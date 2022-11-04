Cecil Coleman
Cecil Coleman, 39, of Pinsonfork, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his residence.
The family will begin receiving friends at the McVeigh Pentecostal Church on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 6 p.m., with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Speedy Ward officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Randy Courtney
Randy Courtney, 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
He was born Nov. 23, 1960, to the late Robert Vernon Courtney and Alice Faye Gibson (James) Chapman, of Pikeville.
He graduated Pikeville High School in 1978, before joining the Pikeville Volunteer Fire Department in 1979, and becoming Captain in 1984. In 1988, he was hired full time by the Pikeville Fire Department. He was a founding member of the Pike County 911 Board and served as the president from 1991-2022. By 1992, he was President of the Pike County Firefighter Association and in 1995, helped found the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department where he is still their Chief.
He became a state fire and rescue instructor in August of 1996. His other accomplishments include fire commission Task Force committee among many other committees with the fire commission, a former president of the state of Kentucky Firefighters Association (KFA), and a duty officer for the American Red Cross from 2020-2021. He retired as battalion chief in 2016. He was also a member of the Amazing Grace Worship Center and was on the Board of Trustees. He was also a freemason
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Delisa Hall Courtney, of Pikeville; three sons, Joshua Courtney (Heather), of Rockford, Tenn., Brandon Pinto, of Santee, Calif., and Nicholas Pinto, of Lexington; one daughter, Ellie Harris (Tyron), of Lexington; two sisters, Lisa Courtney (Lonnie Gibson), of Pikeville, and Amanda Justice (Brandon), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Barrett Courtney and Ayden Pinto; one special cousin, C.J.; and his favorite niece and nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Pike County Central High School Gymnasium with Will Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at the Pike County Central High School Gymnasium with a service starting at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Amazing Grace Worship Center, 441 Adams Road, Pikeville, Ky., 41501.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Mitchell” Dotson
Lidge “Mitchell” Roland Dotson, 64, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Phelps.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Barrenshee Church of God with Pastor Bobby Dale Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at the Chapman Family Cemetery in Barrenshee. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Winnie Hale
Winnie Hazel Burgess Hale, 101, of Williamson, W.Va., passed to her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ at her residence in Williamson, W.Va., Nov. 1, 2022; holding the hands of her beloved granddaughters, Prudence and Laura.
Winnie was born in Hatfield, Nov. 7, 1920. She was married for 60 years to her loving husband, Wander H. Hale, who preceded her.
She graduated from Pikeville High School in 1940, and devoted her life to being a loving mother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Burgess, M.D. and Gertrude Bevins Smith; and sisters, Willa Marie Burris Young, Odessa Burris Bevins and Gaythel Marcella Smith Warren.
Winnie loved her family and left a legacy of Christian witness to them, as well as to those she met. She exemplified great humbleness and devotion to God's Word, as she read her Bible daily, until shortly before her death.
Winnie is survived by daughters, Wilma Hazel Hale, of Columbus, Ohio, Susan Elizabeth Hale, of Williamson, W.Va., and Frances Carol Hale Wilkinson (Mark), of Evans, Ga.; granddaughters, Prudence Elizabeth Stollings Evans (Stacey), of Russiaville, Ind., and Laura Suzanne Stollings Blankenship (Greg), of Pinsonfork; grandsons, Charles Brent Hale and Christopher Burgess Hale, of Columbus, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Tiffany Nicole Pinson Ennis (Matt), of Russiaville, Ind., Holly Brianne Rouse Stell (Erik), of Ransom, and Brittany Victoria Pinson, of Surfside Beach, S.Car.; great-great-granddaughters, Shayla Alexis Stell, Brylee Noelle Stell, Makenzie Bailie Ennis, Makayla Paige Ennis and Madelyn Grace Ennis; great-great-grandsons, Braxton Chad Nicholas Stell and Landon Bryce Stell, of Ransom; nephews, Glenn Douglas Young (Betty), of Zebulon, Phillip Lloyd Williamson (Ilene), of Oakford, Ind., and Claude Lester Hale (Martha), of Dexter, Ohio; nieces, Doris Williamson Lowe, of Varney, Phyllis Williamson Lawson (Barry), of Bean Station, Tenn., Karen Hale Elliott, of Dexter, Ohio, and Katrena Hale, of Indian Shores, Fla.; great-niece, Carlette Young Harris Stalker (Dean), of Shelbyville; great-nephews, Paul Bevins Jr., of Delbarton, W.Va., and Jeff Young, of Hatfield.
Winnie was a member of Salem Regular Baptist Church of Goody for 52 years. She held the distinction of being its oldest member.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to her special caregivers over the years: Teresa Stanley, Anita (Tinkie) Smith, Mary Fields, Mary Church, Terisa Ramsey, Shawnda Hatfield and Lora Stratton. They have given her unselfish loving care and support.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, with special services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the funeral home, with Dale Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Monty L. Bevins Cemetery, Hatfield, with Charles Brent Hale, Erik Stell, Gregory Blankenship, Stacey Evans, Matt Enis and Mark Wilkinson serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Elbert Justice
Elbert Justice, 88, of Maynardville, Tenn., died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at North Metro Knoxville Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, April 2, 1934, the son of the late Emil Justice and Tilda Damron Justice.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Justice; one son, Jeremy Justice; one brother, Gabby Justice; and two sisters, Molly Kinnery Arnett and Melsy Justice.
He is survived by three sons, James Booker Justice, of Phyllis, Joey Elbert Justice (Rebecca), of Haysi, Va., and Steven Wells, of Ohio; two daughters, Brenda Stanley (T.J.), of Maynardville, Tenn., and Linda Bishop (Derrick), of Knoxville, Tenn.; one brother, Patton Justice, of Shelbiana; one sister, Glema Thacker, of Shelbiana; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Reynold Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa May
Teresa Lynn May, 50, of Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Memphis, Tenn., Nov. 17, 1971, a daughter of Susan Davis Kelley, of Pikeville, and the late Arnold Kelley.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Hayleigh Justice (Ethan), of Meta; one brother, Rick Kelley (Samantha), of Massillon, Ohio; one sister, Tammy Pomroff (Mike), of Greenville, Tenn.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held Nov. 3, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Thaniel Thacker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Emma Ramey
Emma Belle Ramey, 83, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
She was born April 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Gomer and Lavana Withrow.
She was a homemaker who lovingly supported her husband’s career.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Bertha Gail Withrow; and one brother, Rubert Withrow.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donnie Ramey; one son, Daniel Ramey (Anna), of Jackson, Mich.; and one daughter, Deanna Hunt (Chris), of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren, Ashley Coleman (Logan), of Lawrenceburg, Mallory Vredeveld (Dan), of Spring Arbor, Mich., Whitney Hunt, of Lawrenceburg, Maddison Husted (Keir), of Spring Arbor, Mich., and Paul Borener, of Jackson, Mich.; seven great-grandchildren, Zayne Landon Coleman, Emelia Ramey Vredeveld, Eloise Marijke Vredeveld, Thea Isabelle Husted, Elliot Daniel Vredeveld, Knox Liam Coleman and Posey Greer Husted; and one brother, Gomer Dale Withrow (Tammie), of Lima, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Mountain View Church of Christ with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Robinson
Ruby Robinson, 92, of Rockhouse of Caney, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Ida Tackett
Ida Mae Tackett, 94, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mullins.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Janice Thacker
Janice Michelle Thacker, 48, of Ridgeline Road, Raccoon, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 30, 1973, the daughter of Cecil Slone, of Raccoon, and Janice Carol Chapman Slone, of Pikeville.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stonie Gene Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Skyler Thacker, of the home; one daughter, Shelby Faye Thacker, of the home; one brother, Cecil Slone Jr. (Jamie Lynn), of Shelbiana; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church with Dan L. Thacker, A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Stonie Thacker
Stonie Gene Thacker, 55, of Ridgeline Road, Raccoon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 12, 1966, a son of the late Johnny B. Thacker and Ella Faye (Kiser) Thacker.
He was a gas company worker.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Keith Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Michelle (Slone) Thacker, of Ridgeline Road, Raccoon; three daughters, Shelby Faye Thacker, of the home, Samantha Howell (Keith), of Floyd County, and Ariell Thacker (Michael), of Betsy Layne; one son, Skyler Thacker, of the home; five grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Dean Thacker (Deanna), of Kingsland, Ga.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Little Flock Old Regular Baptist Church with Dan L. Thacker, A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Yates
James Benford Yates, 65, of Pikeville, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 19, 1957, the son of the late Benford Yates and Mary Ellen Webb Yates.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Allen Yates; and one sister, Kelly Cole.
He is survived by one son, Anthony Yates (Tina); one daughter, Vanessa Leedy (Charlie); six grandchildren; one brother, Phillip Yates; one sister, Darlene Chapman (Tony); and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.