Larry Bevins
Larry B. Bevins, 73, of Raccoon, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 20, 1947, the son of the late Denver Bevins and Elizabeth Ford Wojciechowicz.
He was employed by Pike County Fiscal Court for 29 years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Colene Goff Bevins, of Raccoon; two sisters, Patty Ringl (Larry), of Alabama, and Darlene Sidorski (Roger), of Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Emogene Goff and Susie Goff, both of Raccoon; one brother-in-law, Paul Goff, of Raccoon; one nephew, Steven Scott Goff (Karen); and a special great-niece, Emily Blake Goff, of Raccoon.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Blake Goff Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Gary Gray
Gary Wayne Gray, 68, of Beaver, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1952, the son of the late Fred Gray and Jetta Pearl Gray.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a coal miner and attended the Sutton Baptist Church on Greasy Creek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Gray and Phil Gray; and one sister, Debbie Chaney.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Gray; one son, Fred Gray (Hollie); three daughters, Tara Johnson (Gerrard), Nancy Whetsel (Richard) and Vanessa Blair (Jason); one brother, Doug Gray (Diane); one sister, Cathy Elswick (Steve); nine grandchildren, Brennen Gray, Harper Gray, Madison Hamilton, Grace Johnson, Grayson Johnson, Blake Caudill, Jake Caudill, Kaylei Blair and Graydon Blair; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the River of Life Church, Beaver, with Doug Tackett officiating. Burial followed at the Vance Cemetery, Beaver. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Matilda Hunt
Matilda Bea Hunt, infant daughter of Clarence and Summer Pugh Hunt, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by Bill Sullivan Jr., Effie Rita Hunt, Howard and Patty Pugh and Edgar Morris.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Veronica Pugh (Tracy) and Laura Hunt (Dwayne); her great-grandparents, Rose Sullivan, Brenda Morris and Clarence Hunt; one brother, Marshall Hunt; one sister, Melody Pugh; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Paul Hurley
Paul Gene Hurley, 73, of Stopover, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private with a maximum of 25 individuals in attendance. Services will be officiated by Rev. Benny Freeman, Rev. Harold Layne and Rev. Odis Blankenship. Burial will follow at the Hurley Cemetery, Stopover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Anna Kiser
Anna Kiser, 85, of Pounding Mill, Va., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Betty Morton
Betty Jo Morton, 78, of Ashcamp, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Mill Branch, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Nella Newsom
Nella Joy Newsom, 81, of Left Fork of Long Fork, Virgie, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 16, 1939, to the late Everett Fred and Faye Adams Johnson.
She was a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Laython Wade Newsom; one brother, Frankie Johnson (Judy); and one sister, Belva Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years and 11 months, Bob Gene Newsom; four daughters, Leetha Hall (Kevin) and Zelda Hall (Alton), both of Virgie, Joia Caron, of Willow Springs, N.Car., and Dejah Newsom, of Virgie; one brother, Billy Johnson (Betty), of Virgie; one sister, Joetta Maynard (Ronnie), of Hardy; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Ben Johnson Cemetery, Left Fork of Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wanda Sowards
Wanda Woodward Sowards, 93, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing Home.
She was born April 10, 1927.
She was a retired waitress from Happy Days Restaurant and The Dairy Bar. She was a member of the Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Sowards; her parents; her daughter, Deborah Fleming; and four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Bean (Erwin); one grandson, Harley Fleming; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Victoria Taylor
Victoria Russell Taylor, 75, of Fedscreek, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
She was born at Chicago, Ill., Dec. 27, 1944, to the late Bud and Florence Laverne Gilidiamister Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ray Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, David William Keene, Vernon Griffin, Jessie Taylor (Melissa Coleman) and Robert Taylor (Susanna); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters and two brothers.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Thacker
Patricia Gail Thacker, 67, of Burning Fork Road, Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 12, 1953, the daughter of the late Anthony Blackburn and Elizabeth Branham Blackburn.
She was an employee of Walmart where she served as a telephone operator and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Thacker; and one sister, Nancy Blackburn.
She is survived by two sons, Virgil Allen Thacker (Renee) and Timmy Thacker (Bryttnee); one daughter, Chasity Thacker (Thomas); one brother, Anthony Blackburn Jr.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
