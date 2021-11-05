Nolice Caudill
Nolice Lillian Caudill, 95, of Hatfield, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Zeke Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Kirby Cole
Kirby D. Cole, 56, of Lexington, formerly of Marrowbone, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Kirby was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Ralph Cole and the late Wanda Lou Bartley.
Besides his mother, Kirby was preceded in death by his son, Justin Kirby Cole; as well as his brother, Gregory Zadel.
Kirby is survived by his children, Sydney Cole Kidd (Tyler) and Anthony D. Cole (Mary); father, Ralph Cole; grandchildren, Preston Tyler Kidd, Isabella Grace Cole and Austin Dewayne Cole; as well as a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Gordon Sampsel officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lando Conn Sr.
Lando Conn Sr., 82, of Cleveland, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hospice of Chattanooga in Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, March 28, 1939, the son of the late Willie C. Conn and Elsie McCoy Conn.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Berean Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Sue Conn; and three brothers, Gratho, Lundy and Gene Conn.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Conn, of Cleveland, Tenn.; five sons, Lando Conn Jr., Michael Scott, Nobel Gene and Brian O'Neal (Brenda) Conn, all of Pikeville, and Timothy Allen Conn, of Cleveland, Tenn.; three daughters, Melissa Towers (James), of Cleveland, Tenn., Cheryl Kent (Donell), of Pikeville, and Jennifer Carlton (Zach), of Delano, Tenn.; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mable Maynard and Linda Ford, both of Pikeville, and Mary Blum, of Florida; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Frozen Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Subrena Hamilton
Subrena Adkins Hamilton, 59, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., Aug. 30, 1962, the daughter of Randall Blake Adkins and the late Joyce Ann Tackett Adkins.
She was the wife of Duane Hamilton and a homemaker.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by one brother, Randall Dewayne Adkins.
Along with her husband and father, Subrena is survived by one daughter, Brandi Bentley (Derek); one son, Brody Duane Hamilton; two grandchildren, Cameron and Caden Bentley; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Gregory Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery at Wolfpit. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Huffman
Larry Edward Huffman was born Dec. 23, 1961, and departed this life, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
His parents were the late Landy and June (Mullins) Huffman.
He was 59 years old. He was a Walking Horse trainer. He showed horses for 40 years and was a member of the Pikeville Wesleyan Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; three half-sisters; and six half-brothers.
He is survived by four brothers, James K. Huffman, Jeffrey L. Huffman, Jerry W. Huffman and Orville D. Huffman; four sisters, Carolyn Huffman, Sandra Blackburn, Donna Viars and Sharon Neisler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a very happy person and made everyone laugh.
Our loss is Heaven’s gain.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial at the Tucker Cemetery on Red Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kevin Kinney
Kevin Kinney, of Dry Fork of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 30, 1967, to the late Chuck and Bobbie Sue Justice Kinney.
He was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Kinney.
He is survived by his wife, Tracie Bartley Kinney; one son, Justin Smith, of Millard; three daughters, Cheyenne Kinney, of Shelbiana, Tara Layne, of Belcher, and Destiny Coleman, of Marrowbone; and one brother, Brian Kinney, of Shelbiana.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at the church with services nightly beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gary Little
Gary Warren Little, 63, of Bowling Fork, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Tucker-Damron Cemetery, Mill Branch, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Christopher Scott
Christopher Ray Scott, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lowell Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in the Alley Cemetery, McCarr. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Verlin Smith
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Verlin Smith, 58, of Pikeville, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
He was born March 7, 1963, to the late Dave and Inas Fern Smith, of Phelps.
Verlin was also preceded in death by one brother, Tyrone Smith; and two sisters, Vivian Smith and Malona Coleman.
Verlin was a long-time resident of Phelps and a retired coal miner. He loved going to church and was of the Church of God faith. He was an Avid UK fan. He also enjoyed boating and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Smith (Blair), of Banner, and two daughters, Breanna Fields, of Williamson, W.Va., and Deysha Smith, of Hardy; four brothers, David Smith (Norma), Donald Smith, Harvey Smith and Frankie Smith (Becky); two sisters, Yvonne Hatfield (Gary) and Kathy Runyon (William); and three grandchildren, Harper Smith, of Banner, and McKinlee and Devlan Fields, of Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Samuel Stevens officiating. Burial followed at the Dave Smith Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
