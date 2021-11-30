Clyde Daniels
Clyde Daniels, 68, of Phelps, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Bernard Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Harris Cemetery-Thacker #11 Hollow, Thacker, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Lonnie Goad
Lonnie Jay Goad, 69, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at UK Albert E. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
Jay was born in Patrick County, Claudville, Va., Sept. 29, 1952, to his parents AJ Goad and Jewell Alice Hill Goad.
He enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and continued to proudly serve his country in the United States Army Reserve. He retired from American Electric Power after 30 plus years of service. Jay was the rock of his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He effected positive change in everyone's lives that he touched. Jay led by example and always instilled the values of hard work and honesty in every facet of life due to his unfettered integrity and resounding faith in Jesus Christ. He was as generous and humble as he was brilliant. Jay was an impeccable example of how to live a truly selfless, fruitful and honorable life.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lynn Goad; two daughters, April Lynn Damron (Shawn) and Angela Monica Goad; a son, Joshua Matthew Goad; one very special and cherished granddaughter, Lexie Shaye Damron; two brothers, Wilbur Lee Goad and Bruce Wade Goad; four sisters, Hilda Gail Puckett, Peggy Ann Howlett, Joyce Cleo Gammons and Rebecca Kay Minish; countless nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as two brothers, Posie Thomas Goad and Steve Vernon Goad.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and others officiating. D.A.V. Rites were observed after the funeral. Burial followed at the Warren G. Adkins Cemetery located at Fords Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Verna McPeek
Verna “Collins” McPeek, 85, of Pikeville, passed from this life, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Verna was born in Pike County, July 23, 1936, to the late Johnnie and Sarah “Adkins” Collins.
Besides both parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Vardie McPeek; sisters, Lena Casebolt and Edith Taylor; brothers, Everett Collins and Elster Collins; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; as well as her son-in-law, Danny Syck.
Verna is survived by her daughters, Linda Syck, Brenda Rose and her husband, Ricky, and Cheryl Justice and her husband, Jamie; sons, Michael McPeek and his wife, Gail, Tony McPeek and his wife, Oma, Kermit McPeek and his wife, Brenda, Roger McPeek and his wife, Tina, and William McPeek; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; special caretaker and friend, Selina Brown; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Verna was a loving mother, cherished grandmother and a devoted great-grandmother. She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Charley Ward officiating. Burial followed at Fords Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clyde Mullins
Clyde Junior Mullins, 74, of Dorton Creek Road, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 24, 1947, to the late Vilice and Mildred June Tackett Mullins.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Charlotte Ann Sands.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Mullins; one son, Matthew “Dylan” Mullins, of Dorton; two daughters, Melissa “Missi” Mullins, of Dorton, and Amy (Mark) Gross, of Eolia; one brother, Claude Allen Mullins, of Norwalk, Ohio; one sister, Clara Ellis (Tom), of Belton, Texas; six grandchildren, Heather Gunnell (Josh), of Hindman, Tawnya Tackett (Ryan), of Dorton, Justen Bentley, of Dorton, Michael Tackett, of Dorton, Samuel Bentley (Jen), of Colorado Springs, Col., and Grace Mullins, of Lexington; six great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom officiating. Burial followed at the Clarence Mullins Cemetery at Dorton Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Rhonda Prater
Rhonda Lynn Prater, 55, of Shelbiana, passed from this life Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her residence.
Rhonda was born March 17, 1966, to the late Clarence and Verda “Little” Prater in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Rhonda was preceded in death by both parents, Clarence and Verda Prater.
Rhonda is survived by her sister, Kimberly Crawford, and her husband, Dean; brothers, Clyde Hamilton, and his wife, Saundra, Ghomer J. Prater and his wife, Mary Ann, and Kudranski Prater and his wife, Hazel; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rhonda was a loving sister and a devoted friend.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Madeline Tackett
Madeline Hamilton Tackett, 89, of Booker Fork, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Solomon Hamilton and Lovenia Newsome Hamilton.
She retired from Murphy’s and Food City, was a homemaker and of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgel Tackett; four brothers, John L., William, Jay and Sam Hamilton; and four sisters, Melvina Newsome, Mae Tackett, Opal Trout and Beulah Quinn.
She is survived by one son, Brian Timothy Tackett; a special niece, Wanda Newsome; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Matthew Tackett
Matthew Tyler Elijah Tackett, 21, of Pikeville, passed from this life Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Elijah was born June 27, 2021, to Gary G. Tackett and Jennifer Tackett (Blankenship.)
Elijah was preceded in death by one half-brother, AJ Tackett.
Elijah is survived by his daughter, Abrianna Emma Grace Tackett; mother, Jennifer Tackett (Blankenship); father, Gary G. Tackett; sister, Grace Cecil (Jordan); half-sister, Arabella Tackett; half-brothers, Dalton Tackett and Anthony Tackett; fiancé, Tabitha Hall; maternal grandmother, Ruth Johnson; paternal grandparents, Gary and Teena Tackett and Janie Tackett; one niece, Penelope Jordyn Ruth Cecil; one uncle, James Mullins (Courtney); as well as a loving host of family and friends.
Elijah was a devoted and cherished father, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral procession left Thacker Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Burial followed at the Tackett Family Cemetery of Toler. Arrangements were entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Warrix
Patricia Ann Warrix, 70, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1951, the daughter of the late Morgan Coleman and Poca Smith Coleman.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Racine Keathley; and one brother, Virgil Coleman.
She is survived by one son, Darrel Warrix (Christyna), of Pikeville; two daughters, Julie Collins, of Kimper, and Holly Warrix, of River; five grandchildren, Amanda Cole, Justin May, Chris May, Ethen Clark and Zola Warrix; and five great-grandchildren, Cayden Cole, Gage May, Carson May, Emily May and Adeline May; one brother, Morgan Coleman Jr., of Meta; and two sisters, Ethelene Coleman, of Raccoon, and Christine Keathley, of Pikeville.
Patricia leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn her passing. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Goff Cemetery, Raccoon Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
