Robert Combs
Robert Combs, 77, of Lexington, formerly of Phelps, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 23, 1944.
Robert worked in reclamation and security throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, cutting weeds, walking and hunting for ginseng. He was a collector of model cars. He was of the Church of God faith. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Besides his parents, David and Edna (Grigsby) Combs, he was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Combs Jr.; one sister, Mary Jean Raleigh; and four brothers, Paul, Alger Bart, James and Arlis Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Combs, of Lexington; one daughter, Aleah Nicole Combs (Kyle Stivers), of Lexington; four sons, Virgil Combs, of Lexington, William David Combs, and Kevin Combs, both of Moraine, Ohio, and Daniel Morgan Combs (Paulette), of Kendallville, Ind.; three sisters, Deborah Hollifield (Stanley), of Clay City, Bonnie Sue Watts, of Floyd County, and Colleen Fugate (Greg), of Hazard; 13 grandchildren, Jayden, Liam, Ayvah, Bella, Hailey, DJ, Tommy, Mika, Zoe, Lily, Nichole, Elizabeth and Amy; nine great-grandchildren; and special friends, Arthur Holland and the late Marvin Casey.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at the Wolford Cemetery in Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Sammy Copley
Sammy Ray Copley, 61, of Belfry, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Tug Valley A.R.H. in South Williamson.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 26, 1953, the son of the late Sam Walters and Edith Hatfield Copley.
He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Polly Anna Wilson; and five brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by three daughters, Debbie Renee May, of South Williamson, Samantha Smith (Paul), of Raccoon, and Misty Dawn Anderson, of Turkey Creek; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Shelia Perry (Arnold), of West Virginia, Patty Raven, of Michigan, and Polly Crigger Leboda and Ruby Pinson, both of Ohio; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Ben Cornett
Ben Arnold Cornett, 81, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home in Whitesburg.
He was born on March 19, 1940, to his parents the late Monzell (Goins) and Dewey Cornett.
He was married twice and had four children. First with Katherine Grigsby, one boy and two girls. Second to Rhonda Wolford, one girl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sisters, Ruth and Ruby.
He is survived by all his children, David Eugene (Dee) Cornett, of Cadiz, Donna Maria Cornett, of Whitesburg, Kristie Antoinette Beckner, of Francesville, Ind., and Brandie JoAnn Cornett, of Idaville, Ind.; five grandchildren, David Benjamin Cornett, Melissa Ann Cornett, Mae Monzell Cornett, Katherine Gail Cornett and Moriah Nicole Beckner; three great-grandchildren, David Dewey Alan Cornett, William Noah Cornett and Hunter Lane Hancock; and two sisters, Wanda Louise Cornett, of Marion, Ind., and Christine (Mike) Seng, of Louisville.
He worked in maintenance for 42 years at the US Steel Mills in Gary, Indiana. If anything broke, he would fiddle around with it and make it work better than before. He had a drawer full of awards for saving money for the Steel Mills.
He loved to go hunting and fishing and enjoyed working on cars.
There will be a private family funeral at a later date. Burial will follow at the Troy Cornett Cemetery at Dry Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Darrell Perry
Darrell M. Perry, 64, of Hellier, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Chris” Ratliff
George Christopher “Chris” Ratliff, 53, of Pikeville, died at Pikeville Medical Center, after a battle with cancer, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Chris was born in Pikeville, April 13, 1968, the son of Georgia Lee Weddington Williamson and the late Jimmy Ratliff Jr.
He was a foreman for Adams Construction Company and a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, Chris was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Dewayne Ratliff, on June 10, 2020.
Chris’s survivors include: his mother, Georgia Lee Weddington Williamson, of Pikeville; his companion, Gloria Jean Bingham Ratliff, of Pikeville; and two sisters, Sandy Roberts, of Pikeville, and Gina Martin, of Dayton, Ohio.
Chris will be sadly missed and forever loved by his family and many friends.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the funeral home with Blake Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery on Cowpen Road, Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers will be: Tommy Conley, Kenny Conley, Dustin Cheeks, Jimmie Ratliff, Brad Ratliff and Steven Ratliff. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Judy Robinson
Judy Carol Robinson, 74, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Judy was born in Pikeville, May 17, 1947, a daughter of Elmer William Coleman and Susie Ellen Jones Coleman.
She was a bookkeeper for the Citizens Bank of Pikeville, a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ Ladies Circle.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Robinson, on Aug. 30, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Ray Robinson (Peggy Michele), of Bunnlevel, North Carolina; one brother, Jackie Len Coleman (Debbie), of Rockhouse; and three sisters, Connie Cool (Kent), Demetra Coleman and Teresa Davis (Donald Ray), all of Pikeville.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Cameron Robinson and Abagail Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the directions of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kathy Wallace
Kathy Mullins Wallace, 67, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
