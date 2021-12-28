Kaye Gooslin
Kaye Conrad Gooslin, 76, of Pikeville, formerly of Phelps, departed this life, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Manchester, England, April 30, 1945. She was raised by her loving grandparents, the late Nell and Seymour Blackburn, of Phelps.
During her time in Phelps, Kaye attended Peter Creek Presbyterian Church, was an active member of the Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, and served the community as a hardworking cosmetologist who proudly owned and operated her own beauty shop (Sassy Scissors) in Phelps for several decades.
She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many!
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Oma Lee Aders; and her son, Harry Seymour “Chuck” Maynard.
She is survived by her son, Bennie Eugene “Chip” Gooslin; granddaughter, Amanda Gail Elkins (Chad); and grandson, John Curtis Maynard. She is also survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Community Funeral Home in Pikeville. A short prayer service will be held at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Gloris Hackney
Gloris Ann Hackney, 77, of Sidney, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 18, 1944, to the late Bert and Goldie Stiltner.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hackney; a brother, Larry Stiltner, of Troy, Ohio; and a great-grandchild, Reagan Hackney.
Gloris and James married, Jan. 2, 1962. They had one son, Jamie (Tami) Hackney, of Sidney. Gloris leaves one brother, Gary Douglas (Lydia) Stiltner, of Medway, Ohio; one sister, Audrey J. Hicks (Dexter), of Troy, Ohio; seven grandchildren, James Emery Hackney aOpennd Trista Nicole Williamson, Broderick “Matthew” Jordan, Jarren Michael Andrew, Nicole Starr, Rachel Lauren Ann Hackney and Kate Sunshine Cederira; 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden Dean Kazee, Autumn Sue, Ryker, Jamie “Raelynn” Sue, Stella “Embry” Ann Hackney, Taylor Brooke, Kaylee Shae, Payton Nicole Mycah Rayne, Bristol Williamson, Auriella and Raven Cerdeira; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gloris was a Christian and a member of Octavia Freewill Baptist church at McAndrews. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She adored her grandchildren. They brought so much love and happiness into her life.
Gloris will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church with Dwayne Yates and Gary Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Hackney Family Cemetery in McAndrews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church with Dwayne Yates and Gary Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Hackney Family Cemetery in McAndrews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
Janet Helvey
Janet Leigh Helvey, 58, of Joes Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 20, 1963, the daughter of the late Paul Courtney and Maxine Hall Marshall.
She was a teacher for the Pike County Board of Education for 22 years and a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael D. Helvey; one son, Travis Homer Helvey; one daughter, Courtnie Harlendra Bentley (John); her best friend, Anntionette Crowell; one brother, Donnie Courtney; one sister, Donna Marie Sutherland (David); six grandchildren, Kyra McCurry, Delanie Bentley, Gavin Bentley, Jordyn Helvey, Isaiah Helvey and Emersyn Helvey; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with church services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home with Bill Staggs and Jody Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Garden at Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
LaVern Ratliff
LaVern Belcher Ratliff, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Lexington.
She was born in Praise, (later Elkhorn City), on Sept. 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Emmit and Maudie Adkins Belcher.
LaVern attended school at Elkhorn City where she was a varsity cheerleader. It was there that she met her future husband of nearly 70 years, Dale Ratliff, who predeceased her. LaVern was a 7th Grade English teacher for several years before getting her Master’s Degree in Library Science and finishing her teaching career as the High School Librarian at Elkhorn City High School.
She was a member of the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church and loved singing in the church choir for many years, until Alzheimer’s robbed her of her beautiful voice.
Mrs. Ratliff is survived by her daughters, Karen Justice (Gary) and Dina Mattingly (Gary); daughter-in-law, Eleanor Ratliff; sister, Dolores Hounshell (Ken); grandchildren, Brock Justice, Braye Justice Rueff, Brandt Justice, Todd Ratliff, Nikki Ratliff, Chad Ratliff, Seth Mattingly, Camron Mattingly and Spencer Mattingly; 11 great-grandchildren; and three nephews, Joey Sanders, Gabriel Belcher and Mark Reed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Barry Michael Ratliff; and two brothers, Otto Belcher and Jack R. Belcher.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205, Lexington, Kentucky 40509.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Ward Jr.
James Willard Ward Jr., 79, of Kimper, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Shane and Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at Don Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Donna Williamson
Donna Sue Williamson,79, of Winter Springs, Fla., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born and raised in Pikeville, the fourth child of Kenny Harrison Skeens and Clara Elizabeth Adkins.
She graduated from Mullins High School, Pike County, in 1960, where she was class president, school newspaper editor, and debate team member. She then studied Business Administration at the University of Pikeville.
Shortly after relocating to Orlando, Fla., in 1980, she began a highly successful career as an administrator and coordinator at Martin Marietta, which later merged into Lockheed Martin. While at Lockheed, she received multiple awards for her outstanding work and dedication to excellence, and was highly respected by her colleagues.
As diligent and focused in her personal life as she was at work, Donna was ever the person her friends and family turned to when they needed advice or assistance, because they knew they could rely on her honesty, persistence, and willingness to help others.
Always curious about people and the world around her, she had a number of interests, including song writing, genealogy, and historic preservation. She worked hard to help create digital access to neglected photos and records related to Mullins High School.
Generosity, a sharp wit, keen sense of right and wrong, and high standards were her hallmarks. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Donna is survived by her beloved son, Steven Williamson, and wife, Laura; brothers, Ken Skeens, and wife, Leigh, and Homer Skeens; plus several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bobby Skeens and Joann Buckley; and ex-husband, Everett Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a tribute, donate to Donna’s favorite charity: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or, to another charitable organization of their choice.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Banfield Funeral Home & Crematory in Winter Springs, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of the Banfield Funeral Home & Crematory of Winter Springs, Florida.
The guestbook may be signed at www.banfieldfuneralhome.com.
