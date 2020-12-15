William Anderson
William Anderson, 64, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 14, 1956, the son of the late Estill and Nancy H. Anderson.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Meathouse Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, April Ann Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Anderson, of Kimper; one daughter, Benita Strouth, of Lexington; one brother, Ricky Anderson, of Lexington; four sisters, Wilma Casey and Rose Canada, both of Lexington, Teresa May, of Zebulon, and Mary Layne, of Kimper; two grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Kimper Fire Department with Gary Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Juanita Bentley
Juanita Bentley, 94, of Hellier, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Erma Hackney
Erma Etta Hackney, 83, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Phelps, Aug. 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Charles and Maudie Sullivan Tolliver.
She was a member of the Mountain View Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hackney; her daughter, Barbara Cantrell; her brothers, Harvey, Jimmy, Johnny, Kermit, Charlie and Denver; and her sisters, Geraldine, Irene, Inez, Dove and June.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Hackney, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kevin Hackney, of Mouthcard; her daughters, Debbie Belcher, of Pikeville, Karen Vielma, of Clarksville, Tenn., Pennie Williams, of Shelbiana, and Anna Kerr and Melissa Kinder, both of Pikeville; her sister, Anna Pearl Wess, of Columbus, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Linda” Hager
Vivian “Linda” Smith Hager, 63, of Hardy, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at University of Kentucky Hospital.
She was born at Thacker, W.Va., Oct. 17, 1957, the daughter of the late Ransom “Rant” Dotson and Mandy “Smith” Dotson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hager; one son, Junior May; and a host of other loved ones.
She was a homemaker and a member of Faith Mission Church at McCarr. She loved coffee time with her family and loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Johnny May (Sabrina), of Newtown, W.Va.; one daughter, Becky Blankenship (Earl Jr.), of Hardy; three brothers, Johnny Dotson, of Hardy, Jimmy Dotson, of Ransom, and Denny Blankenship (Linda), of Williamson, W.Va.; five sisters, her twin, Barbara Thomas (Junior), of Ransom, Pauline Thomas (Delane), of McCarr, Virgie May (Junior), of McAndrews, Emma Francis (Bobby), of Freeburn, and Pearl Begley (Ronnie), of Jackson; and 10 grandchildren, James, Chris, Dalton, Shayla, Vernie, Dakota, Austin, Macy, Lilly and Zelan.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the late residence with Reverends Jimmy Fields and Ervin Francis officiating. Burial will follow at the Blankenship Cemetery, Hardy.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Donna Iricks
Donna M. Iricks, 61, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 17, 1959, the daughter of the late Walter Brooks Catron Sr. and Mary Alice Ray Catron.
She was a retired unit secretary from Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria “Sissy” Daniels, Rebecca Cottrell and Peggy.
She is survived by her husband, William Iricks; one son, Brian Stiltner (Brittany); three brothers, Walter B. Catron Jr. (Debra), Harry Eugene Catron (Donna) and John Robert Catron (Judy); one sister, Kathy Lynn Jones (James Brent); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with Luther Ray officiating. Private burial will follow at the Akers Cemetery, Island Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Kyle” Jones
James Kyle Jones, 46, of Tennessee, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Roy Kinney
Roy Lee Kinney, 70, of Burke Road of Virgie, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork, with Ben Little officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joseph Madden
Joseph Madden, 43, of Coon Branch, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 21, 1976, the son of the late Plamer Madden and Nannie Howell madden.
He was disabled and of the Freewill Baptist faith.
He is survived by one daughter, Kayla Adkins (Derrick); one brother, Steve Madden (Valery); one sister, Cynthia Rogers (Charles); two grandchildren, Hoyt Adkins and Hunter Adkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Overstreet and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Carroll Cemetery, Coon Branch of Island Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jeanette Meadows
Jeanette A. Meadows, 76, of Pinson Fork, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her residence on Pinson Fork.
She was born in Pike County, Sunday, Nov. 26, 1944, a daughter of the late William MacBogar and Arlene Blackburn Bogar.
She retired from retail business.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Macbogar.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Meadows, of Pinson Fork; one son, Fred Price (Janie), of Pikeville; one daughter, Eva Mannon (O’Dell), of Savannah, Ga.; six grandchildren, Joshua Mannon, Rachel Mannon, Jeffery Miller, Casandra Miller, Ronald Price and Jaquita Thacker; five great-grandchildren, Riyan Norman, Kayden Key, Emberly Miller, Kasen Mannon and Coda Compton; and many other family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Adam Prater
Adam Wayne Prater, 40, of Freeburn, died Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at South Williamson, Dec. 2, 1980, the son of Margie Mounts Prater, of Freeburn, and the late Wayne Prater Jr.
He was of the Church of God faith and wanted to attend church despite his failing health. He prayed with family and friends. He called on the Lord and requested to be baptized the week before he died. He was baptized hours before his death by his family and joined his daddy for the grand fishing in heaven. He played baseball when he was young and always had a love for anything mechanical, from bicycles to four wheelers. He was also an avid fan of chicken fighting and enjoyed that with his dad, cousins and friends. He was a very special brother and friend.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne and Menda Ratliff Prater; his maternal grandparents, Flannery and Naomi Mounts; his brother-in-law, Patrick Blankenship; and his special cousin, Tony Biliter.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish happy memories of Adam and to continue a celebration of his life include his son, Gunner Kash Prater; his fiancé, Betty Wolford, of Phelps; one sister that he always called “Sis”, Lisa Miller, of Stanville; his niece, Lindsay Blankenship, of Stanville; his nephew, Andy Blankenship (Amber), of Georgetown; his great-niece, Ava; his childhood friends, Roy, Matthew, Jody, Stephen and Eric; his special cousins, Chris, Aaron, Ron and Tennis; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Doug Maynard will speak at the service. Burial will follow at the Flannery Mounts Cemetery at Barrenshe Creek of Freeburn, beside his daddy. Serving as pallbearers will be: Stephen Wolford, Roy Layne, Matthew Mounts, Chris Dotson, Aaron Blankenship, Jody Hurley, Eric Wolford, Andy Blankenship, Joseph Harris and Aaron Hunt, in addition to his special cousins and other close family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance.
Larry Ratliff
Larry Nelse Ratliff, 69, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1951, a son of the late Cecil Blaine and Hazel Marie Charles Ratliff.
He worked in automotive body repair and was of the Free Will Baptist faith.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lee Ratliff; and a brother, Cecil Blake Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Della Mae Ray Ratliff; a son, Larry Ratliff Jr., of Pikeville; a brother, James Earl Ratliff, of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Larry Ratliff III (Julia) and Whitney Smith; four great-grandchildren, Maverick Blaine and Jason, Ayden and Gage; “special baby girl,” Bridgett Click; a special brother,” Dr. Larry Coleman.”
He will be sadly missed by multiple nieces, nephews, family and friends
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Fred Rutherford
Fred Rutherford, 83, of Robinson Creek, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Pike County, Feb. 1, 1937, to the late Fred and Opal Childers Rutherford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Parks; and one brother, Wayne Rutherford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Justice Rutherford; four daughters, Janet Obeugene, Charlene Burnette (Randy), Shirley Damron and Phyllis Hamilton (Jimmy); five sons, Larry Rutherford (Walterene), Fred Rutherford Jr. (Lori), Perry Bishop, Dewey Bishop (Kathy) and Jessie Bishop (Veronica); and a host of other family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.
A private family service was held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kelly Shortridge
Kelly Shortridge, 60, of Lexington, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington.
He was born at Grundy, Va., May 26, 1960, the son of the late Bobby and Mary (Hilton) Shortridge.
He was a retired coal mine inspector and served as president and coach of Millard Little League Basketball for over 12 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Shortridge.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dori Wright Shortridge; two sons, Kelly Dale Shortridge (Tara) and John Bennett Shortridge, all of Lexington; one brother, Nick Shortridge (Jenny); two sisters, Pattie Hall and Wanda Shortridge, both of Pikeville; and three grandchildren, Riley Grace Shortridge, Noah Robert Shortridge and Elijah James Shortridge.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the funeral home with Leroy Mills officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Fayetta Spears
Fayetta Spears, 88, of Ashcamp, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Dunleary, Dec. 9, 1932, the daughter of the late James Frederick and Elizabeth Rose Overstreet.
She was a member of the Cedar Grove Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Christopher Lee Spears and Steven Wilson Spears; her daughter, Wanda Looney; her brothers, Fred and Ray Overstreet; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Homer Joe Spears; her sons, Jimmy Karl(Scherry), of Gallipolis, Ohio, Joey Spears (Linda), of Breaks, Va., and Hestal Wayne Spears, of Ashcamp; her daughters, Sandra Stiltner (C.J.), of Maxie, Va., and Rhonda Spears, of Wise, Va.; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Overstreet officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to Covid restrictions, this will be a private service and masks will be worn at all times.
Scarlett Tackett
Scarlett Patrice Tackett, 52, of Robinson Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
