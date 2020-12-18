Eva Adkins
Eva Mae Adkins, 84, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Dehue, W.Va., March 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Troy Wilder Newsom and Lucy Watson Newsom.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Michael Newsom, on Sept. 16, 2020; two brothers, Harold Newsom and Jimmy Newsom; and one sister, Dixie Newsom.
She is survived by her husband, James “Billy” Adkins; one daughter, Jennifer Frasure (Charlie), of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; one sister, Sandra Lester Holman (John); and five grandchildren, Hannah Frasure, Emma Mae Frasure, Benjamin Frasure, Stacie Newsom and Bret Newsom.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 020 at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Highlands Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, West Virginia.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Brown
Joyce Sharon Brown, 68, of Rogersville, Tenn., died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 25, 1952, the daughter of the late William Ode Mullins and Georgetta Beverly Mullins.
She was a retired dental assistant and was of the Southern Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Brown; and one brother, Sam Mullins.
She is survived by one daughter, Jondra Kendrick (Tracy); one son, Johnny Shane Brown; three brothers, Chester Mullins, Narvel Mullins (Linda) and Terry Mullins (Cindy); two sisters, Ann Sauceman (Tommy) and Darnell Mullins; two grandchildren, Abigail Branham and Conner Branham (Nicole); one great-grandson on the way, Carson Branham; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Brown Family Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Betty” Burke
Elizabeth “Betty” Dana May Burke, 92, of The Woodlands, Tex., died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Grace Residential Care Home in The Woodlands, Texas.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 8, 1928, to Charles Dana May and Lida Jane Deskins May.
Betty Dana graduated from Pikeville High School then attended Pikeville College. She married the love of her life, Raymond Arthur Burke, in 1947.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 70 years, Raymond Arthur Burke; and her two sisters, Myrtle May Ratliff and TomE May Huffman.
Betty was a beloved mother of two children, Dana Rai Burke Jeans, of The Woodlands, Tex., and Jeffrey Allen Burke (Nancy), of Pikeville. Betty, affectionately known as “Mimi,” will also be greatly missed by her four grandchildren whom she doted on and loved dearly; three granddaughters, Dana Carol Burke Meeks, of Lexington, Jennifer Rai Jeans (Alan Vance), of Reno, Nev., and Katherine Elizabeth Burke, of Lexington; and one grandson, Sean Michael Jeans, of The Woodlands, Texas. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Lillian Dana Meeks and Luke James Meeks, both of Lexington; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Betty Dana was a positive person of great faith who worked diligently in the Pikeville United Methodist Church and the First Methodist Church of Ft. Myers, Florida. She is remembered by many of her Sunday School students in Pikeville as “Aunt Betty.” She was secretary to the Superintendent of the Pike County Schools before retiring to Ft. Myers, Fla., where she enjoyed gardening, golf, bridge, her annual KY Derby party, family visits, driveway and pool block parties, picnics and sunsets on the beach. She and her husband, Ray, also loved music and dancing, usually being the first ones on the dance floor. They never met a stranger without genuinely taking an interest in them and engaging in conversation, remaining life-long friends with many of them. They traveled extensively in Europe before settling down to spend cherished summers at Jay Peak, Vermont. She always loved playing games and even enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes until her last week of life. Betty Dana took great pleasure in doing needlepoint, and her many pieces are cherished and admired by family members and friends.
Betty lived a full and meaningful life. Her sweet, easy going smile together with the sometimes mischievous twinkle in her eye will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at the Pikeville United Methodist Church, Pikeville, for all family and friends in 2021.
Donations may be made to Pikeville United Methodist Church.
The family would especially like to thank Lydia and staff at Grace Residential Care Home in The Woodlands, Tex., for their loving care the past three years, and nieces, Ardith Davis and Dorothea Doty, for their continued love, support and friendship over the many years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Graceful Memorial Chapel of Houston, Texas.
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Charles
Phyllis Irene Charles, 72, of Ransom, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 6, 1948, the daughter of the late James Epp Webb and Dorothy Irene Smith Webb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Richard Charles; her grandson, Andrew Charles; her brother, James Michael Webb; and her sister, Mary "Jo" Scott.
She is survived by her loving children, Thomas Richard Charles (Amy), of South Williamson, and Brandi D. Rose (Michael E.), of Chattaroy, W.Va.; her brothers, Gary Webb, of Greenville, Tenn., and Jeff Webb, of Ransom; her grandchildren, Hunter Charles, Blake Charles, Kaitlyn Charles, Brooklyn Rose, Ashley Edwards and Alex Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Arlo Thomas Charles and Bennett Taylor Charles; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Kinney
Billy Reed Kinney, 81, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Ronald Patrick
Ronald E. Patrick, 67, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Welch, W.Va., June 25, 1953, the son of the late Buddy Lee Patrick and Lucille Mounts Patrick.
He was a retired electrician for Alpha Natural Resources, a Shriner, Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Pikeville Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Joe's Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Hurley and Mona Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Lovetta Bartley Patrick; two daughters, Sabrina Taylor (Dale) and Stephany Lowe (David); one son, Ronald Patrick II (Jodi); one brother, Marlon Patrick; three sisters, Lucille Dotson, Janie Blackburn and Lisa Rife; six grandchildren, Jordan Taylor, Austin Taylor, Hunter Lowe, Sydnee' Lowe, Sophee Lowe and Avery Patrick; one great-grandchild, Kayleigh Taylor; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Colby Reed
Colby Dalton Reed, 20, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
He was born Dec. 31, 1999, to Wendy Reed Mullins, of Pikeville, and the late Steven Dwayne Thacker.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathy Thacker; and his grandfather, Wendell Reed.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Chad Mullins; his fiancé, Brandy Compton; his grandfather, Steve Baird, of Virginia; his grandmother, Lydia Reed, of Morristown, Tenn.; two daughters, Olivia Compton and Leah Mae Compton, both of the home; three brothers, Brayden Mullins and Aaron Mullins, both of Pikeville, and Riley Newsome, of Floyd County; three sisters, Jasmine Mullins, of Pikeville, and Alyssa Newsome and Shilah Newsome, both of Floyd County; his special aunts and uncles, Joe and Cindy Reed and Jonathon and Tara Kidd; along with a host of cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Darren Tricks officiating. Burial will follow at the Fields Cemetery, Island Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Drewey Sincell
Drewey Edgar Sincell, 55, of Phelps, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., June 6, 1965, the son of the late Pete Lewis and Betty Lou “Church” Sincell.
He was a coal miner who enjoyed raising his chickens and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to hunt and ride four wheelers. He also loved church and was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Sincell; and one sister, Gladys Wolford.
He is survived by his wife, Nina “Hurley” Sincell; two sons, Aaron Sincell (Bethany), of Man, W.Va., and Duane Crum (Heather), of Matewan, W.Va.; one daughter, Amber Slone (Eric), of Pikeville; one brother, Pete Sincell (Paula), of Phelps; three sisters, Tammy Farley, of McCarr, Angel Sincell, of Maryland, and Jenny Lynn Sincell, of Freeburn; a special sister-in-law, Maggie Thorpe, of Phelps; a special aunt, Lois Blankenship; a special niece, Rebecca Lee Ann Wolford, of McCarr; seven grandchildren, McKenna, Kalit, Kylah, Arden, Johnathan, Piper and Riglee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle of Edgarton, W.Va., with Reverends Ronnie Wolford, Jody Hurley and Charlie Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Varney Cemetery, Lynn, W.Va., with Preston Sincell, Dewayne Cooper, Justin Farley, Jordan Blankenship, Emory Hurley, Jacob Hurley, Don Hurley, Dustin Hurley and Ricky Joe May serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Wolford, Jody Hurley, Terry Thorpe, Pat Wolford, Mike Hurley, Ray Griffey, Roger Lester, Sanford Bentley and Tommy Dale Wolford.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at the church, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. The church will close at 10 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fayetta Spears
Fayetta Spears, 88, of Ashcamp, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Dunleary, Dec. 9, 1932, the daughter of the late James Frederick and Elizabeth Rose Overstreet.
She was a member of the Cedar Grove Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Christopher Lee Spears and Steven Wilson Spears; her daughter, Wanda Looney; her brothers, Fred and Ray Overstreet; and two grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Homer Joe Spears; her sons, Jimmy Karl (Scherry), of Gallipolis, Ohio, Joey Spears (Linda), of Breaks, Va., and Hestal Wayne Spears, of Ashcamp; her daughters, Sandra Stiltner (C.J.), of Maxie, Va., and Rhonda Spears, of Wise, Va.; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Overstreet officiating. She was laid to rest at the Spears Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mattie Spicer
Mattie Mageleen Spicer, 53, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, July 17, 1967, the daughter of the late Glenn and Marquita Cole Snodgrass.
She was a retired state employee and of the Freewill Baptist faith.
She is survived by three sisters, Kathleen Sneed, of Shelbiana, Lahoma Ellis, of Pikeville, and Harriet Collins (Travis), of Pompey; two nieces, Molly Meade and Crystal Lynn Weddington; one nephew, Joshua Paul Sneed; and two great-nieces, Harley Paige Newsome and Lexus R. Robinson.
A memorial service in honor of Mattie’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
