Phyllis Adams
Phyllis Stacy Adams, 86, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 1, 1934, to her parents the late Earl Stacy and Verna Gibson Stacy.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Pikeville Senior Citizens Center in Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Adams; her siblings, Helen Rowe and Blake, Doug and Ted Stacy; and her grandsons, Dickie Neal, Tony, Brandon and Austin.
She is survived by six sons, Earl "Dickie" Adams, Carl Adams (Willa), Paul Adams (Tracy), Danny Adams (Annette), Bruce Adams (Tammy) and Brian Adams (Kelley); two daughters, Charlene Hopkins and Dottie Coleman; one brother, Ray Stacy; two sisters, Sally Fields and Anna Robinson; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a special Nana to Amelia Vanderventer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Lester Morris and Ronnie Webb officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patricia Hammond
“I love NarroWay and I’ll keep working ‘til the Lord takes the spoon out of my hand.” Those were the words of Ms. Pat Hammond, 24-year veteran and head chef at NarroWay Productions Dinner Theatre in Fort Mill, S.Car., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, God saw fit to take the spoon and carry His humble servant into all of Heaven’s glory.
Ms. Hammond was a long-time resident of Pikeville, serving as a surgical nurse in the area from 1970 until 1996. During that time she was a member of First Baptist Church, Pikeville.
Patricia C. Hammond was born March 3, 1937, to the late Edward William and Allene Hanna Hammond. The eldest of four children, she grew up in Florence, S.Car., and graduated from Spartanburg General Hospital School of Nursing in 1958.
A surgical nurse by trade, Pat’s journey to becoming the head chef for a nationally recognized Christian dinner theatre was made on a winding road.
She was first employed at McCleod General Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. After traveling with some hospital friends to Kentucky, she enjoyed her visit so much that she decided to apply for a hospital position in Pineville. While serving there she met two kindred spirits who would become lifelong friends, Laddie Gilbert and Hilda Payne. Those who have known Pat a long time can hardly say her name without saying Pat, Laddie and Hilda.
In the mid 1960’s Pat moved to Hyden, where she and Laddie, a nurse anesthetist, worked for Dr. Mary Wiss, a Catholic nun and former medical missionary, who was director of frontier nursing in the area. When Dr. Wiss took a position in Pikeville, she asked Pat and Laddie to join her. Consequently, Pat moved to Pikeville on Jan. 1, 1970, and continued to work for Dr. Wiss until the doctor retired in 1990. At that point, Pat accepted a position as a surgical nurse at Pikeville Methodist Hospital.
While in Pikeville, Pat was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Among other areas of service, she was an instrumental part of establishing the Island Creek Mission, now Creekside Church at Island Creek.
It was at First Baptist Pikeville that Pat met Rebecca Martin and Yvonne Clark, now founders of NarroWay Productions. When Martin and Clark were hired as professional staff members at the church in the summer of 1986, Pat, Laddie and Hilda quickly befriended the duo and served as valuable, talented volunteers in programs they created.
Pat selflessly served in costuming for productions, sang in the choir, coordinated and prepared Wednesday night church-wide suppers, served in the children’s “cherub” choir, prepared meals for the Crossroads youth team and volunteered wherever she was needed. Though Pat always had a keen interest and excelled in culinary skills, it was in preparing meals for the large youth team tours and church-wide events that she gained her initial experience in preparing meals for large groups. This experience eventually prepared her to become a connoisseur of meals at NarroWay.
After ten wonderful years of friendship, in 1996 Martin & Clark moved to South Carolina to start NarroWay and Ms. Pat felt led to join them. She took an early retirement from the hospital, left behind everything and followed the NarroWay calling. Though not related as family, NarroWay’s Martin & Clark have always loved and cared for Ms. Pat as a second mother and have treasured their 35-year long friendship.
While Ms. Pat’s initial roles at NarroWay included doing anything that was needed, she focused her efforts in concessions, costuming and gift shop responsibilities. Pat was always involved in food service at NarroWay. From the start, she fed the cast and crew for rehearsals and workdays. In 2006, when NarroWay began operating as a full-time dinner theatre, Pat naturally fell into the role of “head chef.” Through these many years Pat organized and coordinated teams of volunteers who serve as many as 2000 custom-prepared dinners a week. She created many of the delicious sauces and recipes herself. Over her 24-years of service, Pat and her kitchen team became family. As her health declined her command center became a small red canvas chair right outside the kitchen, surrounded by commercial warmers, serving trays and loving friends.
Pat Hammond was much loved by her siblings, nieces and nephews. She was adored by the many cast members of NarroWay. And she was greatly admired by the hundreds of people who once participated in her preschool choir, her mission church labors and her work with teens.
Pat is survived by her sister, Becky Butler of Rincon, Ga.; her brother, Joe Hammond (Judy), of Prosperity S.Car.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Allene Hammond; her brother, William Samuel Hammond, of Florence S.Car.; and two best friends, Laddie Gilbert and Hilda Payne.
Pat was a member of McKee Road Baptist Church in Charlotte North Carolina. She was a prayer warrior and a good and faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ.
She is sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at the NarroWay Theatre (3327 Hwy 51, Fort Mill SC 29715) on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. A live stream is also planned.
Memorial contributions honoring the life and work of Pat Hammond can be made to the non-profit ministry to which she dedicated her life, NarroWay Productions. Donations can be received via check or through the NarroWay website. (narroway.net)
NarroWay plans to provide a Facebook live experience for those who cannot attend. (https://www.facebook.com/NarroWay.Productions)
Arrangements are under the direction of McEwen Funeral Services-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina.
Sally Harman
Sally Blankenship Harman, 64, of Canada, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at ARH, South Williamson.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 16, 1956, the daughter of the late Richard Earnest Blankenship and Oma Wolford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alderson Franklin Harman; two brothers, Ralph and Alfred Blankenship; and four sisters, Ethel Blankenship, Maggie Blankenship, Sadie Dotson and Edna Blankesnhip.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Harman (Michael Francis), of Canada, and Sharon Harman Gehris (Jeremy), of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Crystal Nicole Gehris, Trent Franklin Gehris, Viktor Rowan Francis and Vincent Ryland Francis; one sibling, Vernie Blankenship; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Joyce Hill
Joyce Hill, 69, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1951, to the late Woodrow and Maudie May Chaney.
She was a proud member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky and Walker Hill; one son-in-law, Terry Allen Coleman, of Rockhouse; one brother, Woodrow Chaney Jr.; and two sisters, Sylvia Chaney and Carol Snodgrass.
She is survived by one daughter, Rose Coleman; two sons, Stoney Hill Jr. (Tabatha) and Bill Hill (Cheryl); one daughter-in-law, Okie Hill, of Pikeville; one brother, Ronald Chaney; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and Donnie Coleman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lovell Ison
Lovell Lowell Ison, 8), of Lake Worth, Fla., died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center in.
He was born in Lexington, May 18, 1940, the son of Lovell and Gertrude (Sutton) Ison.
He was a retired employee of AT&T, South Central Bell and Bell South. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sibling, Virchel Ison.
He is survived by his wife, Virgie Carroll Ison; two sons, by marriage, Gregory Lee Coleman, of Cowpen, and Joseph Thurman Coleman, of Ivel; a son, Gregory Lowell Ison Barnett, of Florida; two daughters, Beverly Kay Ison Butler, of Alabama, and Tiffany Suzanne Coleman, of Broadbottom; one brother, Clinton Ison, of Wytheville, Va.; one sister, Evelyn Doyle, of Florida; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Perry Kingsley
Perry Kingsley, 72, of Harold, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Osborn, May 27, 1948, the son of the late Paul Denver Kingsley and Nellie King Kingsley.
He worked at Pontiac for 16 years and was also self-employed at various jobs and his own produce sales company. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Salisbury Kingsley, on Feb. 21, 2006; one step-daughter, Pegene McKinney; six brothers, Arthur Lee Kingsley, Delano Salisbury, Alonzo Salisbury, Paul Kingsley Jr., Thomas W. Kingsley and Herbert Robert Kingsley; and one sister, Sarah Stevens.
He is survived by his step-son, Ronald R. McKinney, of Harold; his step-daughter, Margaretta DeMoss, of California; one brother, Terry Kingsley (Michelle), of Harold; and two sisters, Yona Spears (Wayne), of Harold, and Lona Selby, of Brimfield, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Spears-Sturgill Cemetery, Keathley Fork, Harold.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 27. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Opal Pinson
Opal J. Pinson, 72, of Unicoi, Tenn., formerly of Borderland, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Rudy Spencer, John Alley and Eddie Booten officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to the COVID-19 health situation, all attendees must wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Johnie Stanley
Johnie Stanley, 81, of Collins Highway, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 25, 1938, the son of the late Troy Stanley and Gracie Hinkle Stanley.
He was a retired line crew supervisor for American Electric Power Company and a member of the Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon, trustee and treasurer. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Luther and Earl Stanley; and three sisters, Juanita Smith, Opal Burge and Mary Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Boyd Stanley; one daughter, Tammy Lucas (Timothy); one son, Chris Stanley (Lisa); two brothers, Raymond Stanley and Emory Stanley; one sister, Rose Buchanan; four grandchildren, Shawn Stanley, Ashleigh Stanley, Courtney Lucas and Madison Boyd; five great-grandchildren, Ryder Stanley, Alivia Meek, MaKenzie Stanley, Jase West and Jakson Meek; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Bruce Sawyers officiating. Burial followed at the Anne E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kathy Williams
Kathy C. Williams, 66, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 6, 1954, the daughter of the late Ben F. Williams and Virgie Newsome Williams.
She was a retired C.N.A. and a believer of the Church of God Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sadie Williams and Cora Lee Williams; and five brothers, Estil, Clinton, Ray, Gary and James Williams.
She is survived by one brother, Larry Williams; two sisters, Della Young (James) and Velma Hayton; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Howell Cemetery, Island Creek.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
