“Dane” Adams
Kevin “Dane” Adams, 47, of Grassy Branch, Raccoon, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Pikeville.
He was born in Pike County, April 12, 1974, the son of Earl Monroe Adams and the late Jennifer Belcher Adams.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest Jr. and Oma Belcher; his paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Carl Adams; and three brothers, Dickie Adams, Tony Adams and Brandon S. Adams.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his nieces, Layla Faith Adams, of Michigan, and Lindsey Adams, of Phyllis; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Arnold Bentley
Arnold Bentley, 69, of Frogtown Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Pikeville Nursing Home and Rehab Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 29, 1952, the son of the late Arnold Bentley and Dollie Newsome Bentley Thacker.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Sue Bentley; one brother, Tommy Bentley; and one nephew, Sam Bentley.
He is survived by one sister, Geraldine Adams (Tony); nieces and nephews, David H. Roberts, Tommy D. Bentley, Jeffrey Chavera, Michelle Robinson, Bocephus Bentley and Tasha Bentley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Richie Roberts and Gary Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Tom Little Cemetery on Caney Highway. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tony Carrico
Tony Lee Carrico, 64, of McCarr, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Dave Robinette and Pastor Bobby Perry officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Betty Farley
Betty June Farley, 73, of Hardy, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Ivan Neal Thornsbury, Larry Thacker, Richard Staton and Hobert Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith-Farley Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Clifton Hamilton
Clifton Hamilton, 82, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Stefan Johnson
Stefan Alekasander Bayse Johnson, 37, of West Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services will be private with his uncle, Reverend Barry Jude officiating. He will be laid to rest alongside other family members at Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Calista Murphy
Calista M. “Williamson” Murphy, born Oct. 3, 1934, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, being 87 years old.
Calista was born in Pike County, the daughter of the late Emzy and Alice Williamson.
In addition to her parents, Calista was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Murphy; one grandson, Ray Mullins; one sister, Beatrice Johnson; and six brothers, Curtis, Jim, Dike, Virgil, Tommy, and Gary Joe Williamson.
Calista is survived by two sons, Freddie Murphy (Mary Lou), of Virgie, and Michael Murphy (Gloria), of Virgie; three daughters, Joyce Damron (Jackie), of Church Hill Tenn., Brenda Sue Chapman (Rusty), of Church Hill, Tenn., and Barbara Skeens (Ronnie), of Hazard; one sister, Ora Robinette, of Belfry; and one brother, Wendell Williamson, of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lora Hall, Kathy Chapman Allen, Fredrick Murphy, Michael Murphy, Jared Hamilton, Dustin Hamilton and Elizabeth Chapman; 12 great-grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Kelsie, Katie, Johnathon, Cassandra, Carry, Ezra, Cambria, Caiden, Levi and Lennon; two step-grandchildren, Keely and Rider; and one special friend and caregiver of both, John and Calista, Cam Colley; and a host of loving family and friends.
Calista was baptized June 12, 1954, and later became a member of the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist church in Brushy where she loved to attend church services. Calista had a good life in the Lord our Savior. She loved and gave love to all, especially her family, church and friends. Calista’s hugs and love will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be at J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Dwayne Smith, Richard Staton and Ben Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Murphy Family Cemetery, Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, or, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dolores Ratliff
Dolores Fife Ratliff, 59, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, July 29, 1962, the daughter of the late J.T. Fife and Billie Jean Porter Fife.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Bypass Church of God In the Name of the Lord Jesus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Fife.
She is survived by her husband, David Ratliff; one son, Stephen Ratliff (Kelli); one daughter, Whitney Ratliff Osborne; two brothers, J.T. Fitch Jr. and Paul David Fife; two sisters, Francis Jean Adkins and Vivian Ball; eight grandchildren, Siara, Dolorah, Jessica, David, Chad, Billiegha, Carter and Tydus; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Charles Ray Justice and Richard McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at the Little Pond Cemetery at Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
