Hannah Bostic
Hannah Rose Bostic, 6, gained her wings and went home to be with Jesus at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Bo Guy Lowe officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Robinette Cemetery, Stopover.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Aaron Daniel Coleman II
Aaron Daniel Coleman II, 62, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Jeffersonville, July 11, 1959, a son of the late Aaron D. “Jess” and Eula Faye (Shewmaker) Coleman.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Shewmaker, Johnny Wayne Coleman and Dallas Coleman; and one sister, Beverly June Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie Coleman; three sisters, Betty Hamilton (Ralph), Jacqueline Whitt (Will), and Opal Shappie; and six brothers, Robert Jenkins (Linda), Stanley Coleman, Anthony Coleman, John Wayne Coleman, Mark Conrad (Darlene), and Jessie Coleman (Colleen.) He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum, with Demarcum Henderson officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Chester Coleman
Chester Coleman, 93, of Winns Branch, passed from this life Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 7, 1928, a son of the late William A. and Sophia Sword Coleman.
He was the owner of C & H Service Station in Pikeville, a retired mechanic for the Department of Transportation and a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps having served in WWII and also in Korea. He was also an avid fan of the UK Wildcats and professional boxing. Chester enjoyed gardening, taking walks through the mountains and relaxing in his recliner with his grand pup, "Baby." He was a faithful member of the Betsy Layne Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul Coleman, Ralph Coleman, John Coleman and Joel Coleman; and two sisters, Edith Patton and Lenna Grace Coleman.
Chester is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Maxine Coleman, she was the love of his life; his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mitchell Collins, of Winns Branch; his granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Collins, of Louisville; his great-grandchild, Jake Glogower; and one sister, Mary Sue Justice.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home with Barry Clark officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers were: Jerry Hager, Dwight Akers, Bud Stratton, Calvin Lewis, Cecil Williams, David Syck, Glenn Patton and Stephen Brewer.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, Judy’s Place for Abused Children and Betsy Layne Free Will Baptist Building Fund.
Ben Cornett
Ben Arnold Cornett, 81, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home in Whitesburg. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Prima Dotson
Prima Ann Dotson, 46, of McCarr, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at South Williamson ARH Regional Medical Center.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Faith Mission Church in Jesus Name in McCarr, with Pastor Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery at Radio Hill, McCarr. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Gilbert, West Virginia.
Judy Goff
Judy Ann Goff, 73, of Chicago, Ill., died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 7, 1948, the daughter of the late Jim Harmon and Martha Hess Harmon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Harmon, Virgil Harmon, Jay Harmon, Margie Adkins, Ermalene Blankenship and Lorene Pinion.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Ray Goff, of Chicago, Ill.; one son, James K. Goff, of Chicago, Ill.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Harmon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Willie Hampton Jr.
Willie Hampton Jr., 66, of Little Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 202, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 24, 1955, to the late Willie and Mattie Ethel Newsome Hampton.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene Hampton, Everette Hampton and Tom Hampton; and four sisters, Ida Merl Newsome, Audrey Coleman, Wanda Hawkins and Loretta Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Dona Kay Hawkins Hampton; one son, Willie Hampton III (Bethany), of Little Robinson Creek; one daughter, Mattie Elizabeth Hampton Robinson (Thomas), of Nicholasville; three brothers, Raymond Hampton, of Little Robinson, Joe Hampton, of Pikeville, and Darlin Hampton, of Little Robinson; and five grandchildren, Mason, Tessa, Harper, Jessica and Hannah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy May, Phillip Rife and Ray Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Jr. Hampton Cemetery, Little Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shirley Johnson
Shirley Johnson, 72, of Abner Mountain of Indian Creek, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 10, 1949, to the late Lonnie and Ruth Damron Hobson.
She was previously employed by Pikeville Medical Center.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Johnson; and one brother, Jerry Hobson.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Johnson (Velvet), of Indian Creek, and Creg Johnson (Jondra), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; two brothers, Don Hobson (Erica), of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sollie Hobson (Joyce), of Robinson Creek; and four grandchildren, Olivia (Richard), Emma, Ella and Tatem.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Hugh Lowe
Hugh Michael Lowe, 71, of Turkey Creek, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Octavia Freewill Baptist Church with Dwayne Yates officiating. Burial followed at the Reed Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Military Rites were conducted by Belfry Chapter #141 Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Larry Pinson
Larry Pinson, 70, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 18, 1951, the son of the late Thomas and Ethel Maynard Pinson.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Little Jimmy Pinson, Charlene Lawson and Betty Pinson.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Ford Pinson, of Pikeville; two sons, Frank Darrell Ratliff (Melissa), of Pikeville, and Larry Todd Pinson, of Virginia; six daughters, Barbara Ann Yates, of Georgetown, Sara Williamson, of Tennessee, Rosie Pinson, of Virginia, Brandy France, of Virginia, Ginger Porter, of Stone, and Misty Williamson, of Stone; four siblings, Donald Lee Pinson, of Sidney, Harry Pinson, of North Carolina, Shelby Maynard, of Sidney, and Linda Pinson, of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Lindsey Begley and Kaleb Ratliff; two great-grandchildren, Erin Begley and Colson Begley; and many other family and friends.
Larry will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Grace Fellowship Church with Debbie Bailey and Roger Ford officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Linda Sisk
Linda Sue Sisk, 71, of Stopover, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 23, 1950, to the late James and Emma Akers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one sister, Shelia Bivens.
She is survived by a daughter, Renae Sisk, of Stopover; one brother, Ray Akers; two sisters, Lois Biederstadt and Dee Akers; and two grandchildren, Katelyn Bevins and Jacob Blankenship.
Linda enjoyed many things throughout her life, being a homemaker was one of them. She loved doing anything outdoors. She would pass the time away by working puzzles and listening to music. Bruce Bevins was the absolute love of her life.
Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Pamela Staton
Pamela Jo Staton, 62, of Stony Point, N.Car., died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Tommy Reed officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
