Sadie Bowen
Sadie Davoda Bowen, 73, of McVeigh, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Joe Crum and Terry Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Michelle Brizendine
Michelle Daniels Brizendine, 49, of Stopover, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Hospital in South Williamson.
She was born in Stopover, Oct. 16, 1972, a daughter of the late Robert S. Hurley and Carole Hurley.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, John Daniels; her second husband, Terry Brizendine; and a brother, Shane Hurley.
She is survived by her children: son, Austin Hurley (Marylou); daughter, Caitlyn Lopez (Jessie); and brothers, Shannon Hurley (Angie), of Grundy, Va., Ronnie Hurley (Donna), of Pikeville, and Robert Jr. Hurley, of Phelps; sister, Diana (Bryan Muntz); and grandchildren, Jeremiah Hurley, Kendria, Kira, and Dominic Lopez. She also had many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Michelle was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed riding ATV’s, fishing, and all outdoor activities. She loved to draw and spend time with family and she could always find something to laugh about.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Odis Blankenship and Buddy Gannon officiating. Interment will follow at the Blankenship Cemetery at Stopover.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Debra Deneau
Debra Deneau, 57, of Triangle, Va., formerly of Dorton, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Homer Johnson
Homer D. Johnson, 88, of Morehead, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Edgewater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Frenchburg.
He was born April 4, 1933, in Pike County, a son of the late William and Gladys Castle Johnson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Johnson, Phariscine Collins, and Gloria Gaddy.
His wife of 65 years, Gwendolyn “Gwen” Mullins Johnson, whom he married Aug. 28, 1954, preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2019.
Homer is survived by one daughter, Kristi Johnson, of Morehead; three sons, Rickey Johnson and Janet, of Jeffersonville, Terry Johnson and Julie, of Means, and Randy Johnson, of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Tina Johnson, Tammy Johnson, Colby Shane Johnson, Trisha (Harland) Moon, Andrew (Jennifer) Johnson, Cody Robinson, and Brad Johnson; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by three sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Divoky, of Georgia, Phyllis Jane Conley, of Michigan, and Billie Jean Little, of Prestonsburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
In 1977, Homer and Gwen established the Oasis Market in Pikeville, which they owned until it changed to the Oasis Pawn Shop in 1992. For a number of years, they owned a farm in Rowan County and moved to the farm permanently in 1984. He was an elder and member of Holly Fork Freewill Baptist Church. Homer loved to sing in church and enjoyed collecting guns and knives.
He will be greatly missed by all.
In Morehead, visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351. A church service will be held at 7 p.m., at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Brother Monroe Craig officiating.
In Pikeville, visitation is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Lucas & Son Funeral Home, 2931 US 23, Pikeville, KY 41501. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Brother Monroe Craig officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Donna Lopez
Donna Lopez, 51, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelby Maynard
Shelby Jean Maynard, 79, of Sidney, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Shelby was born in Pike County, Oct. 27, 1942, the daughter of the late George Thomas Pinson and Ethel Billiter Pinson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Maynard; daughter, Lisa Gail Lockard; brothers, Larry, Lloyd Dale and Jimmy Pinson; and sisters, Bobbi Lois Clark, Charlene Lawson and Betty June Davis.
Shelby was the most amazing mother and grandmother; her door was always open and she was always willing to talk and give good advice. She was famous for her chicken and dumplings and pot roast. She enjoyed doing Sunday dinners with her family.
She is survived by her children, Darrell Maynard and Mike Maynard, of Sidney, Pam Dillon (Rick), of Millers Creek, W.Va., Sandra Marshall (Robert), of Sidney, Denise Cochran (Rod), of Pikeville, and Jenny Stanley, of Belfry; her siblings, Donald Lee Pinson (Wanda), Harry Pinson and Linda Smith (Gary); 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Harrison Baisden and Gary Dove officiating. Burial will follow at the Maynard Cemetery, Sidney, with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Her sons-in-law will be honorary pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Rita McGuire
Rita Ann McGuire, 64, of Belfry, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Mike” Mitchell
James “Mike” Mitchell, 64, of Phelps, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg.
Honoring services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in The Lord’s House, 29 Church House Lane, Phelps, KY 41553, with Pastor Mitch Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Earl Smith Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
“Sissy” Tackett
Sheila Kay “Sissy” Tackett, 65, of Virgie, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 4, 1956, to the late Russell and Dixie Roberts Tackett.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Ann Eversole; and two brothers, Darrell Tackett and Harold Dean “Snag” Tackett.
She is survived by four brothers, Sylvan Tackett, of Caney, Ronnie Tackett, of Bean Station, Tenn., Anthony “Tony” Tackett, of Poor Bottom, and Teddy Ray Tackett, of Caney; one sister, Lou Vern Ray, of Virgie; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ella Williams
Ella Jeanne Williams, 62, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 17, 1959, the daughter of Paul Raymond and Nina Lucrecie (Bentley) Damron.
She was a 31-year employee of Truist/BB&T Bank, a Kentucky Colonel and attended Creekside Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Sue Damron and Deborah Kimberlain.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Wendell Williams; one son, Robert Ray (Jessica), of Jacksonville, N.Car.; and one daughter, Lucrecia Lynn Varney (Freddie), of Kimper.
She is also survived by two brothers, Paul “Ricky” Damron (Cam), of Pikeville, and Jeffrey “Jake” Damron (Danette), of Pikeville; one sister, Daryl Damron, of McDowell; and one brother-in-law, Nathan Kimberlain, of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is also survived by four grandchildren, McKenna Varney, Kalleigh Varney, Connor Ray and Alyssa Ray.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Jason Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
