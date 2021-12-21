Avalean Casey
Avalean Casey, 88, of Phelps, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Matewan, W.Va., Dec. 25, 1933, a daughter of the late George W. and Georgia Stump.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Miles Casey; a daughter, Joan Carylon Casey; a son, Lester Casey; grandson, Joey Casey; great-granddaughter, Emily Hurley; brothers, Clifford and Jimmy; and sisters, Mollie and Melda.
She is survived by a son, Miles Michael (Jackie) Casey, of Phelps; and daughters, Georgia Ann (William) Stevenson and Wanda Lea Casey, both of Phelps. She also leaves to honor her memory her grandchildren, Pam, Allen and Marcus (Conzetta) Stevenson, Jessica (Matthew) and Valerie (Derick) Stump, Christopher and Donna Wiles, Letitia Davis and Dillion Casey; and many great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
She was a member of the Mill Fork Freewill Baptist Church and loved singing in church. One of her favorite things was cooking for her family. Her family had very good, memorable meals at her house and by her hands. She loved to shop with her daughter, Georgia. The main passion in her life was the care and love she had for her children and grandchildren. She has left a legacy of love and passion for her family that will carry on through generations.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Ronnie Hurley and Ervin Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Casey Cemetery at Ash Lick on Smith Fork of Phelps.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Lester Casey
Lester Casey, 65, of Kernersville N.Car., formerly of Phelps, died Dec. 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, March 2, 1956, the son of the late Miles Casey and Avalean Casey, of Phelps.
He was a retired carpenter and lived in North Carolina for several years.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; a son, Joey Casey; and a sister, Joan Casey.
He leaves to honor his loving memory; his mother, Avalean Casey; sisters, Georgia Stevenson and Wanda Casey, all of Phelps; brother, Michael Casey, also of Phelps; his son, Dillion Casey, of North Carolina; and daughter, Lititia Davis, of Kimper.
Any memorial services information will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
Sally Charles
Sally K. Charles, 68, of Akron, Indiana, formerly of Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
In honoring her wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Hartzler Funeral Home, of Akron, Indiana.
Donna Goble
Donna Lopez Goble, 51, of Poor Bottom Road, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Michigan, July 11, 1970, the daughter of Jimmy Goble and the late Janice Wallen Goble.
She was working as a flagger for the state of Kentucky, Indiana, and sometimes Michigan. She formerly worked as an employee for Campbell's Soup in Michigan for many years.
Along with her father, she is survived by one daughter, Chablis Goble Brown; two sons, Britian Goble and Rahje Goble; two sisters, Deborah Goble and Tonya Goble; four grandchildren, Jamarion Goble Lucas, Bailei Brown, Brisin Brown and Brailynn Brown; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Donna had many friends from all walks of life. She was strong willed and fun. Donna was a true friend. She was someone who could remember every detail of how you met and would reconnect with friends no matter how long had passed.
Remembrance in life's passing is the truest form of love one can give. A memory should never die and a love should live forever in the heart of another–Love always, your BBB, Rahje.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel with Barry Lucas officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Edward Justice
Edward Eugene Justice, 84, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Edward was born in Pikeville, Aug. 5, 1937, a son of David L. and Nona (Lynch) Justice.
He retired from insurance sales and coal leasing and sales. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Jane Lyons Justice; his daughter, Ashley Nicole Justice, in 1991; his step-mother, Marie Justice; his brother, George J. Justice; and his sisters, Josephine Sword and Irene Adkins.
He is survived by three brothers, Howard Justice, of Pikeville, William E. “Bill” Damron (Billie), of Orlando, Fla., and Boldman, Ky., and Paul Dean Justice (Carolyn), of Pikeville; and one sister, Lorraine Layne (Larry), of Harold. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Edward’s caretakers at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for his excellent care.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Lockhart
Danny Lockhart, 79, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Bentley of Faith First Baptist Church, Regina, officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Brother Bob” Norman Sr.
Robert Earl “Brother Bob” Norman Sr., 76, passed away at his residence in East Shelbiana, Saturday morning, Dec. 18, 2021.
“Brother Bo” was born in Sulphur Lick, July 22, 1945, the son of the late Arthur Virgil and Freeda Lois Anderson Norman.
“Brother Bob” was a Southern Baptist Minister, a past Pikeville Rotary Club member, a Kentucky Colonel, an honorary Pike County Judge, and an honorary graduate of Belfry High School.
Also preceding him in death, along with his parents, were two brothers, Burford and Bill Norman.
“Brother Bob’s” survivors include; his wife, Brenda Elaine Benningfield Norman; his son, Robert Earl “Bobby” Norman Jr. and his wife, Alanne, of Pikeville; his daughter, Sarah Ellen Norman and her companion, Jesse Hawkins, of Pikeville; his daughter, Mary Rebekah “Beka” Williamson and her husband, Andrae, of St. Albans, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Rebekah Laine Vazquez, J.R. Vazquez, Cameron Williamson and Makenna Williamson; one sister, Sheila Norman, of Tompkinsville; three nieces and one nephew; and a special caregiver, Amanda Edwards, of Harold.
“Brother Bob” will be forever loved by his family, many friends and church family.
The body will be moved to the Belfry First Baptist Church Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., to lie in state until time for the funeral services at 1 p.m., with John Lucas and Tommy Reed officiating.
Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy with Bobby Norman, Andrae Williamson, Cameron Williamson, J.R. Vazquez, Jose Vazquez and Jesse Hawkins serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Artist’s Collaborative Theater, P.O. Box 964, Elkhorn City, KY 41522.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Shelby
Mary Helen Shelby, 92, of Brickyard Hill, Jenkins, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Letcher County, Jan. 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Wise and Madel Perrigan Dingus.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pine Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for 73 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Shelby Sr.; one sister, Nora Burgess; and three brothers, Ralph, Berlin and John Dingus.
She is survived by one daughter, Eva Rae Bates (James); one son, Richard L. Shelby Jr.; two grandchildren, Stephanie Nickels and Laura Wright (Don); and four great-grandchildren, William Nickels, Jacob Nickels, Logan Wright and Gavin Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel with Russell Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lillian Williamson
Lillian Williamson, 94, of Forest Hills, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Mike McCartney officiating. Burial followed. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
James Wolford
James E. Wolford, 64, of Omar, W.Va., departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., June 14, 1957, a son of the late Earl and Hattie Wolford.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory; his wife, Wanda Wolford, of Omar, W.V.a.; his son, Mitchell (Amanda) Lester, of Phelps; his daughter, Wanica (Shannon) Lell, of Chapmanville, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Lell; one brother, Marshall (Mary) Daugherty, of Phelps; and two sisters, Reva (Dale) Michalewacz, of Roseville, Mich., and Karen Kepsel, of Warren, Michigan.
James was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was of the Church of God Faith and loved the Lord and his family. He was an animal lover, leaving behind his beloved fur babies, Chances and Faith. He enjoyed cooking, truck driving and gun and coin collecting. He loved spending time with family and friends.
He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Robert Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at the Ward Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Kroo” Wright
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David “Kroo” Wright, 62, of Phelps, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his residence.
David was born Jan. 7, 1959.
David was a member of Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church. He was a dozer operator for many years. He loved deer hunting and riding his Harley. He had a warm smile that would light up the room. He loved people and was always willing to help anyone in need. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee “Murl” and Imogene Wright.
He leaves to mourn his passing; his wife, Debbie Wright, of Phelps; two daughters, Linda Wolford, of Kimper, and Missy Walters, of Georgetown; two brothers, Kevin Wright and Randall Wright, both of Phelps; a special niece and nephew, Stacy Dotson, of Phelps, and Brayden Ray, also of Phelps; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Kaylea Wolford, of Kimper, Blake Bailey and Kylea Walters, of Georgetown.
David will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church. According to his wishes, cremation will follow the funeral services.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church, with special services beginning at 7 p.m., with Brother Benny Freeman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Phyllis Wright
Phyllis Jean Wright, 94, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Willie Rowe and Louemma Looney Green.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Cedar Grove Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright; one son, Roger Allen Wright; one grandson, Ricky Dale Sawyers; two brothers, Glen and Jerry; and two sisters, Louise Rowe and Lois Bentley.
She is survived by three daughters, Frances Elswick, of Elkhorn City, Denise Haddix, of Lexington, and Kathy Gianuario, of Clinton Township, Mich.; six grandchildren, Kelly Branham, Roger Elswick, Amber Bevins, Katrina Golab, Jennifer Vonitter and Kristina Sykes; 14 great-grandchildren, Kyle Chaney, Derek Branham, Megan Branham, Lakin Branham, Mason Elswick, Lauren Ray, Hannah Bevins, Jacob Sawyers, Braxton Vonitter, Hunter Vonitter, Presley Vonitter, MaKenzie Dudek, Adam Dudek and Aylin Sykes; one great-great-grandchild, Blake Chaney; one sister, Zetta Mullins, of Elkhorn City; two brothers, Jimmy Green, of Belcher, and Ray Green, of Taylor, Mich.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jerry Overstreet, Larry Puckett and others officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
