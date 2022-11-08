Audrey Bevins
Audrey Ellen Bevins, 71, of Berea, formerly of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at UKMC.
She was a retired math teacher with the Pike County Board of Education.
Audrey was born in Pikeville, Aug. 4, 1951, to the late Jesse Thacker and Sylvia Coleman Thacker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Thompson. Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Randal Gene Bevins, of Berea; son, James Randal Bevins, of Berea; daughter, Stella Rebecca Bevins, of Evansville, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Billie Jean Bevins; and grandsons, Lucas Bevins, Jaxen Bevins and Ryder Bevins. She is also survived by a sister, Janice Slone (Kenneth), of Shelbiana; in-laws, Doug Thompson, Peggy and George Bevins, Judy and Sam Kendrick and Drema Bevins; her special boy, Aram; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ashley Dillon
Ashley Dawn Dillon, 33, of Turkey Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services beginning at 4 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Terry Epling
Terry Lee Epling, 65, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Mt. View Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Maynard
James K. Maynard, 63, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 26, 1959, a son of Mildred “Marie” Maynard, of Zebulon Highway, and the late Bilton Maynard.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Janet Darlene Maynard, of Zebulon Highway; one son, Curtis King (Katrina), of Zebulon Highway; one daughter, Mindy King (Robin Mavis), of Wichita, Kans.; one brother, Dale Maynard, of Zebulon Highway; and five grandchildren, Sky Turner, Audrey Turner, Beth Turner, Maddie King and Weston King; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Mark Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Carmie Murphy
Carmie Murphy, 57, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ruby Robinson
Ruby Eloyise Robinson, 92, of Rockhouse of Caney, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 22, 1930, to the late Dover and Daisy Crider Bowling.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church and a retired cook of the Pike County Board of Education.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Robinson; one son-in-law, Tommy Smallwood; five brothers, Virgil Bowling, Vernon Bowling, Frank Bowling, Ralph Bowling and Robert Bowling; and two grandchildren, Nathaniel Robinson and Kendra Tackett Cavins.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Robinson (Ginger), of Rockhouse; three daughters, Kathy Wright (Charles), of Dorton, Patricia Smallwood, of Dorton, and Suzanne Tackett (Barry), of Mullins; two brothers, Thomas Bowling (Teen), of Danville, Va., and John E. Bowling (Stella), of Barboursville; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Lorna George.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Robbie Osborne and others officiating. Burial followed at the Bowling Cemetery at Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Beverly Rogers
Beverly Ann Rogers, 57, of Versailles, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
She was an attendant at Eckert’s Orchard, an alumni of Pikeville High School where she was a cheerleader and past homecoming queen, an alumni of University of Kentucky with degrees in journalism and graphic design, a former Girl Scout, a gardener, designer, artist and a photographer. She was a member of Sojourn City Church in Midway.
Beverly was born in Pikeville, April 19, 1965, a daughter of James Ellington (Jimmie) Rogers and Janice Wagner Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmie Rogers, on July 7, 2015.
She is survived by her mother, Janice Wagner Rogers, of Pikeville; and two daughters, Rachel Faulls and her husband, Nathan, of Lexington, and Rebecca Adkins, of the home.
She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Torgerson and her husband, Shannon, of Lexington; and her beloved pet dog, Thor.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Burial followed at the Wagner Cemetery at Blairtown, Pikeville.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers were Nathan Faulls, Justin Torgerson, Neal Owens, Shannon Torgerson, Stephen Bishop and Paul Childers. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jo Smith
Jo Ann Smith, 76, of Culpeper, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 26, 1946, to the late Paris Smith and Ibba Jean Miller.
She is survived by her son, Scott Smith (Julie); her grandchildren, Gilbert Gooch-Smith and Gracie Gooch-Smith; and her siblings, Larry Smith (Flo), Judy Guetter, Rhonda Golda (Bob), Ramona Smith and John McVay (Teri.)
Family was everything to Jo Ann, and she would always find little ways to spoil her son and grandchildren. She loved to laugh and tell stories, which will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Piso Freewill Baptist Church, 1875 Right Fork of Brushy Road, Varney, 41571. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville, Virginia.
Rosetta Smith
Rosetta Smith, 57, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Gary Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ida Tackett
Ida Mae Tackett, 94, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her son's residence in Mullins.
She was born Jan. 27, 1928, to the late Booker and Ellen Stewart Wright.
She was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Everett Tackett; one son, Jerry Reed Tackett; three brothers, Issac Ike Wright, Bee Wright Jr. and Oscar Wright; three sisters, Sydney Wright, Mary Wilburn and Mavis Gale Wright; and one grandchild, Kendra Renee Tackett Cavins.
She is survived by one son, Barry Kent Tackett (Suzanne), of Mullins; one daughter, Debra Ellen Huffman (Tom), of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Tonya Huffman, Tosha Yunker (Dr. Jacob), Thomas Huffman II, Crystal Tackett and Barry Tackett II (Jessica); 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Wright Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ronald Wright
Ronald M. Wright, 77, husband of Sharleen Lee Wright, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, with Pastor Stephen Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Frankfort.
