carter III, and his daughter, Vanessa Carter.
She was born at Coburn Hollow at Huddy, April 7, 1930, to her parents, the late Thomas and Emma (Smith) Trout. She was the oldest of six siblings.
She was an employee of the Pike County Schools and spent most of her career teaching kindergarten and fifth grade at Runyon Elementary School. She was a 1948 graduate of Belfry High School and held a Bachelor’s Degree from Pikeville University and a Master’s Degree from Morehead State University.
She was a member of the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian and truly loved her fellow church members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George “G.C.” Carter, on Nov. 1, 1982. She never remarried and kept his picture by her bedside until the end. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Buddy L. Trout, Floyd B. Trout and T.J.F. Trout.
She is survived by one brother, Mr. Gene J. Trout; and one sister, Easter Faye Mullins. She is also survived by two children, her daughter, Angela Faith Maynard (Sam), and her son, George C. Carter Jr. (Andrea Dale Carter.) She has five grandchildren, Sammy J. Maynard II, Amy Nicole McDevitt, Scott Alan Maynard, Amanda Brooke Carter and George C. Carter III: nine great-grandchildren, Logan Maynard, MacKenzie Maynard, MacKaden Maynard, Vanessa Carter, George Carter IV, Brooks Carter, Garrett Gaul, Hannah Cobb and Willow McDevitt.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Chris Varney officiating. Mrs. Carter’s family will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, all funerals are limited to the “closest of family.”
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roby DeRossett
Roby Lewis DeRossett, 65, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 24, 1955, the son of Fern Edmonds DeRossett, of Pikeville, and the late Roby L. DeRossett.
He was a member of the Pikeville First Baptist Church.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his two first cousins, Brent Thompson (Glema) and Truman Thompson Jr. (Pat.)
Due to Covid-19 Restrictions set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, private services will be held. A public memorial service is planned to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rhodenna Pack
Rhodenna Pack, 74, of Beech Creek, W.Va., died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Hospital, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Devon Church of Christ with Bro. Travis Simpkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery at her home place at Beech Creek. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask or facial covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Lula Ray
Lula M. Ray, 80, of Joes Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Brushy Creek, Aug. 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Bradley and Liza (Stanley) Ray.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Alice Gillespie, Easter Ellis, Alma Tackett and Astor Lenore Lynch; and two brothers, Emory Ray and Elmer Ray.
She is survived by one sister, Maxine Leslie, of Pikeville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, with burial following at the Bradley Ray Cemetery, Joes Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W.Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dottie Thacker
Dottie Lynn Thacker, 68, joined her forever, eternal home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home on Greasy Creek, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 25, 1952, to the late Samuel Robinson and Juanita Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Don; and her sisters, Judith Ann, Pamela Adams and Sharon Gayle Robinson.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mitch Thacker; her son, Jamie Thacker (Tammie); her daughter, Michelle Meadows (Doug); her grandchildren, Brianna Meadows (Houston), Brayden Meadows and Ambria Thacker; her brother, Michael Robinson; her sister, Wilma Mullins (Larry); and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful and loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, family member and neighbor who cherished her family with her whole heart.
A private family service will be held for Dottie at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with entombment to follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Thacker
Thomas Bennett Thacker, 78, of Greasy Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 30, 1942, the son of the late Mose Thacker and Sylvia Thacker.
He was a member of the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Thacker; one son, Benny Thacker; and one sister, Edith Ratliff.
He is survived by five daughters, Patricia Smith (Jerry), Betty Bentley (Kent), Bernice Adkins (Perry), Kristy Hopkins (David), and Tammy Adkins; two sisters, Bessie Thacker and Judy Ratliff (John); six brothers, Paul Thacker (Ella), Jimmy Thacker (Kathy), Mose Thacker (Wanda), Donald Thacker (Ortha), Robert Thacker (Katie) and Roger (Aleta) Thacker; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
