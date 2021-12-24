“Speedy” Belcher
Jerry L. “Speedy” Belcher, 60, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 14, 1961, the son of Evelene Fields Belcher and the late Ralph Belcher.
He was the husband of the late Angela Mullins Belcher, a truck driver and a believer of the Pentecostal Faith.
Along with his wife and father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Belcher and Stevie Belcher.
Along with his mother, he is survived by three sons, Nathan Belcher (Jessica), Cory Belcher and Seth Belcher (Morgan); one brother, Richey Belcher (Sheila); one sister, Barbara Taylor; six grandchildren, Zach, Raylee, Waylon, Mason, Elijah and Oriah; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dewayne Abshire officiating.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2685, Pikeville, Ky. 41502, phone (606) 437-0044.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Noah Branham Jr.
Noah Branham Jr., 80, of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 14, 1941, to the late Noah Branham Sr. and Ruth Miller Branham.
He was a member of the Gospel of Faith Alliance Church at Robinson Creek.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters, Gracie Bartley, Gladys Roberts, Florine Bartley, Lois Ann Maynard, Billie Jean Osborne and Patty Brewer.
He is survived by his wife, Pearlie Jane Mitchell Branham; two daughters, Deanna Carol Hall, of Caney Creek, and Sonya Renee Tackett, of Robinson Creek; three sisters, Lexie Justice, of Lexington, Emma Sue Moore, of Lexington, and Patsy Wright, of Dorton; six grandchildren, Jessica Ann Newsome, Justin Kent Branham, Jami Mashe Hall, Michael Jeffrey Damron, Sydney Nikole Tackett and Kassidy JonNae Tackett; and three great-grandchildren, Bentlee Jace Hall, Kayleigh Elizabeth Newsome and Emma Lyn Branham.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lillie Bunch
Lillie Mae Bunch, 83, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Lillie was born in Jonancy, Feb. 25, 1938, a daughter of Melvin and Zora Damron Compton.
She was a retired housekeeper and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Robbie” Bunch; a brother, Melvin Jr. Compton; and a sister, Pauline Adkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Cole (Ralph), of Pikeville, and Sueann McCoy (Larry), of Belfry; three sons, Randall Compton (Karen), of Red Creek, Ricky Bunch (Angie), of Miller’s Creek, and Tony Bunch, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by two sisters, Jo Evelyn Miles, of Pikeville, and Gloria Keithley, of Robinson Creek; and 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Coleman
Billy Joe Coleman, 86, of 879 Slones Branch, Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 8, 1935, the son of the late Andy and Goldie Martin Coleman.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator for TCH Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Patti Moore; four brothers, Leo, Andrew, Pauley and Henry Thomas Coleman; and four sisters, Opal Thacker, Rissie Damron, Linda Hurt and Ilene Hall.
He is survived by four children, Vicki Swiney (Billy), Billy Joe Coleman II (Dorena), Wendy Bevins (Mike) and Traci Anderson (Hoby); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Scott Durkey
Scott Wayne Durkey, 27, of St. Pauls, N.Car., died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, North Carolina.
He was born April 13, 1994, to Gwendolyn Younce Durkey, of St. Pauls, N.Car., and Jimmy Jon Durkey, of Somerset.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one sister, Maggie Durkey, of St. Pauls, N. Car.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Mike Justice and Lonnie Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Younce Cemetery at Little Robinson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Troy Easterling
Troy Gene Easterling, 64, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Buddy Ratliff Cemetery, Poor Bottom Road, Marrowbone Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Arthur Looney
Arthur D. Looney, 87, of South Williamson, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Eulivine Milam
Eulivine ”Howell” Milam, 73, of Pikeville, passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2021. She was born in Pike County, April 22, 1948, to the late Carmel and Margie “Adkins” Courtney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly Adkins; and her brothers, Tommy Courtney and Dean Courtney.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Milam; sons, Greg Howell and Eric Howell; daughter, Melissa Deboard; four sisters, Myrtle Robinson, Jennifer Fuller, Diane Giaimo, and Susan Courtney; four brothers, Lester Gene Courtney, Elmer Glenn Courtney, Johnny Courtney and Brian Courtney; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Eulivine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Donnie Hall officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wendell Mounts
Wendell Gene Mounts, 85, of Sidney, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with Shawn Ward and Will Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Crigger Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Mary Mullins
Mary June Ferrell Simon Mullins, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Chapman Cemetery, Canada. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
LaVern Ratliff
LaVern Belcher Ratliff, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Lexington.
She was born in Praise, (later Elkhorn City), on Sept. 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Emmit and Maudie Adkins Belcher.
LaVern attended school at Elkhorn City where she was a varsity cheerleader. It was there that she met her future husband of nearly 70 years, Dale Ratliff, who predeceased her. LaVern was a 7th Grade English teacher for several years before getting her Master’s Degree in Library Science and finishing her teaching career as the High School Librarian at Elkhorn City High School.
She was a member of the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church and loved singing in the Church choir for many years, until Alzheimer’s robbed her of her beautiful voice.
Mrs. Ratliff is survived by her daughters, Karen Justice (Gary) and Dina Mattingly (Gary); daughter-in-law, Eleanor Ratliff; sister, Dolores Hounshell (Ken); grandchildren, Brock Justice, Braye Justice Rueff, Brandt Justice, Todd Ratliff, Nikki Ratliff, Chad Ratliff, Seth Mattingly, Camron Mattingly and Spencer Mattingly; 11 great-grandchildren; and three nephews, Joey Sanders, Gabriel Belcher and Mark Reed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Michael Ratliff; and two brothers, Otto Belcher and Jack R. Belcher.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel in Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, also at the J.W. Call Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205, Lexington, Kentucky 40509.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Windel Rife II
Windel Ray Rife II, 48, of Belfry, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Will Stepp officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Franklin Ross
Franklin D. Ross Sr., 80, of McCarr, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson.
He was born Jan. 22, 1941, the son of the late John and Marie Ross.
Franklin was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a handyman of all trades and he loved listening to music in his spare time. He enjoyed his animals, especially his dogs. Franklin was a Christian and he loved the Lord.
Besides his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by five brothers, Bill, Bob, David, Willard and Randy Ross; and one sister, Eve Ross.
Franklin leaves to mourn his passing; two sons, Franklin Jr. Ross, of Florida, and Terry Hinkle, of Taylorville, W.Va.; one daughter, Teresa Hinkle, of Taylorville, W.Va.; his companion, Jean Ferrell, of McCarr; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends and all who knew and loved him.
Services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Brother Leonard D. Wolford officiating. Cremation followed services. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Friday” Sullivan
Harold “Friday” Sullivan, 87, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Rev. Opie Harris officiating and Bro. Marty Sullivan assisting. Burial will follow at the Billy Dotson Cemetery in Phelps.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Patty White
Patty Gail White, 63, of Caney, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 24, 1958, to the late Palmer and Lettie Johnson McCoy.
She was a member of the Sookeys Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Neil Newsome; one sister, Peggy McCoy; and one infant brother.
She is survived by her husband, Chad Keller; one son, Mike McCoy (Kim), of Dorton; three brothers, Darrell McCoy, of Virgie, Leon McCoy, of Virgie, and Jerry Burchett, of Meigs County, Ohio; two sisters, Vonda Mullins, of Caney, and Lucille McCoy Ray, of Caney; six grandchildren, Mikia (Jordan) Marshall, Courtney Mccoy, James Mutz, Cameron Mutz, Kaleigh Newsome and Jerry Michael McCoy; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey McCoy and Adam Marshall.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Wolford
Tommy Wolford, 65, a lifelong resident of Phelps, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
He was born in Phelps, Feb. 1, 1956, a son of the late Byrd Wolford and Lillie Wolford.
Tommy loved to sing and play music to glorify the Lord. He attended the First Baptist Church of Phelps. He was always ready to help and lend a hand when someone was in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Wolford; his brothers, Blaine and Monroe Wolford; and his sisters, Evie Hurley and Mary Layne.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his longtime companion, Ruth Robinette; his daughter, Lillie (Charlie) Wolford; his sons, Tracy Lee Wolford and Tommy Curtis Wolford; and his step-son, Fonso Wolford, all of Phelps. He also leaves a sister, Maybell Hurle, of Phelps; several grandchildren; and a host of friends.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for Tommy will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. There will be gospel singing and any singers are welcome to come and participate.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the chapel with Bruce Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at the Wolford Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Wright
Barbara Jean Wright, 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Barbara was born in Pikeville, March 11, 1947, a daughter of Alson and LeeEtta Scott Thornbury.
She was a former restaurant owner and operator and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon Wright; and three brothers, Kennith Thornbury, Kenny Thornbury and James Thornbury.
She is survived by two sons, John Hunt (Tammie), of Pikeville, and Dwayne Curtis Hunt (Andrea), of Salyersville; one daughter, Heather Ellis, of Pikeville; one brother, Alvin Thornbury (Erma), of Abingdon, Va.; and one sister, Alfreda Harper, of Florida.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Natasha Leeper, Jeanna Hunt, Barbie Milam, Jamie Hunt, Amber Murphy, Dwayne Hunt Jr., Andrew Hunt, Preslee Hunt, Christian Hunt, Chynna Hunt, Brandon Ellis, Jordan Gilliam and Faith Ellis; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery at Draffin. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jamie Hunt, Andrew Hunt, Brandon Ellis, Jordan Gilliam, Robert May and Christian Hunt. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
