David Blackburn
David Allen Blackburn, 39, of Regina, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be announced later by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Molly Blankenship
Molly Marie “Smith” Blankenship, 91, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps, for the last six years, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Phelps, Feb. 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Wilburn and Marcellia “Hackney” Smith.
She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading the Bible. She loved going to church and was the oldest member of the Lynn Freewill Baptist Church of Lynn, West Virginia. One of the most important things to Molly was her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Hollie Blankenship; one son, James Perry Blankenship; seven brothers, Dallas, Freeland, Richard, Harrison, Floyd, Wheeler and Jessie Smith; and three sisters, Mary Charles, Minnie Casey and Bithie Stevenson.
She is survived by one son, Donald Blankenship (Pearl), of Majestic; three daughters, Joy Dotson, of Winchester, Alice Dotson (Donnie) and Ruby Daniels (Terry Compton), both of Majestic; one sister, Delphia Smith (Stirl), of Phelps; one brother, Phillip Smith, of Blackberry; eight grandchildren, Ruby Bartley, Patricia Neighbors (Danny), Angie Justice, James Dotson (Melanie), Donald Blankenship Jr., Mikey Daniels (Michelle), Kevin Dotson and Diane Potter (Bradley); 11 great- grandchildren, Justin and Noah Bush, Corey, Erney and Kelley Justice, Michael Smith, Faith Potter, Alexis and Macaila Blankenship, Brittany Neighbors and Allison Dotson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Chloe and Emilia Pearl Justice.
Private funeral services will be held at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Odis Blankenship and Bill Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance.
Jean Cantrell
Jean Elizabeth Stanley Cantrell, 69, of Hellier, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will follow at the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bear” Collier
James Allen “Bear” Collier, 60, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 29, 1960, to the late Henry Clay and Hazel Newsome Collier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Collier and Ray Edward Collier; four sisters, Ruth Moore, Joann Roberts, Wanda Bowling and Edna Collier; and one grandchild, Gracie Collier.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Collier; two sons, Jason Collier (Nicky), of Greenville, and Justin Earl Collier (Kaitlyn), of Shelbiana; one brother, Keith Collier, of Robinson Creek; two sisters, Barbara Kay Roberts, of Robinson Creek, and Alice Akers, of Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Levi, Maddilyn and Hazel Ann.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Looney Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“MJ” Elswick
Marianne “MJ” Elswick, most affectionately called “Meme,” 62, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 15, 1958, the daughter of Mary M. Looney Elswick and the late Joseph B. Elswick.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved dog, Vincent; her brother, Joseph Douglas Elswick (Vickie), of Woodstock, Ga.; her three nieces, whom she affectionately called her “Peaches,” Hailey Brooke Elswick, Alyssa Nicole Elswick and Gracelyn Hope Elswick; her beloved friend and companion, Carol Rushing; her beloved “Sissie,” Terri M. Thompson; her beloved niece, Tabeth Thompson Aguilar; and many other beloved cousins, friends and acquaintances.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Elkhorn City, with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dean Francis
Dean Francis, 65, of Hatfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 1p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, Delbarton, W.Va., with Bro. Earl White officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to the COVID-19 health situation, all attendees must wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mickie Fronto Jr.
Mickie Fronto Jr., 74, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Dec. 3, 1946, the son of the late Mickie Fronto Sr. and Pauline Baker Fronto.
He was a former Pike County Deputy Sheriff, a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Voice of Victory Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lucille Damron Fronto; his step-mother, Jewel Fronto; one son, Sammy Fronto; one daughter, Micki Shawn Fronto; and one granddaughter, DeAnna Faith Fronto.
He is survived by two sons, Tony Fronto and Deano Fronto (Jackie), both of Pikeville; one daughter, Bridgett Wells (Joe), of Pikeville; two brothers, Ricky Fronto, of Pikeville, and Alfred Musick, of Prestonsburg; two sisters, Connie Shell, of Pikeville, and Mary McCabe, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; 10 grandchildren, Tiffany Tackett (Bradley), Samra Fronto, Sammy Fronto, Charle’ DeBoard, Toni Lynn Fronto, Brooke Fronto, Charla Ray, Justin King, Chad Gibson and Tyler Trivette; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kyla Isbelle Fronto, Kennedy Newsome, Ava Smith, McKenna Fronto, Gracie Tackett, Elijah Tackett, Teagan Reed, Tinsley Reed, Addison Ray, Sophia Trivette, Casen DeBoard and Taylor Tackett.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec 10, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Brandon Hamilton
Brandon Dale Hamilton, 27, of West Van Lear, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 20, 1992, to Ronnie Dale Hamilton and Deana Goble Hinton.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tennis and Mayrene “Mae” Hamilton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tylia Hamilton; his son, Bentley Dale Hamilton; his father, Ronnie Dale Hamilton, and his companion, Bellaritha; his mother, Deana Hinton, and her husband, Carl; his sister, Chardonai Lowe, and her husband, Steven; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Edna Coleman; his uncle, Joseph Coleman; his aunt, Darlene Atkinson, and her husband, Kenneth; his cousins, Kaitlyn and Chase Nelson, and their daughter, Kourtlyn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
He was a devoted husband and a cherished father, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
There will be a private family funeral with Harold Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nicky Jones
Nicky Howard Jones, 55, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Victor Mullins
Victor Harold Mullins, 76, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
He was born at Pikeville, March 8, 1944, to the late Curtis and Frona “Bentley” Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Mullins.
He is survived by his son, Patrick Mullins (Beth); one grandson, Benjamin Patrick Mullins; his longtime companion, Rose Pennington; two brothers, Lonnie Mullins and Claudis Mullins; and three sisters, Irene May, Aileen Tackett and Rita Gray.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a loving father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private graveside service was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kenneth Puree
Kenneth Russell Puree, 81, of Kimper, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 1939, the son of the late Victor Puree and Fern Reeves Knorr.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was of the Lutheran faith and was a retired police officer. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, American Legion, NRA, Auxiliary Police Reserves, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association. He was a volunteer for the United Way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis, David, and Doug Lancaster and Victor PurPuree; and two sisters, Lillian Mealy and Barbara Lancaster.
He is survived by one son, Charles Joseph Puree (Rose), of L.A., Calif.; four daughters, Kimberly Boggs (Eric), of Shelbiana, Stacy Smith (Randall), of Kimper, Stephanie Pinson, of West Virginia, and Donette Childers (Billy), of Kimper; one sister, Joan Crites, of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, private services will be held. Private burial will be held at the Varney Branch Cemetery, Varney Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dennis Sampson
Dennis Sampson, 64, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Burdine Freewill Baptist Church with Greg Polly officiating. Burial will follow at the Powell Valley Cemetery, Powell Valley, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Arnold Thacker
Arnold Joey Thacker, 49, of Dry Fork, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his son's residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 31, 1971, the son of the late Arnold Thacker and Bethel Slone Thacker.
He was a master plumber and owner of Thacker Plumbing. He was a believer of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Bethany Lashae Thacker; Linda Mullins, who was like a daughter to him; one sister, Wanda Coleman; and two brothers, Dallas Thacker and Greg Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Stiltner Thacker; one son, Christopher "C.J." Thacker; one brother, Creed Thacker; one sister, Anita Sword; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held with Josh Howell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ellis Thacker
Ellis Ray Thacker, 71, of Virgie, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Oct. 19, 1949, the son of the late Willie and Sylvia (Hunter) Thacker.
He was a retired maintenance employee for Pikeville Methodist Hospital and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucy Isaac Thacker; his second wife, Joan Boyd Thacker; one brother, Truman Thacker; and one sister, Teresa Thacker.
He is survived by his son, Stacy Ray Thacker, of Beattyville; four step-children, James Gilliam, Sue Gilliam, Rickey Boyd and Robbie Gilliam; four brothers, Bill Thacker (Juanita), of Collins, Doug Thacker (Christine), of Coal Run, Russell Thacker (Doris), of Betsy Layne, and Danny Thacker (Ginger), of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Gillispie, of Pikeville, and Denita Blankenship (Roger), of Rockwell, N.Car.; three grandchildren, Dalton Thacker, Casey Thacker and Morgan Thacker; one niece, Britney Staggs, of Dorton; and one great-nephew, Cayden Stanley.
Visitation will be at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Jared Arnett officiating. Burial will follow at the Keyser Cemetery, Big Shoal, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Beverly Williamson
Beverly Sue Williamson, 76, of Zebulon Highway, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Huntington, W.Va., Dec. 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Fetty and Fannie Bell Davis Fetty.
She was a nurse aide.
She is survived by one son, Mark Williamson (Kathy), of Pikeville; one daughter, Kimberly Williamson (Bill West), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Austin Williamson (Tristan), Kody Trivette (Karen Pasheco), Indyia Hatfield (Matthew) and Taylor Williamson; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Williamson, Leah Williamson and Madelyn Mae Hatfield; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral services were held at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
