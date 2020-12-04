Ronnie Adkins
Ronnie Joe Adkins, 71, of Ashland, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at King’s Daughters Hospital, Ashland.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Feb. 2, 1949, the son of the late Joe Adkins and Artie Newsome Adkins.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a coal miner and a member of the Hoods Creek Free Will Baptist Church at Ashland.
He is survived by his wife, Dian Ward Adkins, of Ashland; three children, Frankie L. Adkins, of Russell, Johnny Joe Adkins, and Tammy Dian Adkins, of Ohio; and one brother, Jonah Adkins, of Elkhorn City.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. A private burial will be held at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Emma Amos
Emma Jean Grizzle Amos, 72, of Conway Road, Big Rock, Va., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Buchanan, Va., Nov. 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Hobert and Myrtle Lockhart Grizzle.
She was a retired school teacher for the Buchanan County Board of Education and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Amos; and one sister, Betty Scott.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Cross (Nick) and Georgina Spence (Buddy); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Martha Grizzle and Patty Thompson.
Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will follow at the Amos Musick Cemetery, Haysi, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rev. Marvin Casey
Rev. Marvin Casey, 73, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Phelps, March 1, 1947, a son of the late Troy and Vicy Thorpe Casey.
He was a retired coal miner and member of the United Mine Workers of America. Anyone who knew him knew how full of life and joy he was. He had an enormous sense of humor and a warm heart. He never met a stranger and was always the same every time you saw him. He was the associate pastor of the Jamboree Church of God and loved to witness to people more than anything. He was the Sunday school teacher for the teen class for 15 years and the adult class for 26 years. He was presented an award for having the fastest-growing Sunday school in the state. He also enjoyed singing in church and had a beautiful voice. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and riding his four-wheeler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Rev. Miles Casey, Charles Edward Casey, Ralph Casey and Billy Harold Casey; and six sisters, Gladus , Darlene and Molly Casey, Betty Ethel Smith, Dorothy Justice and Virginia Ann Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Casey; two sons, Mardy Dewayne Casey (Stephanie), of Waco, and Marshall Dean Casey (Casondra), of Phelps; two daughters, Marlene Lynn Hatfield (Bobby), of Phelps, and Marsha Nacole Ritchey (Jason), of Lexington; one brother, Shorty Casey, of Phelps; two sisters, Barbara Kinder, of Phelps, and Mable Anderson, of Kimper; six grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Cameron, Hannah, Charity and Lucian; one great-grandson, Elijah; and his dearest and closest friend, Deno Fields.
Private funeral services will be held at the Jamboree Church of God with burial to follow in the J.R. Smith Cemetery at Smith Fork. Rev. Larry Blackburn will officiate.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Emma Charles
Emma Lou Thompson Charles, 90, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Betsy Layne, Jan. 7, 1930, the daughter of the late James Ervin Thompson Sr. and Mary (Ratliff) Thompson.
She was a retired Bank One credit manager. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville and an active member of the Eastern Star.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest James Charles; and three brothers, James Ervin Thompson Jr., Oscar “Rosie” Thompson and Arthur Lee Thompson.
She is survived by her two sisters, Alice T. Kendrick, of Pikeville, and Barbara Coleman, of Lexington; one brother-in-law, Roy Charles, of Arkansas; several nieces and nephews; her caregivers, John and Liddie Justice; and her sister-in-law, Norma Garten.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear, visitation, funeral services and burial will be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Edward Coleman, James Jeffery Coleman, Michael George Mejia, Russell Homer Davis, John Lucas and Bufford Williamson. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Lou Emma's memory to: First Baptist Church of Pikeville, 126 4th St., Pikeville, Ky. 41501.
Della Coleman
Della Coleman, 88, of Millard Highway, Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 16, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Eliza Bentley.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Trubie Coleman; two sons, Michael J. Coleman and Ricky Coleman; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Coleman (Christene); five daughters, Estelene Lowe, Rose Mysliwiec (Tom), Shirley Keene (Gary), Berma Hall (Ken) and Teresa L. Coleman (Wayne); 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held with Joey Sussan officiating. Burial will follow at the Eck Ratliff Cemetery, Wolfpit. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Melvin Compton Jr.
Melvin Compton Jr., 78, of Kimper, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, March 8, 1942, the son of the late Melvin and Zara Compton Damron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Laura Pauline Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of Kimper Community Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Compton; two sons, Anthony Compton (Crystal), of Paintsville, and Aaron Compton (Jennifer), of Richmond; three daughters, Anna Adams (Bert) and Angela Mullins, both of Paintsville, and Tara Slone (Jamey), of Phelps; three sisters, Gloria Compton Moore (Ed), of Pikeville, JoEvelyn Miles, of Pound, Va., and Lillie Mae Bunch, of Pikeville; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services and military honors will be conducted at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, KY.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Anthony Dotson Jr.
Anthony Dotson Jr., 64, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Chicago, Ill., Feb. 13, 1956, the son of the late Anthony and Cora “McCoy” Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Hurley and Mary Spradlin.
He was a mechanic, with a big sense of humor, who enjoyed laughing and spending time with his family. He loved being outdoors and gardening, especially growing green beans and cucumbers. He enjoyed music; his favorite group was the Beatles. He also loved to fish and cook.
He is survived by his two sons, Jason Dotson (Ashley), of Phelps, and Johnny Ray Dotson, of Freeburn; two brothers, Joe Dotson, of Delbarton, W.Va.,and Danny Dotson, of McCarr; one sister, Gladys Goodman (Ronnie), of Cynthiana; six grandchildren, Kylie, Jailyn, Maddie, Brayden, Raylee and Josie; and a host of other dear family, neighbors and friends.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum limit of 25 individuals total, which includes funeral home staff.
A private memorial service was held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel of Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Gillis Hamilton
Gillis Hamilton, 85, of Brownstown Township, Mich., formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ann Arbor V.A. Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 3, 1935, the son of the late Lee Hamilton and Stella Moore Hamilton.
He was a retired steelworker for Great Lakes Steel Company and a member of the Rose of Sharon Church, Flat Rock, Michigan. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines during the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Garnett Hamilton; one daughter, Sharon Kay Dickenson; two brothers, Wendell Hamilton and Willard Hamilton; and two sisters, Geneva Hamilton and Christine Hamilton.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Hamilton (Louella) and Rodney Hamilton (Laurie); three brothers, Leonard Hamilton, John Paul Hamilton and Hobert Hamilton; two sisters, Lovell Self and Ivy Compton; five grandchildren, Jami Rudd, Brandon Michael Hamilton, Heath Dickenson, Jason Michael Dickenson and Nicolette Rose Hamilton; nine great-grandchildren, Reed, Victoria, Maverick, Miken, Brenden, Caden, Noah, Ethan and Emberlyn; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held with Ray Hamilton, Teddy Honaker, Stoney Blackburn and others officiating. A private burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Danny” Huffman Sr.
Daniel Allen “Danny” Huffman Sr., 68, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Wyandotte, Mich., April 4, 1952, the son of the late Robert Allen Huffman and Hazel (Sturgill) Huffman.
He was a troubleshooter and lineman for AEP and a member of the Upper Toler Church of Christ. He was baptized on Oct. 27, 2019.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Faye (Sturgill) Huffman; two sons, Daniel Allen Huffman Jr., of Lubbock, Tex., and Jamie Boyd (Kelly Jo), of Grosse Ile, Mich.; two daughters, Lisa Ann King (Scott), of Galesburg, Mich., and Danielle Thaio Tackett (Lee), of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Kristopher, Kaila, Hailey, James, Robert, Dustyn and Lucas; and one great-grandchild, Kenneth.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear, visitation, funeral services and burial will all be private.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lee Tackett, Dustyn Tackett, Scott King, Nick Maynard, Terry Sturgill Jr., Jamie Boyd and James Boyd. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Archie Jessup
Archie Jessup, 65, of Belcher died, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Spears Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Joyce Justice
Joyce Marie Justice, 80, of Millers Creek Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Ruben Miller and Ada Terry Miller.
She was a retired owner and operator of J&M Grocery Store and a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Lloyd Justice; two sons, Lloyd Michael Justice and Larry Douglas Justice; two brothers, Eugene and James (J.E.) Miller; and three sisters, Ella Jo McGuire, Imogene Worrix and Zita Tooley.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Robinette (Frank Blankenship); two sisters, Mary Lou Lyons and Rita Rhodes; three grandchildren, Starsky Michael Howell, Chase Tyler Howell and Cody Douglas Robinette; and five great-grandchildren, Corbin, Carly, Oakley, Easton and Manton.
Private family funeral services will be held with Dale Williamson officiating. A private burial will be held at Miller Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Avanell Lambert
Avanell (Nellie) Lambert, 84, of Phelps, formerly of Crum, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Delbarton Regional Church of God with Mitchell Bias officiating. A private burial was held at the Hazel Green Cemetery, Hazel Green. In response to the COVID-19 virus, all attendees were required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Arrangements were under the direction of Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
Stephen Lilly
Stephen Lilly, 62, of Mouthcard, formerly of Princeton, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Little
James Neal Little, 51, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
He was born at Pikeville, June 29, 1969, the son of Glenn and Alice Howell Little.
He is survived by his parents; his children, Brandon Little and Haley Little; and his half-sister, Amber King.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Arrangements are under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington.
Violet Meade
Violet Arlene Meade, 72, of Little Creek Road, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville, Tennessee.
She was born in Pike County, Feb 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Fred and Evelyn Damron.
She was a nurse employed by Pikeville Medical Center. She was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and a member of the House of Prayer and Worship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Meade; and three sisters, Mable Jean Damron, Helen Marie Potter and Nella Jo Stiltner.
She is survived by one son, James Raucci (Heather); three brothers, Herbert Damron, David Gary Damron (Pat) and Harold Damron (Flo); two grandchildren, Braxton Raucci and Kaden Raucci; two special friends, Lois and Joyce; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billie Parsley
Billie Jean Parsley, 59, of Kermit, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Lighthouse Community Church, East Kermit, W.Va., with Greg Brown and Stephen Parsley officiating. Burial will follow at the Lilian Brewer-Parsley Cemetery, Marrowbone, West Virginia. Due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
Edith Stanley
Edith Mae Combs Stanley, 94, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at an Alzheimer's unit in a local nursing home.
She was born at Betsy Layne, Nov. 29, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert Combs and Hettie Gillam Combs.
She was a member of Vogel-Day United Methodist Church at Harold and an active member of the United Methodist Women.
She enjoyed cooking, and especially enjoyed volunteering in reading at Betsy Layne Elementary, known there affectionately as "Grandmommy," and teaching adult Sunday School at Shelbiana United Methodist Church, Shelbiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Oscar Eugene Stanley; her brothers, Ghent, Dan Jack and Sam Paul Combs; her sister, Katie Damron; and her niece, Connie Comb.
She is survived and remembered lovingly by her daughter, Patricia Wilkins (Edmund), of Bowling Green; her son, Robert E. Stanley (Rosalind), of Pikeville; her grandchildren, Laura Wilkins, of Louisville, and Natalie Scott (Jerry); her great-granddaughter, Alice Scott; her nieces, Dana Batten and Jan Tinnerman; and eight other nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dennis Stroud
Dennis Ray Stroud, 45, of Laurel Creek, Lenore, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. James Ed Baisden and Bro. Cornelius Lackey officiating. Burial followed at the Hodge Cemetery, Naugatuck, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Loretta Sword
Loretta Clevinger Sword, 75, of Salyersville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at UK Hospital, Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gladys Tucker
Gladys “Coleman” Tucker, 86, of Lower Pompey Road, Shelbiana, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 17, 1934, to the late Green and Caroline “Thacker” Coleman.
She was a member of the Louisa Primitive Baptist Church since 1986. She was also a housekeeper at Pikeville Medical Center for over 27 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, as well as a cherished sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Tucker; her daughter, Annette Tucker; her sister, Emogene Murphy; and her brothers, William Orville Coleman, Arges Coleman, John Kenneth Coleman and Eugene Coleman.
She is survived by her devoted son, Richard Tucker (Eloise); her grandchildren, Gladys Renea Bentley (Dan), James Clinton Tucker and Serena Tucker; her great-grandchildren, Patty Tucker, Lillian Tucker, Shayla Tucker, Rebecca Weimert (Daniel) and Kisha Dotson (Billy); her great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Dotson, Evelyn Weimert and Bentley Weimert; her sisters, Florisse Thomas, Rosetta Benner, Bonnie Stephenson and Betty Horne (Charle); and one brother, Bobby Coleman (Phoebe.)
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held for Gladys at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Green Coleman Family Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
