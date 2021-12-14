Tammy Carter
Tammy Lynn Hampton Carter, 59, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
She was born July 22, 1962, a daughter of the late Caleb and Jean Tucker Hampton.
Tammy was employed by the Pike County School Board and worked as the Family Resource Director at Mullins Elementary. She was also a member of the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Pikeville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Reece Hampton.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Timothy Juan Carter; her son and his wife, Timothy “TJ” (Danielle) Carter, of Pikeville; her daughter and husband, Elizabeth Grace (Jason) Maynard, of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Peyton Carter, Carson Maynard, Landon Carter, Nolan Maynard, Jaxon Carter and Annie Maynard; one brother, Rodney Hampton, of Pikeville: a step-sister, Elaine Kaiser, of Lexington; and her step-mother, Paula Hampton, also of Lexington.
She will be sadly missed, but forever loved by her family, church family and many friends.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2021, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Adam Akers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Irene Epling
Irene Thacker Epling, 83, of Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born Sept. 15, 1938, a daughter of the late James and Draxie Thacker Thacker.
Irene was a homemaker and a member of Little Sarah Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Edward Epling; three brothers, Ival Thacker, Jesse Thacker and Paris Thacker; as well as one sister, Maydean Hall.
Irene is survived by her son and his companion, Edward Gene Epling and Pamela Sullivan; one grandchild, Edward Joey Epling (Lou Ann Scott); one great-grandchild, Kayla (Lawrence) Lee; two great-great-grandchildren, Neeka Ann Lee and Riley Lynn Lee; two brothers, Allen Thacker, of Pikeville, and Willard Thacker, of Defiance, Ohio; two sisters, Fannie Adkins, of Defiance, Ohio, and Christine Kendrick, of Pikeville; as well as a large host of other family and friends.
The family has requested that masks be worn at all times during visitation and funeral services.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Cemetery at Jake Kinney Hollow, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tina Honaker
Tina Sue Hayes Thacker Honaker, 64, of Frankfort, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Franklin Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, July 6, 1957, the daughter of the late Tommy Hayes and Helen Griffith Hayes.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of God, Grapevine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Phillip Thacker and John Honaker; one daughter, Tina Dawn Thacker Elswick; one brother, Ronald Hayes; and one sister, Brenda Sott.
She is survived by one son, Phillip Thacker (Tiffany), of Frankfort; one sister, Deborah Lynn Darnell, of Abingdon, Va.; three brothers, Ricky Hayes, of Cynthiana, Jerry Hayes, of Louisville, and Danny Hayes, of Lexington; three grandchildren, Ashley Dawn Elswick, Colton Elswick and Summer Thacker; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Randall Good officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Kathryn Lester
Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester, 57, of Phelps, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Daniel Edwards Sr.; and her grandparents, Joe and Nanny Workman.
Kathryn was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She loved the outdoors. A few of her hobbies included fishing and camping. She was always helping anyone in need. Kathryn was a member of the Community Lighthouse Ministries and of the Apostolic Faith. Kathryn had a passion to attend church to worship, sing and praise God. Kathryn was always ready to share the goodness of God by testifying of His love and everything He had blessed her with.
She was a precious soul and will be sadly missed by all who knew and adored her.
Those surviving Kathryn include her husband, Marty Lester, of Phelps; two sons, Richard Daniel Edwards Jr., of Phelps, and Kevin Eugene and Jessica Edwards, of Matewan, W.Va.; one step-daughter, Kourtney and Corey Dotson, of Lexington; one aunt whom she loved dearly, Kitty (Joe) Solano, of Illinois; and seven grandchildren, Dawton Edwards, Deanna Edwards, Adrianna Edwards, Jaiden Edwards, Kaileigh Edwards, all of Matewan, W.Va., Rylee Hurley and Cooper Dotson, both of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Blankenship Cemetery, Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dana Mullins
Dana Gene Mullins, 67, of Newsome Branch of Caney Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
He was born March 23, 1954, to the late Dave and Mary Delphia Little Mullins.
He was a member of the Bridge of Hope Church and a retired mechanic.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Little, Roy Kinney and Carlos Mullins; and one sister, Valdine Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lamb Mullins; two sons, Kenny Kiekens, of Michigan, and Ray Kiekens, of Michigan; one daughter, Malinda Johnson, of Michigan; two step-daughters, Katie Johnson, of Greasy Creek, and Karra Stalker, of Lick Creek; two brothers, Amos Little, of Coal Run, and Bill Mullins, of Michigan; three sisters, Delphaline Collier, of Caney, Susie Little, of Whitley County, and Candy Williams, of Pikeville; and six grandchildren, Devin, Richie, Maddy, Ashley, Deja and Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Bridge of Hope Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery at Newsome Branch of Caney.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home with services each night at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Arlyn Robinson
Arlyn Robinson, 89, of Caney Creek, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 16, 1932, to the late Mack and Goldie Newsome Robinson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue Johnson Robinson; one son, Ronald Dean Robinson; one grandson, Keith Dewayne Robinson; two brothers, Lawrence Robinson and Raymond Robinson; one sister, Thelma Bowling; and two daughters-in-law, Diana Robinson and Sabrina Robinson.
He is survived by four sons, Don Robinson (Brenda), of Caney, Randy Robinson, of Caney, Jackie Robinson, of Caney, and Robbie Robinson, of Caney; one daughter, Karen Sue Tackett (Jeff), of Caney; two sisters, Blanche Roberts, of Caney, and Willie Ann George, of Caney; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Fork Cemetery at Caney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Peggy Simpkins
Peggy Lou Simpkins, 77, of Belfry, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Morristown Hamblen Hospital, Morristown, Tennessee.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 29, 1944, the daughter of the late Clayton Thomas and Birdie Mae Marcum Varney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hasle Simpkins; and her brother, Harold Thomas Varney.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God. Peggy loved to tell everyone that she was a leap year baby and that she was officially only 19 years old. She loved life and was young at heart and stayed very active all her life.
She is survived by her children, Marcia Lincoln, of Canada, Melissa (Kermit "Moose") Ratliff, of New Market, Tenn., and Dwayne (Teresa) Stacy, of Morristown, Tenn.; four grandchildren, William Lincoln, Shawnalea Lincoln, Casey Whetstone and Katie Hudgins; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Layla Whetstone, August and Cash Lincoln; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Hubbard officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, with Casey Whetstone, William Lincoln, Dwayne Stacy, Justin Holbrook and Sam Chapman serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Laura Vaughn
Laura Ellen Vaughn, 61, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Services for Laura will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ella Williams
Ella Jeanne Williams, 62, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tony Zeller
Tony Brent Zeller, 62, of Regina, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
