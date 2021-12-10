Edward Adkins
Edward Lee Adkins, 77, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Edward was born in Pikeville, May 26, 1944, a son of Harvie and Arietta Justice Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner, underground heavy equipment operator and mine dispatcher. He was a member and a minister of the Owsley Freewill Baptist Church and on the Board of Directors of Pike County Conference.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Christene (Courtney) Adkins; one son, Eddie Eugene Adkins; four brothers, James Adkins, William Adkins, Simmie Adkins and John Adkins; and three grandchildren, Kenny West, Bobby Adkins and Kayla Adkins.
He is survived by one son, Christopher Scott Adkins; one daughter, Raelyn Belcher (Kenneth); two brothers, Mack Arthur Adkins (Charlene) and Homer Adkins (Vernie); and one sister, Mona Jean Adkins, all of Pikeville. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Austin Adkins (Lilly), Brooklyn Faith Adkins and Dustin Mitchel Belcher.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Elisha Fork, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wanda Francisco
Wanda Meade Francisco, 80, of Fedscreek, died at her residence, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
She was born in Fedscreek, Dec. 20, 1940, to the late Grover Carmel Meade and Hazel Hunt Meade.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gene Francisco; a half-brother, Grover Carmel Meade Jr.; and an infant brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Carmella Mills, of Lexington, and Melanie (Greg) Belcher, of Fedscreek; one half-sister, Kay (Ralph) Tackett, of Catlettsburg; two granddaughters, Rheana (Jesse) Dean, of Harrodsburg, and Karissa (Josh) Justice, of Pinsonfork; and two great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Ezekiel Dean.
Wanda was a retired high school English teacher from the Pike County School System.
She taught at Feds Creek High School for 34 years. She was beloved by her students. She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma (Nu Chapter) Society for women educators and the Pike County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ.
Wanda was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television. She was a lover of animals, especially cats and dogs.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and former students.
Funeral services are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Burial will follow at the Jackson Rowe Cemetery located at Fedscreek.
Beryl Hunter
Beryl Hunter, 93, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1928, to the late Judge Lily and Mary Ellen Amburgy Yonts.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charley Franklin Hunter; one son, Jack Hunter; two daughters, Mary Anderson and Judy Mayne; grandchildren; as well as several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Jim Hunter (Carol), of Crossville, Ala., and Tom Hunter, of Miami, Fla.; two daughters, Della Gerdvil, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Rosie Theobald, of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; five brothers, Earnest Yonts, Paul Yonts, Oscar Yonts, David Yonts and Monroe Yonts; two sisters, Mary Etta and Clara; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Hunter Family Cemetery at Rockhouse Fork.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Debra Hurley
Debra Hurley, 61, of Ironton, Ohio, entered into rest Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 20, 1959. Debra was the daughter of the late Western Arvil and Truby Stump.
Debra loved and cherished her family dearly. Her children were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing bingo, shopping at the flea market, and talking on the phone. One of her favorite Bible verses was John 3:16
Besides her parents, Debra was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy and Randy Stump; and one granddaughter, Taylor Rena Johnson.
Debra leaves to mourn her passing her two children, Joshua Robert Johnson and Rena Wilson (Bobby), both of Ironton, Ohio; two step-daughters, Tera and Jessica Sullivan; one brother, Terry Stump (Denise), of Phelps; three sisters, Donna Dotson (Frelin) and Sandy Stump, both of Phelps, and Tammy Johnson, of Michigan; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Debra will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Odis Blankenship officiating. Interment followed at Smith Fork at the Smith Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dixie Looney
Dixie Looney, 85, of Rockhouse Fork of Caney, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 20, 1936, to the late Heen and Ella Kiser Bowling.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Looney; three brothers, Homer Newsome, Corbit Newsome and Junior Newsome; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by three sons, Bennie Looney, of Ohio, Kennie Looney, of Ohio, and Freddie Looney (Lisa), of Pikeville; two daughters, Freda Collier, of Rockhouse, and Reda Thomas, of Douglas Parkway; one brother, Hillard Newsome, of Louisville; one sister, Nadine Tackett, of Louisville; 12 grandchildren, Angela, Amber, Jamie, Ken Jr., Madonna, Mikie, Dillan, Emma, Jason, Justin, Daniel and Dixie Angel; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Looney Cemetery at Rockhouse.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, at the church with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
