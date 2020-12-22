“Donnie” Bowling
Donald “Donnie” Bowling, 74, of Phelps, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 15, 1946, the son of the late George and Geneva “Wolford” Bowling.
He worked as an electrician for Chisholm Coal Company. He was a member of the Lord’s House and enjoyed visiting churches and singing. Church was the number one thing he loved. He also enjoyed cooking, had a big sense of humor and never met a stranger. He loved his time with his children and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Gayle Bowling; his brother, Ronnie Bowling; and his sister, Linda Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Gayle “McCoy” Bowling; four sons, Chris (Bo) Bowling (Regina), of Belfry, Robbie Bowling (Julie) and Steven Bowling (Norma), both of Lexington, and David Bowling (Kathy), of Matewan, W.Va.; one brother, Mitch Bowling (Juanita), of Phelps; one sister, Leondria Hale (Phillip), of Paintsville; eight grandchildren, Christina, Courtney, Josh, Aaron, Katie, Ashley, Jennifer and Ashley; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Lord’s House with Reverends Chris Casey, Mitch Bowling and Gerald Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Bowling Cemetery, Shades Branch, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Deskins
Alice Marie Collins Deskins, 93, of Kimper, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her daughter’s residence, Alum Creek, West Virginia.
She was born at Argo, Oct. 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert W. Collins and Margie Dotson Collins.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Bevins Deskins; one son, Ben Randell “Randy” Deskins; one great-grandson, Chanston Ford; two brothers, L.C. Potter and John D. Potter; and two sisters, Ruby Vipperman and Ida Preece.
She is survived by one daughter, Anna Legg (William “Jerry”), of Alum Creek, W.Va.; two sisters, Ernestine Hunt, of Kimper, and Edith Hutchinson, of Tazewell, Va.; one grandchild, Christie Burchett Wood (James); one great-grandchild, Jonathan Hunter Ford; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockhart officiating. Burial will follow at the Deskins Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Alice’s memory to: Hospice Care of Charleston, West Virginia, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV, 25387.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sylvia Dotson
Sylvia Kay Dotson, 76, of Louisa, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 29, 1944, to the late Roberta and Burl Scott, of Phelps.
She was a member of the Phelps Presbyterian Church, where she served in many positions including, Deacon Emeritus, Sunday and Bible School teacher and Youth Director. She was a retired clerk with the Pike County Clerk’s office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Sylvian Dotson; and her brothers, George A. Scott, Robert (Bobby) Scott and Ervin Scott.
She will be missed by her loving family, her daughter, Sherry Spradlin (David), of Hazard; her sons, Steven Dotson (Tessia), of Louisa, and Rodney Dotson (Ervina), of Crab Orchard; her sisters, Charlene Baker (Daryl), of Wellington, Pam Kelley (Rick), of Springfield, Ohio, and Tammy Layne (Donnie), of Winchester; her special daughters, #1 Lucia Hamilton (Terry), of Abingdon, Va., and baby girl, Stephanie Bentley, of Betsy Layne; her grandchildren, Wesley Simon, of Boston, Mass., Preston Spradlin (Misty), of Morehead, Aaron Dotson, of Louisa, Sherry Short (Zach) and Kacie Dotson, both of Crab Orchard, and Matthew Dotson and Harlee Dawn Dotson, both of Louisa; her great-grandchildren, Bentley Scott, Aubrey Lynn Spradlin and Abby Short; and a special nephew, Chace Layne, of Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Phelps Presbyterian Church.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at Wilson Funeral Home with Revs. Michael Thompson and Opie Ray Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. All care and final arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home of Louisa.
The guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Popeye” Hatcher
Timothy Dwayne “Popeye” Hatcher, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Christ Temple Church, Williamson, West Virginia. Burial followed at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Joyce Hill
Joyce Hill, 69, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1951, to the late Woodrow and Maudie May Chaney.
She was a proud member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky and Walker Hill; one brother, Woodrow Chaney Jr.; and two sisters, Sylvia Chaney and Carol Snodgrass.
She is survived by one daughter, Rose Coleman; two sons, Stoney Hill Jr. (Tabatha) and Bill Hill (Cheryl); one brother, Ronald Chaney; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Donnie Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joseph Lowe
Joseph Paul Lowe, 77, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Brushy, Aug. 3, 1943, the son of Lonzo Taylor and Ida Belle Blackburn Lowe.
He worked as a foreman in the iron and ore industry, attended the Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired United States Air Force Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo Taylor and Ida Belle Blackburn Lowe; four brothers, William Eugene Lowe, James Esther Lowe, David Hayse Lowe and Moses Lowe; and two sisters, Lois Richardson and Juanita Meeks.
He is survived by his wife, Gearldean (Judy) Lowe Lowe; his son, Rhett Lowe (Lisa), of Guinn, Mich.; his step-son, Duane Elkins (Donna), of Ivel; his step-daughter, Tammy Pruitt (Woody), of Pikeville; his step-daughter, Audrey Kifer, of Oshkosh, Wisc.; his grandchildren, Forest Lowe and Leif Lowe; his sister, Helen Harrison, of Tennessee; his brothers, Arthur Lowe and Dover Lowe, both of Pikeville, and Lonzo Lowe, of California; and a host of other family members.
He will be forever remembered, missed and loved by his many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman and Lester Morris officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta, with Kolt Pruitt, Woody Pruitt, Duane Elkins, Kyle Lowe, Tyler Elkins and Jake Barber serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Timmy” McCoy
Timothy Edgar “Timmy” McCoy, 59, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Williamson and Sprigg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
He was lovingly placed to rest with his beloved family at Glasgow, West Virginia.
Obituary courtesy of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
“Becky” Mills
Rebecca “Becky” Francis Mills, 82, of Pikeville, a longtime Pike County educator, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 11, 1938, the daughter of the late Kathryn Bevens Stratton and Ed Bevens. Her father died in 1943, while serving his country in World War II, and her mother later married Arbey Stratton, of Ivel; giving her a sister, Patty.
In 1962, she married her college sweetheart, Charles Francis, and they had two daughters, Kathi and Charla. They were happily married for 39 years when Charlie died in a car accident in 2002. She was a member of the Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church at Fords Branch.
She obtained her teaching degree from Pikeville College, then went on to gain a master’s degree and a Rank 1 at Eastern Kentucky University. She worked for the Pike County Board of Education, where she served as Director of Federal Programs for many years. She mentored countless young teachers and was renowned statewide for her innovative programs. She retired in 2001, with over 30 years of service to the children of Pike County.
In 2004, she married Don Mills. They split their time between her home in Pikeville and his in Lexington, and they enjoyed traveling extensively, both in the U.S. and abroad. She especially loved their winter trips to Cozumel.
For the past three years, she was unable to travel due to illness, but was able to remain in her home with her beloved dogs, thanks to her wonderful caregiver, Susan Whittemore.
She is survived by her husband, Don Mills, of Lexington; her sister, Patty Radwan, of Naples, Fla.; her daughters, Kathi Rogers (Terry) and Charla Thompson (Max), both of Pikeville. She is also survived by six grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure, Kassidy, Kaden, Barrett and Blake Caudill and Tanner and Cate Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Morrison
James Edward Morrison, 78, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 5, 1942, the son of the late Ollie James Morrison and Margaret Pinson Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Lanis Gail Blackburn Morrison, of Pikeville; three sons, Joel James Morrison and Allen Maynard (Christy), both of Brushy, and Ronnie Morrison (Debbie), of Tennessee; two daughters, Connie Sapien (Chuck) and Beverly Chapman (Mike), both of Tennessee; five sisters, Geneva Adkins (Jim), of Michigan, Shelby Young (Eugene), of Brushy, Mary Roach, of Virginia, Tammy Mozena (Don), of Ohio, and Jacqueline Priode (Steve), of Pikeville; one brother, Aaron Robert Morrison, of Brushy; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the James Family Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Irene Runyon
Irene Ison Runyon, 88, of Pinsonfork, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Pinsonfork Church of God with Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial followed at the Don Runyon Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Billy Sykes
Billy Andrew Sykes, 75, of Hellier, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Hellier Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Garfield Thacker
Garfield Thacker, 70, of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 1, 1950, to the late Frank and Josie Thacker.
He was a retired coal miner and the Moderator of Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hazard Thacker and Jewett Thacker; and two sisters, Aline Conway and Geneva Conway.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Robinson Thacker; two sons, James Garfield Thacker (Jerri), of Pompey, and Eric Tyler Thacker, of Georgetown; two daughters, Sherry Lynn Miracle (Kevin), of Pompey, and Christine Damron (Steven), of Little Creek; four brothers, Frank Thacker Jr., A.B. Thacker, Donnie Lee Thacker and Joe Vanus Thacker, all of Pompey; two sisters, Alice Thacker and Berna Blackburn, both of Pompey; and five grandchildren, Briana Miracle, Linsey Miracle, Jacob Thacker, Jalyn Thacker and Eric Tyler Thacker.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Lower Pompey. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Amanda VanHoose
Amanda May (Jude) VanHoose, 42, of Williamson, W.Va., died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
