“Big Moe”
Chester “Big Moe” Bartley, 66, of Allegheny, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Joe's East Medical Center.
He was born April 11, 1954, to the late Russell Albert and Stella Ellen Slone Bartley.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Seth Bartley and Chris Villalovos; one brother, Bobby Dean Bartley; two sisters, Mary Marie Cole and Tina Lee Cole; and one grandchild, Camron Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Cline Bartley; five daughters, Sarah Mullins (Shannon), of Beefhide, Becky Hughes (Michael) and Ronetta Bartley (Clint Justice), both of Pikeville, Chasta Hatfield (Marty), of Charleston, W.Va., and Makayla Bartley, of Hellier; one brother, Jimmy Bartley, of Ohio; four sisters, Alfonda “ Bonnie” Hylton, of Lookout, Shirley Jean Adkins, of Regina, Carolyn Adkins (Oscar) and Evelyn Kilgore, both of Shelbiana; seven grandchildren, Hunter Mullins, Reed Mullins, Jude Mullins, Timothy Hughes, Joey Hughes, Magnolia Justice and Emma Roberts; and one special grandchild, Colton Hall.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Tackett and Oscar Damron officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Leonard Bentley
Leonard Bentley, 66, of Right Fork of Long Fork, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1954, to the late Cleo and Minnie Slone Bentley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann; one son, Nathan Bentley; one daughter, Jamie Lynn Bentley; two brothers, Clifford Bentley and Ronald Bentley; and one sister, Deanna Bentley.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Minnie Stump; one daughter-in-law, Amanda Wright Bentley, of Jenkins; five brothers, Billy Bentley, of Jenkins, Jeff Bentley, of Virgie, David Kent Bentley, of Louisville, and Bernie Bentley and Randy Bentley, both of Warsaw; one sister, Gloria Adams, of Virgie; and two grandchildren, Jacob Chaney and Angel Green.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Tackett and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the John P. Meade Cemetery at Deane. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Freddie Cantrell
Freddie Lee Cantrell, 70, of Bucks Ridge, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 20, 1950, the son of the late Caleb Cantrell and Elba Harmon Cantrell.
He was a retired food service employee for the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Wolfpit Community Baptist Church. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Pikeville Masonic Lodge #375 F & A.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Ray Cantrell; and one sister, Judy Cantrell Coleman.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Bartley Cantrell; one daughter, Kayla Batcher (Houston); four sisters, Aster Davis, Jackie Evans, Susie Childers (Prentis) and Joann Adkins (Dennis); two brothers, James Cantrell (Patricia) and Billy Don Cantrell (Jean); and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held with Joey Sussan. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Francis
Anna Lois Staton Francis, 81, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 Pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Everyone must wear a mask or facial covering at all times and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The guestbook may be signed at rerogersfh.com.
Maudie Hardin
Maudie Hardin, 82, of Turkey Creek, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center Skilled Nursing.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Estep officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Barbara Johnson
Barbara Lou Slone Johnson, 71, of Lower Pompey Road, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Bennie Slone and Maggie Thacker Slone.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Linton Lee Slone, Matt Greenie Slone and Joe Michael Slone.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Johnson; two daughters, Rhonda Herring (Tim) and Ashley Johnson; one son, Seth Johnson; one brother, Richard Slone; four sisters, Gracie Mullins, Rosemary Stewart, Debra Slone and Maggie Ratliff; two grandchildren, Mitchell Taylor and Marissa Taylor; and a host of loving family and friends.
There will be a private family funeral with Josh Howell officiating. A private burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Hoss” Meadows
Ronnie Joe “Hoss” Meadows, 59, of Douglas Parkway, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born Dec. 28, 1960, to the late Fulton and Helen Reynolds Meadows.
He was a retired surface miner and of the Church of God faith.
He is survived by three brothers, Vent Meadows, of Greasy Creek, Keith Meadows, of Millard, and Connie Canada, of Hardy; two sisters, Sandra Meadows, of Kentucky, and Frankie Meadows, of Greasy Creek; four nieces, Tessia Ladawn Plymale, Jessica Lavon Thomas, Anna Mae Meadows and Cassandra Paige Meadows; and four nephews, Joshua Hughes, Jared Meadows, Timothy Meadows and Shawn Meadows.
He will be sadly missed by a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Rick” Sallee II
Richard Wayne “Rick” Sallee II, 52, husband of Susan Hardie Sallee, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Pikeville, April 5, 1968, the son of Richard Wayne Sallee I and Modena Salyer Sallee, of Pikeville.
He was an English teacher and athletic director at Anderson County High School for over 23 years. He served as past president of the 8th Region Athletic Directors Association and served on the 8th Region and KHSAA Policy Boards. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in English and a minor in History, along with his Master’s in Education from the University of Kentucky. He later achieved his Rank I from Eastern Kentucky University. Rick was known for his love of sports, especially North Carolina Basketball, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Cincinnati Bengals. But his greatest love was for his family.
Including his wife and parents, Rick is survived by his three children, Richard Wayne “Tripp” Sallee III, Jake Thomas Sallee and Kate Elizabeth Sallee; one sister, Abby Nicole Sallee, of Lexington; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas Ray and Mary Lou Hardie, of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Carrie Elizabeth Dutton (Tom), of New Albany, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Harry E. Toler, of Lexington; one niece, Avery Noel Valenta; and two nephews, Owen Blaise Valenta and Davis Raymond Valenta.
Private services will be held at First Alliance Church, Lexington, with Pastor Paul Smith officiating the service. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery.
After the Covid restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Rick’s Life will be planned in the spring at the Anderson County High School, giving family and friends an opportunity to share their memories of Rick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Rick Sallee are suggested to:
Make checks payable to:
College America
FBO (for benefit of) Kate and Jake Sallee (Tripp’s is already paid for.)
Mail to:
USBI 131 Main Street
Pikeville, KY 41501
Attention Lyle Blackburn
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home of Lawrenceburg.
The guestbook may be signed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Molly Slone
Molly Marie Slone, 79, of Phelps, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Jamboree, March 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank Casey and Dora (Daugherty) Casey.
She was baptized and attended The Lord's House until her health would not allow her to go. She was focused on her family and especially enjoyed family get togethers. She had a sense of humor. She was always worried about everyone else’s well-being. When she was able, she enjoyed bowling and bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burgess Slone; five brothers, Frank Casey, Earlin Daugherty, Fonso Daugherty, Avery “Butch” Casey and Sidney “Sid” Casey; three sisters, Sylvia Coleman, Donna May Blankenship and Jo Ann Hurley; one son, Earlin Junior Spencer; and one daughter, Joyce Ann Slone.
She is survived by three sons, Sidney Wayne Wolford, of Phyllis, Andy Burgess Slone (Carol), of Fremont, OH, and Clifford Casey, of Man, W.Va.; four daughters, Donna Chapman (Jimmy), (Holly Robinette), Kathy Wolford (Andy), all of Phelps, and Angela Wolford (Stewart), of Stopover; one step-daughter, Kimberly Layne Gibson, of Matewan, W.Va.; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at the George Dotson Cemetery, Phelps, with Reverend Lenard D. Wolford officiating.
Due to a recent mandate handed down by Governor Andy Beshear concerning the Covid-19 Pandemic, all funeral services, memorial services and visitations are required to be private with a maximum of 25 in attendance. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Loretta Sword
Loretta C. Sword, 75, of Salyersville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 21, 1945, the daughter of the late Harvey Clevinger Jr. and Gracie Young Clevinger.
She worked 28 years at Piggly Wiggly as a deli manager and was a member of the Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Sword Abbee; and two brothers, Ronnie and Ernest “Fish” Clevinger.
She is survived by one daughter, Delores Bailey (Marvin), of Salyersville; four grandchildren, Chris Bailey (Kitty), Angela Marshall (Chad), Savanna Sword and Jonce Sword; six great-grandchildren, Roselina Sword, Dylan Marshall, Grayson Bailey, Skylett Estepp, Israel Estepp and Jozlyn Smith; three step-grandchildren, Misty, Shannon and Teagan Isaac; a special sister-in-law, Debbie Clevinger; one niece, Amy Clevinger; a soon to be great niece, Kyler Ronnie Clevinger; one nephew, Scott Clevinger (Alix); one great-nephew, Easton Clevinger; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held. A private burial will be held at the Adkins Cemetery, Fords Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eugene Trout
Eugene Trout, 93, of Pikeville, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Stone, Aug. 12, 1927, the son of Will and Martha May Trout.
He was a maintenance person for the Pike County School System and a member of the Boldman Free Will Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Military during World War II.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Martha May Trout; his wife, Coloda Jean Ford Trout; his daughter, Andra Nickell; his grandson, Geoffrey Brent Nickell; five brothers, Claud Trout, Lester Trout, Will “Bill” Trout Jr., Elmer Trout and Clarence Trout; and two sisters, Lena Mae Chapman, and Lolly Trout.
He is survived by his son, Gary Randall Trout, of Pikeville; and one sister, Charlene Crigger, of Columbus , Ohio.
He will be forever remembered and loved by his family and friends
Due to restrictions caused by Covid-19, visitation, funeral services and burial will be private with Sonny Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Eric Ford, Jonathan Ford, Barry Birchfield, Paul Ford, Pat Ford and Tommy Ford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.