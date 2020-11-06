“Blackie” Blackburn
William Robert “Blackie” Blackburn, 66, of South Williamson, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, South Williamson.
The family will gather for a private viewing and cremation will follow. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Sandy Coleman
Sandy Gail Coleman, 64, of Sedalia, Mo., died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to gather at a graveside service at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Delena Dillon
Delena Dillon, 70, of Dans Branch, Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence, following a lingering illness.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private graveside service at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Foster Gilliam
Foster Gilliam, 86, of Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 15, 1934, the son of the late Kenny Gilliam and Viola Runyon Gilliam.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Piso Freewill Baptist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Ruth Gilliam; and one brother, Carl Gilliam.
He is survived by one daughter, Diane Birchfield (Barry), of Zebulon Highway; one son, David Gilliam (Nikki), of Floyd County; four grandchildren; one sister, Opal Maynard , of Martin County; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Piso Freewill Baptist Church with Bobby Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Maynard/Runyon Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Carson” King
Kelvin “Carson” King, 70, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, April 18, 1950, the son of the late James Monroe and Betty Blankenship King.
He was a coal miner and a carpenter and had an associate degree in architecture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kelvin Zane King; and his brother, James Nathan King.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Fields King; his daughter, Cammie King DeBoard, of Browntown, Mich; his daughter-in-law, Maren King, of Yorkville, Ill.; his brothers, Calvin Arson King, of Nicholasville, and Ralph King, of Pikeville; his sisters, Sharon Cole, of Salyersville, and Veda McIntire, of Colorado; and his grandchildren, Gabe DeBoard, Abby BeBoard, Maddy King and Jason King.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall and Mark King officiating. Burial will follow at the King Cemetery, Millers Creek, with Gabe DeBoard, Mark DeBoard, Tyler Meeks, Jake Thacker, Matt Thacker, Andrew Fields, Mark King, Brandon King and Michael Blankenship serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James May
James Thomas May, 67, of Huddy, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at S.O.M.C, Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Aug. 16, 1953, to the late James L. May and Delores Goff May.
He was a retired superintendent at Eastern Coal Company and a graduate of Belfry High School, Class of 1971, where he played football and afterwards was an avid Pirate fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Pauline Hatfield.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis May, of Huddy; his children, April M. Daniels (Bob), of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and Teddy Smith Jr. (Keriston), of Huddy; his siblings, Rita Hinkle, Dianne Martinelli, Loretta Krueger (Bill) and Sandra Smith (Jeff), all of Ocala, Fla., Vickie Beinlich (Dick), of Lincolnshire, Ill., Timmy Cecil May (Debbie), of Pinsonfork, and Sandie Hatfield, of Conway, S.Car.; his brother-in-law, Roger Hatfield, of Brooksville; his grandchildren, Sarah Addison Daniels, Billy Jase Smith, Cheyenne Smith, Keaton Chase Smith and Courtney Adkins; his great-grandchild, Landon Adkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with his nephews, Jeff Smith, James Smith, Timmy Smith, James May, Eric Lycan, Rodney Stanley, Keith Hatfield and Elliott Hatfield, serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9p .m., Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
A special thanks to the S.O.M.C. inpatient hospice.
Billie McCoy
Billie Slone McCoy, 84, formerly of Hazard and Pikeville, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
The daughter of the late Ballard and Myrtle Carter Slone, she was born on Chloe Creek on January 27, 1936.
She is survived by one brother, George Slone, of Pikeville; three sons, Keith McCoy (Pam), of Hazard, and Tim McCoy (Sherri) and Jay McCoy, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ryan McCoy (Kristy), of Pikeville , and Todd McCoy (Brooke), Lawren Portwood (Jarrod), J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Balea McCoy and Dallas McCoy, all of Lexington; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, J T McCoy; six brothers, Junior Slone, Walter Slone, Charles Slone, Donald Slone, Ronald Slone and Bob Slone; and five sisters, Madge Adkins, Betty Tackett, Irene Edwards, Geraldine Phillips and Shirley Slone.
She took on a variety of jobs, from sales clerk at R. H. Hobbs Department Store to cooking in the cafeteria at Roy G. Eversole Elementary, but her most cherished roles were those of doting wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An avid roller skater in her youth and bowling enthusiast at midlife, her curious sense of adventure fueled a beautiful journey at ball games and speech tournaments. Her kids and grandkids could always count on her to volunteer for PTA bake sales, Booster Club and school field trips. She followed her husband, Trig, in membership at Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ken Childers of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Todd McCoy, Ryan McCoy, J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Dallas McCoy and Jarrod Portwood serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, 6476 Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, KY, 41501.
“Trig” McCoy
J T “Trig” McCoy, 85, formerly of Hazard and Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
The son of the late Wallace and Linnie Maynard McCoy, he was born at Johns Creek on July 17, 1935.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Billie Slone McCoy; two brothers, Dewey McCoy (Betty), of Plant City, Fla., and Jack McCoy, of Lexington; three sons, Keith McCoy (Pam), of Hazard, Tim McCoy (Sherri) and Jay McCoy, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ryan McCoy (Kristy), of Pikeville, Todd McCoy (Brooke), Lawren Portwood (Jarrod), J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Balea McCoy and Dallas McCoy, all of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hayse McCoy, of Inez, and Richard McCoy, of Buffalo, New York.
A caring husband, dedicated father and involved citizen, he served the community as a member of Odd Fellows, Jaycees and Masons. He retired from his long-term sales manager position with Austin Powder Company, only to continue working several years with AmeriCorps and Enterprise Car Rental. He cherished greatly his membership at Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Todd McCoy, Ryan McCoy, Dallas McCoy, J T McCoy, Seth McCoy and Jarrod Portwood serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, 6476 Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, KY, 41501.
Jimmy Oakes
Jimmy Edward Oakes, 82, of Three Mile Road, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 2, 1938, the son of the late Rev. Millard Oakes and Georgia Ball Oakes.
He was a retired coal miner having worked for Letcher County Coal Company and a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Shawn Michael Osborne; and one sister, Barbara Faye Lucas.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Lea Dorton Oakes; seven sons, Tony Oakes (Jane), Tommy Oakes (Darlene), Timothy Oakes, Michael Osborne, Jamey Oakes, Robert Oakes (Nicki) and Kyle Oakes; three daughters, Tammy Oakes, Sherry Oakes (Adam), and Julie Oakes; one brother, Fred Oakes; one sister, Doris Hensley; 20 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Craig Carter, Barry Carter and others officiating. Burial followed at the Oakes Family Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Zella Pinion
Zella Mae “Slone” Pinion, 75, of Kimper, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, July 15, 1945, the daughter of the late William Elisha and Mercy Bell Slone.
She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Mack Slone; her granddaughter, Tanesha Mosley; and her brother-in-law, Clyde Bowman.
She is survived by her husband, Elmer Pinion, of Kimper; five daughters, Dinia Ann Pinion, of Kimper, Kathy Jo Conway (Robert), of Ashcamp, Billie Jo Mosley (Bill), of Kimper, Angie Bell Jackson (Junior), of Phelps, and Jessica Renee Justice (Jacob Cline), of Pikeville; four brothers, Tony Slone (Maxie), of Kimper, Elisha Jr. Slone (Barbara), of Meta, Donald Dean Slone (Shirley Ann), of Kimper, and Roy Cleveland Slone (Tammy), of Meta; two sisters, Vinia Bowman (Danny), of Pikeville, and Lois Gaye Bowman, of McAndrews; nine grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Alisha, Marcus, Lucas, Montana, Robbie, Brady, Emily and Jesse; one great-grandchild on the way; and a host of other dear family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Edo Freewill Baptist Church of Gabriel, Kimper, with Reverends Bobby, Matt and Lance Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Friday evening at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Imal Ramey
Imal Ward Ramey, 89, of Sweeden, formerly of Kimper, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 6:40 a.m., at the residence of her daughter, Dr. Baretta Casey, and her husband, Michael Casey.
She was born at Phyllis, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 1931, the daughter of the Late Troy and Lucy Ann (Abshire) Ward.
She was a homemaker and a school teacher for the Pike County School System for 11 Years. Imal and her husband, Ermol E. Ramey, ran a grocery store on Long Fork of Kimper, for 10 years. She was a member of the Kimper Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Ermol Elmon Ramey; her eldest daughter, Rita Lois (Ramey) Barnes and her son in law, John Will Barnes; her brothers, John Ward Jr., and his wife, Ethel (Webb) Ward, Clifford Ward and his wife, Florence (Justice) Ward, and Troy Zeldon Ward; his sisters Opal (Ward) Good, and her husband, Fred Good, Goma (Ward) Webb and her husband, Ervil Web, Roma (Ward) Scott and her husband, Charles E. Scott, and Orpha (Ward) Taylor and her husband, Letcher Taylor.
She is survived by three children: her daughters, Goretta (Ramey) VanMeter and her husband, Steve VanMeter, and Dr. Baretta (Ramey) Casey and her husband, Charles Michael Casey; her son, Freeman Ermol Ramey, and his wife, Susan Ramey; her sister,Vivian (Ward) Johnson; her sister-in-law, Kathy (Wood) Ward; nine grandchildren, Camala Janette (Barnes) Ferguson (Phil), Shana Danielle (Barnes) Bentley (Ronnie), Nicola Noelle (Barnes) Oaks (Rob), Keegan Whitney Smith, Arron Seth Bevins, Joshua Michael Casey (Lauren), Jessica Lynn Casey, Natasha Renee (Renee) Murphy (Jim) and Melissa Dawn (Ramey) Adams (Gene); three step-grandchildren, Melissa Andrews, Matt Ryan and Trey Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren, Jackson Ferguson (Marissa), Brooke Alexis Ferguson, Allie Ashton Ferguson, Kaleb Christopher Dalton Bentley, Kera Le’Shea Bentley, Kristen Isabella Oaks, JohnLogan Anthony Barnes, Brennen Joe Ramey-Bevins, Morgan Lindsey (Bevins) Wilson (Seth), Lincoln Michael Casey, Michaela Renee (Giles) Felicetty (Kegan), Colton Brad Lee Giles, Easton James Adams and Emersyn Jayce Adams; four step-great-grandchildren, Serenity Faith Andrews, Sophia Grace Ryan, James Patrick Murphy and Marianna Camille Murphy; three great-great-grandchildren, Austin Barrette Felicetty, Emmalynn Grace Wilson and Seth-David Michael Wilson Jr.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
James Slone
James M. Slone, 68, of Kimper, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 3, 1952, a son of the late Elisha and Mary Bell (Pinion) Slone.
He was a coal miner
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Zella Mae Pinion.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ann Slone, of Kimper; one son, Stevie Mack Slone (Lynne), of Kimper; one daughter, Mary Ann Justice (Phil Jr.), of Meta; four brothers, Elisha Jr. Slone, of Zebulon, Tony Slone, Donald Slone, both of Kimper, and Roy Cleveland Slone, of Meta; two sisters, Lois Gaye Bowman, of Stone, and Vinia Bowman, of Johns Creek; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with A.B. Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at the Slone Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Tracy Slone
Tracy Slone, 83, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 21, 1937, to the late Plenty and Sophie “Thacker” Slone.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Slone; his daughter, Patty Mastin (Steve); four brothers, Willard Slone, Burlin Slone, Hibbard Slone and Plenny Junior Slone; and three sisters, Fay Baker, Lurlie Thacker and Stella Jones.
He is survived by two daughters, Hattie Sawyers (Robert) and Tracie Robinson (Todd); three grandchildren, Tracy J. Mastin (Jill), Robbi Bentley (Patrick “Packy” Bentley) and Jacob Robinson (Ashley); three great-grandchildren, Tyler Mastin, Sawyer Bentley and Jozie Rae Robinson; six brothers, Charlie Slone, Tracy Slone, Billy Ray Slone, Burbon Slone, Harold Slone and Jimpy Slone; and three sisters, Bertha Cole, May Jones and Arlene Lewis.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
The family will accept friends at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery for a graveside service, Friday, November 6, 2020, beginning at 11:00 AM. Eric Fleming will officiate the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Inc., of Pikeville.
Vallis Thacker
Vallis Gene Thacker, 78, of Harold, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, June 5, 1942, the son of the late George W. and Lassie Victoria Thacker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Patricia Ann Begley Thacker; and his siblings, Laura Thacker Cantrell, Fernie Jane Billiter, Michael Thacker, Roger Thacker and Hibbard Junior Thacker.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Ginger Burke; his children, Angela Thacker Saunders (Nicholas) and Vallis James Thacker; his grandchildren, Peyton Saunders, Hunter Saunders and Angelina Thacker; his siblings, Betty Lou Parton (Tom), Bradley Thacker (Oralia), Tunis Ray Thacker (Cathy), Ronnie Thacker (Lola), Darrell Thacker (Dewana) and Terry Thacker; his brother-in-law, Larry Cantrell; and his sister-in-law, Marketti Thacker.
He was a Sergeant First Class Veteran and served proudly in the United States Army for 23 years. His experience in the Army played a key role in his life. He frequently pointed out what the Army had taught him about the value of self-restraint, communication and investing in a cause larger than himself.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. DAV Rites will be conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. The procession will be led by Rolling Thunder and a final salute conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Estill Reed and Carl Sargent will officiate all services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Thornsbury
Larry Thornsbury, 70, of Bybee, Tenn., died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Newport Medical Center, Tennessee.
He was born in Pike County, July 19, 1950, the son of the late Claude Thornsbury and Joyce Thacker Thornsbury Fleming.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Stone Masonic Lodge and New Life Baptist Church of Newport, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Gaynell Thornsbury, of Bybee, Tenn.; four sons, Larry Paul Thornsbury (Jessica), David Michael Thornsbury (Erica), Adam Randon Thornsbury and Mark Turnmire (Tammie); one daughter, Kelly Thornsbury; two brothers, Randal Thornsbury (Angelia) and Donnie Thornsbury; one sister Lisa Dotson (Larry); and nine grandchildren, Haley Damron, Hunter Thornsbury, Michael Colt Thornsbury, Josh Turnmire (Cierra), Matt Turnmire (McKenzie), Dalton Hurley Hibbard, Kimber Thornsbury, Dakota Thornsbury and Malie Thornsbury.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Anderson Cemetery, Phyllis, with Kenny Runyon officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
George Trimble
George Trimble, 83, died comfortably Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, following complications from a stroke.
The family plans to hold a private service in his memory next summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Curtis Wellman
Curtis Henry Wellman, 92, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was born at Dorton, March 29, 1928, to the late Bolivar Ezra Wellman and Mary Nettie Williamson Wellman.
He was a retired coal miner and minister of the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Grace Scott Wellman; and his sisters, Marie Williams, Pauline Meadows and Elsie Belcher, all of Varney.
He is survived by his son, Ron Wellman (Fanitsa), of Estero, Fla.; his daughter, Connie Maddox, of Pikeville; his granddaughters, Christina Wellman, of Clearwater, Fla., Diana Stellick (Matt), of Marina del Rey, Calif., and Alison Maddox, of Pikeville; his great-grandson, Glenn Miles Stellick; his sister, Mildred Hammond, of Varney; and his brother, Ira Wellman, of Varney.
Visitation for the public will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Rev. Johnnie Hatfield officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any Disabled American Veterans Association or Tunnels to Towers Charity Organization.
