Betty Chumley
Betty Jo Chumley, 86, of Georgetown, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Honoring services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the McVeigh United Pentecostal Church, with Pastor Joey Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Thelma Clark
Thelma Louise Newsom Clark, 86, of Harold, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, following a long illness, with her daughters by her side.
She was born at Newsom Branch, Penny Road, in Pike County, Aug. 24, 1934, to the late Preston Newsom and Oma Branham Newsom. Her dad preceded her in death when she was two; so she, along with her siblings, were raised by her mother with the help of her grandmother, Victoria Newsom, and her uncle, Thomas Newsom.
She was a beautician for 45 years. She was the most caring person you'd ever meet. Before her mother's death in 2002, and her husband's death in 2006, she took complete care of both of them; never one time complaining about what she had sacrificed of herself to make sure they both got the best of care. She always put the needs of others before her own. She truly loved all her family.
About the time in her life when she was getting ready to retire, she suffered a stroke, then another, never getting to enjoy her life after working so hard all those years.
She was a member of the Harold Church of Christ.
Her children always knew that their Mommy would always be there for them no matter what. Anytime they were sick, she'd come running with homemade potato soup. If they needed a haircut, perm or color to their hair, she'd head straight to the beauty shop; didn't matter what time it was, what day of the week it was or how tired she was. She would do the same for her customers. She loved her customers. She supported her children in every way and was that #1 parent to be involved in everything at the school's PTA meetings. She worked tirelessly making cheerleading uniforms for the girl's squad when they were in grade school.
She was married to the late Rutherford B. Clark Jr.
She is survived by one son, Dr. Brent Clark, of Prestonsburg; two daughters, Gwen Tackett (Clyde), of Ivel, and Jennifer Coleman, of Harold; four grandchildren, Brooke Sorgi (Brad), of Prospect, Austin Clark (Raven), of Coolville, Ohio, Kelly McGuire (Nick), of Sitka, and Madison Coleman, of Charlotte, N.Car.; three great-grandchildren, Kendall Sorgi, Kylie Sorgi and Woodrow Clark; three sisters, Dollie Ralph, Geneva (Price) Wright and Wanda Patierno (Albert Jr.); and one brother, Miles J. Reynolds (Lana.)
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Oscar Reynolds; one sister, Christine Newsom; and five brothers, Minis Newsom, Vernon Reynolds, Kenneth Reynolds, Omer Reynolds and James Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Bush officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Evelyn Giordano
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
Evelyn McKnight Giordano, born June 3, 1926, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Hurricane, W.Va., where she had made her home with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ross Giordano.
Evelyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her world. She lived, taught and encouraged faith in Christ to her family. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church since becoming a member on Oct. 11, 1953. She was a member of the Alpha Jackson Circle and also attended meetings of the Leota Campbell Circle. She loved the times she hosted circle meetings with her dear friends from First Baptist. She always enjoyed helping with vacation Bible school and the summer Bible basketball camp. For many years, she worked alongside her husband at Mingo Fruit Company. While still living in her home in Happy Valley, she and her friends were avid walkers at the Southside Mall, followed by having coffee at Hardee’s. Evelyn also loved exercising at Curves in Williamson. She loved being on the go and being “Nan” to a lot of kids.
She was the last surviving child of the late Orlando C. McKnight and Ida Belle (Romans) McKnight. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford McKnight, Henry McKnight, Orlando C. (Junior) McKnight and Eugene McKnight (her twin brother); and her sisters, Estella (Little) Booth, Gerturde (McKnight) Wade, Ruby (McKnight) Meredith, and Ruth (McKnight) Caston.
She is survived by her children, Frank David Giordano (Terry), of South Williamson, and Judith Ann Giordano (Greg Maynard), of Hurricane, W.Va.; her grandsons, David Ryan Giordano (Kayla), of Hurricane, W.Va., and Shane Neal Giordano (Stacey), of Huntington, W.Va.; her great-grandchildren, Braxton Chase Giordano, Ryker Blaze Giordano, Beau Dempsey Giordano, Ainsley Grace Giordano and Kyson Brooks Giordano, all whom she loved dearly; and several nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her special friend of many years, Timmie Maynard.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jarrod Belcher of the First Baptist Church, Williamson, W.Va., officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with her grandsons and men of the church serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Paul Hurley
Paul David Hurley, 60, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Cremation will take place. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Loretta Kiser
Loretta Kiser, 69, of Caney Creek, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born at Caney Creek, Nov. 3, 1950, to the late Reed and Viola Mullins Kiser.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church for almost 39 years.
She is survived by one son, Tommy McCauley, of Hardensburg; one daughter; Lisa Derick (Cary), of McDaniel; seven brothers, Ellis Reed Kiser, Roger Kiser, Logan Kiser, Leon Kiser, Ricky Kiser, Ronnie Kiser and Jeff Kiser; two sisters, Barbara Rowe and Janice Kiser; and five grandchildren, Alex, Andrea, Adam, Emily and Katie; and one great-grandchild, Meilani.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser and others officiating. Burial followed at the Kiser Family Cemetery, Caney Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Debra Lowe
Debra Jean Lowe, 63, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in South Carolina, Feb. 26, 1957, the daughter of the late Andrew Franklin Walker and Margaret Emogene Martin Walker.
She was a caregiver and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church at Coal Run.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Franklin Elliott Lowe.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanna “Peaches” Smith and Debby Jo “Sunshine” Edwards (Justin Harris); two brothers, James Walker and Patrick Walker; four grandchildren, B.J. Smith, Dee Cobb, Jakob Edwards and Rylee Edwards; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lorene Owens
Lorene Owens, 80, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
