Barbara Beverly
Barbara Ann Beverly, 75, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 22, 1945, to Hester Sowards Baker, of Dorton, and the late Fred Baker. She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church and a retired office manager at Parkview Nursing Home.
Other than her father, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Baker (Peggy), Gary Baker (Chyrell) and Neil Baker.
Other than her mother, she is survived by her husband, Glen D. Beverly; two sons, Shannon D. Beverly, of Georgetown, and Jason Beverly (Patrece), of Dorton; one brother, Michael Baker (Gail), of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Ann Marie Holder (David), Amanda Jane Beverly, Jacob Beverly (Bailey) and Sophia Blair Beverly; and four great-grandchildren, Kylie Ison, Landon Worley, Jaylen Howard and Mila Beverly.
Drive-in funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church at Booker Fork with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Smallwood-Beverly Cemetery, Flemings Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Coleman
Sharon Kay Coleman, 67, of Big Rock, Va., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Tammy Coleman
Tammy Lynn Gearles Coleman, 54, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her residence.
A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Sabrina Damron
Sabrina Cochran Damron, 45, of Island Creek, Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Highlands Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg.
She was born at Pikeville, Jan. 15, 1975, the daughter of James Cochran and the late Josephine Coleman Cochran McClure.
She was a homemaker.
Along with her father, James Cochran, of Robinson Creek, she is survived by her companion, Ricky Slone, of Pikeville; one son, Austin Damron (Sally), of Lugoff, S.Car.; three daughters, Makayla Damron Justice (Drew) and Breanna Damron, both of Pikeville, and Elizabeth Slone, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Jennifer Minnis, of Pikeville, Melissa Adams, of West Virginia, and Destiney Cochran, of Pikeville; and five grandchildren, McKenzie Bennett, Ethan Maynard, Shyla Maynard, Cady Jones and Madi Jones and 1 grandchild on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Cemetery, Sleepy Hollow on Island Creek at Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ireland Dixon
Ireland Dixon, 85, of Ivel, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 5, 1935, to the late Herbert and Bertie Dixon.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Texie Damron; and his brothers, Ernest Dixon, Vernon Dixon and Arthur Dixon.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gladys Dixon; his sons, Danny Dixon and Jeff Dixon (Patricia); his grandchildren, Katrina Cecil, Christopher Dixon, David Dixon, Kenneth Pearce and David Pearce; his great-grandchildren, Lindsay Cole, Mackenzie Burgess, Zackary Ratliff, Kaitlyn Dixon, JC Dixon, Leiland Dixon, Mikah Dixon, London Pearce and Kroy Pearce; his sisters, Vera Clark, Lexie Coneau, Erma Mae Esrom and Susan Kay Holsinger; and his brother, Herbert Dixon Jr.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will accept friends from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. There will be an open visitation from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Inc., of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Corey Fannin
Corey Tomas Fannin, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
He was born at Lexington, Sept. 15, 1980, and grew up in Pikeville.
Everyone was drawn to Corey and became friends with him from the moment they first met. He was profoundly smart, witty and funny, had the richest baritone voice and never experienced a bad hair day.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and friend. What Corey loved most was weekend hikes and time with his family, his sons’ ballgames and fly fishing trips with his dad.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sean Michael Fannin.
Corey is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Henry and Owen; his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Bill Fannin (Debra); his grandmother; Lois Belcher; and his nieces, McKenzie Fannin and Aaliyah McAnallen, and their mother, Amy Ratliff.
Corey graduated valedictorian from Pikeville High School in 1999. He was a double Wildcat earning both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at the University of Kentucky, and was sworn in as a lawyer in 2007. A remarkable trial lawyer and pillar of the legal community, he was a founding member of the Circeo Fannin Law Firm in Lexington and had been elected as Treasurer of the Kentucky Justice Association. His contributions to his clients and the justice system were immeasurable. He spent his professional days helping and giving a voice to people.
Corey will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but he will never be forgotten.
Private services were held with burial following at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eloise Honaker
Eloise Mullins Honaker, 80, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, June 12, 1940, to the late King and Rebecca Layne Mullins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Deacon Arnold Honaker; her brothers, Sam Mullins, Andrew Mullins, David Mullins and infant twins, Jerry and Terry Mullins; and her sisters, Iva Weston, Loretta Kent and Eva Mullins.
She is survived by her children, Quincy Honaker, Daniel Scott Honaker (Chandra) and Aretha Honaker; her sister, Thelma Mullins Habern; her grandchildren, Jeremiah Honaker, Rico Perkins, Ja’Mesa Honaker, Noah Honaker, John Ryan Hamp and Mikayla Hamp; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Evangelist Eloise was saved at age 13 and was a long-time member and assistant pastor at the Church of God MPGT and House of Prayer and Worship. She traveled, preached and sung for the Lord. She broke down religious and racial barriers by visiting many different churches. She was a respected woman who carried herself with dignity and integrity. She was a powerful prayer warrior, worship leader, Sunday school teacher and a program director. She worked diligently for the Lord, she also cleaned and worked wherever needed for the church, until strokes slowed her steps in October of 2018. She loved sitting outside and being by the ocean. She enjoyed traveling to revivals. She was a faithful sister, friend and encourager. She loved to extend a helping hand and advice whenever she could.
Eloise, “Aunt Ell,” as she was lovingly called, will be greatly missed by not only her family, but by all the lives she has touched and ministered to. Her absence leaves a void that only God can fill.
“But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry. For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:5-8
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the funeral home with Brother Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Coy Johnson
Coy Johnson, 68, of Virgie, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born Dec. 3, 1952, to Virgie Marie Johnson and the late Willie G. Johnson.
He was a member of the Church of Christ and a retired coal truck driver.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Odie Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fleming Johnson; one brother, Troy Johnson, of Long Fork; two sisters, Yvonne Tackett (Dean), of Long Fork, and Lucille Johnson (Randy), of Weeksbury; Troy Jr. “Hammerhead” whom he thought of as a brother; and Suzette and Hanky, whom we thought of as our children, as a tribute to his brother, Odie.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Speight Church of Christ with Kevin Stewart and others officiating. Burial followed at the Coy Johnson Family Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Julia Kelly
Julia Vargo Kelly left this worldly home to join her family in Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She passed peacefully while under the care of hospice.
She was born at Huddy, Dec. 19, 1923. She was the youngest of nine children of Hungarian immigrants, Alex and Lydia Kovács Vargo.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Paul E. Kelly; her daughter, Nancy Kathleen May; her mother and father; four sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by one sister, Irene Rose, of Perrysburg, Ohio; two sons, Paul E. Kelly II, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Ralph D. Kelly (Freda), of Union; six grandchildren, Don Marcus May, April Kelly Bourie, James Matthew Kelly, Michael Paul Kelly, Bryan Patrick Kelly and John Robert Kelly; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Being the baby of the family, she was always protected and shielded by her older siblings. They moved around; always living in the local coal mining camps around Stone.
Her father and mother were Godly people of the Lutheran faith, but never attended any churches because of language. So as a child, she and her sisters would walk to the Stone Baptist Church where she accepted Christ as her Savior.
She was an excellent student, graduating in the top of her class from Belfry High School and later attending business college at Roanoke, Virginia. While traveling back to Roanoke by train, she met Paul, her husband to be, as he was stationed at Norfolk, Va., awaiting discharge from the US Navy. Paul and Julia were married July 27, 1946, and made Shelbiana their home, where Paul was employed by the C&O Railroad Company. They were charter members of Grace Baptist Church at Shelbiana. They lived in Shelbiana until 1959, when they built a new home overlooking the Big Sandy River in York Town (now part of Pikeville) and began to attend church at First Baptist Church, Pikeville. Julia served faithfully there, teaching children’s Sunday School and Bible school for many years.
Once retired, Julia and Paul enjoyed traveling the country visiting areas throughout the entire United States. They gave up traveling to care for Nancy who suffered from diabetes until her death in 2003. After which, they moved to a new home at Florence, where she resided until her death.
Visitation will be at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Badgett officiating. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kailee Peters
Kailee Slone Peters, 21, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
“Cissy” Sexton
Elsie “Cissy” Sexton, 53, of Hopkins Fork of Caney, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1967, to the late Jay Lee and Elsie Lawhorn Reynolds.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Sexton; six sisters, Maggie Damron, Nadine Bowling, Dicey Newsome, Maxine Hamilton, Cathy Cousiano and Willie Sue Foster; and three brothers, Homer Reynolds, James Reynolds and Jay Reynolds Jr.
She is survived by one step-daughter; Melinda Taylor, of Pikeville; two brothers, Pomerine Reynolds and Danny Lawhorn; two sisters, Joyce McCoy, of Virgie, and Omafay Hamilton; and three grandchildren, Breanna Faith Taylor, Isaiah Brennan Taylor and Elijah Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Abshire officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cindy Turnmire
Cindy Turnmire, 49, of Prichard Fork, Kimper, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 26, 1971, the daughter of the late Arnold Lee Turnmire and Vernie Ward Turnmire.
She was a member of the Kimper Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Turnmire.
She is survived by a very special aunt, Fairie McCown; one brother, Keith Turnmire (Sandi), of Kimper; one sister, Shelby Young (Jeff), of Kimper; 10 nieces and nephews; 27 great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Horne officiating. Burial will follow at the Ward Family Cemetery, Prichard Fork, Kimper.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralhomeky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancye Yost
Nancye Anne Yost, 76, of Pikeville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Bristol Medical Center, Bristol Tennessee.
She was born in Pikeville, May 19, 1944, the daughter of the late William Emmit “Bill” Yost, Jr. and Margaret Ooten Yost.
She was an entrepreneur, a graduate of Vanderbilt University, a Senior Girl Scout and a member of the Pikeville Presbyterian Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Martha Yost Ridenour; and two grandsons, Luke Christian Caudill and Beau Caudill.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Dale Caudill Yost (Cam), of Pikeville, and Leslie Christian Caudill, of Paintsville; one daughter, Margaret Shawn Webb (Thomas Webb), of Pikeville; and one brother, William E. Yost III (Nancy), of Charleston, South Carolina.
She had 10 grandchildren, Beau Caudill (deceased), Nancye Nicole Tasha Webb, Danzen Harris, Sara Caudill, Thomas Wayne Webb II, Kristine Alexandria Torres, Luke Christian Caudill (deceased), Gabrielle Caudill, Isreal Caudill and Camron Flatt; and six great-grandchildren, Kayden Flatt, Eden Samuel Flatt, Huxley Dotson, Brendon Harris, Aubri Harriss and Parker Beau Caudill
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Coleman and Bill Baird II officiating. Entombment will follow in the Whispering Woodland Mausoleum at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Phillip Blackburn, Roger Vanover, Roger Dale Caudill Yost, Christian Caudill, Isreal Caudill, Danzen Harris and Thomas Webb serving as pallbearers. Robert Caudill will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
