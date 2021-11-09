Tony Alley
Tony Dwayne Alley, 52, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a short illness.
Tony was born Friday, Sept. 26, 1969, in Pikeville, the son of the late Larry Carroll and Sarah Irick Alley.
He was a general laborer in construction and had done other various jobs in his life.
Including his parents, Tony was also preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Alley, Chester Alley and Arville Alley.
Tony Dwayne Alley’s survivors include; three brothers, Gary Alley, of Pikeville, Michael Alley, of Harold, and Jimmy and his wife, Kathy Alley, of Pikeville; two sisters, Minnie Marie and her husband, Jimmy Williamson, of Pikeville, and Patricia and her husband, Rob Marshall, of Ashland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service held Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Justice-Adkins Cemetery, Hurricane Road, Pikeville, with Jimmy Williamson, Eddie Overstreet and Billy Maynard officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Auxier
Margaret Louise Edmonds Auxier, widow of Benjamin Harrison Auxier, Jr., of Somerset, (originally of Pikeville), born July 31, 1933, age 88 years old, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was in the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Hospice/Covid Unit in Somerset. She was the oldest of 11 children of Walter C. and Sophie Gilliam Edmonds, of Pikeville.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Harrison Auxier, III (Debbie), of Luling, Tex.; a daughter, Roberta Auxier Adams, of Science Hill; a brother, Bobby Edmonds; sisters, Juanita Edmonds Prater, Nancy Edmonds Akers, Edi-Edmonds Mullins (James) and Linda Edmonds Mullins (Jackson), all of Pikeville; a sister, Lillie Mae Edmonds Salisbury, of Southgate, Mich.; a sister, Lucille Edmonds Bertrand (Charles), of Paintsville; nine grandchildren, Deann Huddleston Davis (Brian), of Everette, Wash., William B. Adams (Cataleya), of Bangkok, Thailand, Shawn Auxier Hawkins (Erik), of Charlestown, W.Va., Andrew Auxier, of Lancaster, Amy Codner Hafen (Jerame), of New Braunfels, Tex., Melanie Codner Gardner (Sam), of Amarillo, Tex., Steven Codner (Emily), of Grand Junction, Col. Ryan Codner, of Orem, Utah, and Stacy Codner, of Draper, Utah; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter C. Edmonds; her mother, Sophie Gilliam Edmonds; her two sons, George Daniel Auxier and Joseph McCubbin Auxier; and three brothers, Walter, Roy and Johnnie Edmonds.
Anyone who ever met Margaret can tell you about her warm and welcoming personality. She never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcome with her southern hospitality. She was a dedicated caregiver to her handicapped son for 64 ½ years right up to his recent death, Oct. 11, 2021. She fell ill shortly after the burial with Covid and could never recover from it. Her strong faith in the Lord has given her a lot of strength to handle all the challenges in life.
She will be sadly missed by all who ever met and got to know her.
Somerset Undertaking & Crematory of Somerset is taking care of the cremation. A graveside service for the family will be planned in the spring of 2022 at the Gilliam-Edmonds Cemetery on Tollage Creek in Pikeville, at which time, Margaret’s and her late husband, Benjamin’s ashes will be buried together.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Margaret’s name, her favorite charities were; Shriners Hospital in Lexington, or, St. Jude’s Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Somerset Undertaking & Crematory of Somerset.
This is a paid obituary.
Edna Bartley
Edna Mae Stewart Bartley, 89, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
She was born in Pike County, May 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Cleve Stewart and Della Fife Stewart.
She was a retired county clerk for 30 years and seven months. She was a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church at Rockhouse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter “Darrell” Bartley Jr.; three brothers, Tom Stewart, Danny Gene Stewart and Cleve Stewart Jr.; and one grandchild, Brody Kyle Bartley.
She is survived by one son, Darrell Dwayne Bartley (Jennifer); one sister, Loretta Bartley; three grandchildren, Eric Dwayne Bartley (Meshala), Jacob Darrell Bartley, and Caden Reese Bartley; four great-grandchildren, Bronx, Elin, Anniston and Maisley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Richard Gibson and Eric Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Stewart Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandson.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eunice Mutter
June 3, 1918-Nov. 5, 2021
Eunice Mutter, Honorary Mayor of Mutter Bottom, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Landon and Sarah Harrison Mutter, of Elkhorn Creek. Eunice was 103 years of age when she departed this earth.
She is survived by brother, John Mutter (Bertha), of Denver, N.Car.; daughter, Susie Mutter, of Raccoon; and grandson, Matt Casey, of Eastlake, Ohio; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Eunice lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of all those she met on her path. She was "grandmother” to the gang (Anthony, Christopher, Joshuah, Tyler, Matt, Jarod, Tyler, Mikey and BriAnn); big sister to Gloria; and the Boss to all.
Eunice was employed as a cook most of her adult life. Cookie, as she was affectionately known, was loved by all who ate her delicious meals. Throughout her life, Eunice shared her vast knowledge and experiences she had gained. Her stories about growing up and her life through the decades will be vividly remembered by all who heard them. She enjoyed gardening, canning and flowers, and in her later years, became a NASCAR fan. Her zest for life affected all those with whom she came in contact.
Eunice will be greatly missed by those who knew her as she made an unforgettable impression on everyone who crossed her path. For those who knew and loved her, there is a void that can never be filled.
A celebration of Eunice's life was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home in Elkhorn City. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Reed Volk
Reed Douglas Volk, 74, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead.
He was born July 30, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Robert Downey Volk and Doris Dawley Volk.
He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Sandra Wood Volk; a daughter, Kellie Volk Hoffman, of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, Eric Volk, of Ft. Bliss, Texas, Todd Volk, of Louisville, and Douglas Volk (Rebecca), of Morehead; 11 grandchildren, Becca, Sophia, Hannah, Samuel, Zelda, Serenity, Ezekiel, River, Colton, and Abigail and Damon who both preceded him in death.
He graduated from Ohio Northern in pharmacy and spent a 45-year career serving customers in Mt. Vernon and Coshocton, Ohio, and Kentucky in Pikeville, Prestonsburg and Morehead. He was honored with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Appalachian College of Pharmacy for his years of training pharmacy students in Eastern Kentucky.
Always a dedicated husband and father, Reed put the needs of others over his own. As an incredibly hard worker, Reed stood by the principle, “I won’t ask you to do anything if I am not willing to do it myself.” His willingness to be part of numerous teams for medical mission work, both home and overseas, took him to some very unlikely places! He spent his retirement years enjoying his children, grandchildren and reading.
He was a faithful and humble servant and Saint of Christ. Donations in Reed’s memory may be made through The Gideons International Bible program.
At his request, there will be no services held. Arrangements are under the direction of Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351.
You may view or sign the guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.