Nina Aragon
Nina Jean “Winky” Thornsberry Aragon was born on Feb. 6, 1944, in Elkhorn City, to the late John and Roma Thornsberry.
Nina departed life on January 28. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Denise (died at birth); brother, William Edward; and her ex-husband, Raymond G. Aragon (whom she proclaimed her love for till the day she died); and her middle twin son, Michael Aragon.
She is survived by her oldest son, John Edward Aragon, and his wife, Andrea, and their son, Andrew John “A.J.”; also surviving is her youngest son, Mark Aragon, his wife Becky, and their children, Katelyn Nichole, Dalton Ace, and Houston Ty.
In life, she was a graduate of Elkhorn City High School and briefly attended Morehead State University. For a short period of time she owned a successful small business. Later she joined the United Steel Workers of America, working in the construction division. At the end of her working days, she was secretary for the Belcher Law Office in Elkhorn City. Even at the end of her life, she was still proud of the work she did while at the law firm.
Nina loved the town she lived and grew up in and worked diligently to help the community in any way that she could. At one time she was a volunteer firefighter, volunteer EMT, and worked on many service projects for her community. These projects included projects like building trails, trash pick up, and the beautification of Elkhorn City. She served on the Elkhorn City Heritage Council for many years. She was also involved with the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as chapter president for the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Her most important community project was the mapping and cataloging of the Elkhorn City Cemetery. She devoted countless hours to this project and her goal was to identify as many unmarked graves as she could so that she could prevent the unmarked graves from being disturbed as other community members were laid to rest at the cemetery.
Nina lived life on her own terms and believed that being of service to her community was one of the most important things she could do. She hoped to help others in her life's work and also hoped that the community spirit would not be lost with future generations.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Elkhorn City Christian Church with Chris Maynard and Jim Ed Belcher officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Blackburn
Gary Phillip Blackburn, of Pikeville, born Aug. 15, 1950, age 71, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.
Phillip was the owner of Twisted Rail and Spenco 2.
He was preceded in death by his father, Corbett Blackburn; his mother, Bertha Ramey Blackburn; his sisters, Bernice Ramey (Doug), Bonita King, Bonnie Jean Metcalfe and Betty Sue Burns; hsi brothers, Ray Blackburn and Robert Blackburn; his brother-in-law Douglas Ramey; and his nephew, Danny Taylor.
Phillip is survived by his daughter, Chrystal Lynn (Ana) Blackburn Jimenez; his grandson, Christofer Elias Blackburn Jimenez; his sisters, DonReita Ogle (David), Leda Carol Branham (Mitch) and Imoline Metcalfe; and his brother, Corbitt Blackburn (Lois.) Phillip will be missed by a very SPECIAL Friend, Johni Lynn Allen; Israel Caudill, Parker Caudill, Gabrielle Caudill and Alex Caudill; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Phillip was a lover of University of Kentucky Basketball and Football, Nascar races and family and friends.
The family will accept friends for a memorial service Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., with services beginning at 4 p.m. Donnie Hall will officiate over the service for Phillip. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Angela Blomberg
Angela Renee (Muncy) Blomberg, of Shelbyville, Tenn., died from complications of Covid-19, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital, in Shelbyville, Tennessee.
She was the daughter of the late Keith Muncy and Jetta (Keene) Muncy, of Pikeville
Angie leaves behind her son, Andrew Stephen Blomberg, of Fond Du Lac, Wisc.; and her daughter, Cyndee Adele Blomberg, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Angie is survived by her brother, Gregory Keith Muncy (Paula), of Mount Juliet, Tenn; her three sisters, Terry Leigh Muncy, of Columbia, Tenn., Tammy Muncy Clemson (William), of Kingsport, Tenn., and Judith Muncy Ross (Chuck), of Lebanon, Tennessee. Angie also leaves behind her niece and nephews, Tonya (Syck) Klobuchar, Jason Syck, Charlie Muncy, Peyton Muncy and Matthew Bartley; and her grand-nieces and nephews, Zachary Rees, Mallory Rees, Stella Klobuchar and Owen Bartley. Angie leaves behind her two beloved fur babies, Mason and Puffer.
A private family memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Myrtle Bryant
Myrtle Bryant, 83, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Myrtle was born in Floyd County, Sept. 11, 1938, to her parents, the late Andy Hamilton and Martha Newsome Hamilton.
Myrtle was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlene Young; a grandson, John Rowe; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Myrtle is survived by a brother, Russell Hamilton; a niece, Helen Bolden; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
All services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry Dotson
Larry Dotson, 72, of Greasy Creek Road in Shelbiana, passed from this life, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Larry was born in Pike County, to the late Troy and JoAnn “Thacker” Dotson, Dec. 17, 1949.
In addition to both parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Gayle Dotson; and son, Justin Troy Dotson.
Larry is survived by his siblings, Chris Dotson and his wife, Betty, Tammy Hopkins and her husband, Dwayne; fiancé, Donna Easterling; step-sons, Joe Compton, Jon Damron and Cody Justice; step-daughters, Lori Beth Day and her husband, Johnny, and Emily Justice; grandchildren, Reagan Arnold, Harrison Damron, Jaden Blair, Jaycee Day, Liam Day, Cash Day and Lexi Grace Day; nephew, Troy Hopkins; nieces, Christian Hopkins and Tiffany Dalton; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Larry was a member of the East Kentucky Sportsman Club. He was the Vice President of the 4-H Adult Council, Greasy Creek Community Club. Larry was a coach for the 4-H archery team and helped establish a cowboy club known as, The Levisa Fork Lead Slingers. Larry was an accomplished artist and a proud cowboy.
Larry will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Jimmy Jack Adkins officiated services with special singing by Terry Gibson. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Hurley
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Allen Hurley, 47, of Stopover. He died in South Williamson at Tug Valley ARH.
James was born on March 16, 1974, to the late James Woodson Hurley and Carol Prater. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca Estep and Angela Ray; his grandmother, Edith Daugherty; his grandfathers, Samuel Hurley and Fonso Daugherty; his aunt, Ella Hurley; his uncle, Carl (Cob) Hamilton; several cousins, Shane and Jeffery Hurley, Michelle Daniels and Charles Hamilton; and his great grandparents.
James was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed; playing ball and cards were his absolute favorites. He loved watching tv, especially scary movies. Michael Myers was his favorite character. James loved the outdoors. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching kids ride their bikes and playing ball with them.
He is survived by his cousin, Melissa Adkins. She considered him as her very own. She was his caregiver for 17 years. Melissa’s son, Jimmy Adkins, grew up with him and thinks of him as his brother. Several others helped care for James: Bennett Garvin, Jimmy and Brittany Adkins and their children, Braydyn, Kyler and Brooklyn; one brother, Mark Hurley; two sisters, Sabrina May and Samantha Hardin; one step-brother, Eric Hurley; his step-mother, Kathy Carte; his uncles, Samuel, Tommy and Billy Joe Hurley; his aunts, Sadie Hurley, Betty Lee Robinette, Amy Hurley and Rosalee Maynard; his cousins, Sarah, Joe and Lisa Farley, Kim Hurley, Tiffany and Charles Hurley, Jc, Ellen, Ro and Jerome Adkins, Tammy Rayburn (Ronnie), Jessica Coleman, Tommy Stiltner, Zack Avina, Kosmo Cline, Johnny Adkins, Misty Lester and her kids, Peyton, Emily and Todd Lester, Rudy and Benji Maynard, Tina, Thurman, Brittany, and Travis; and his nieces and nephews, Kirstian Hurley, Kailey Cox Hurley, McKenna Cox, Brooklyn Dotson, Breanna May, Chad Prater and Chase Howell. James had a host of friends and extended family that will sadly miss his presence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed at the Hurley Family Cemetery in Stopover, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Lawrence Lester
Lawrence Lester, 84, of Ashland, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Elmer Pinion
Elmer Pinion, 79, of Kimper, passed from this earthly life Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Elmer was born Saturday, Sept. 19, 1942, in Pike County, a son of the late Wade and Minnie (Leedy) Pinion.
Other than his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Zella Mae (Slone) Pinion; his step-father, Ballard Rhodes; two brothers, Ed and Dover Pinion; one sister, Louise Boyd; and one grandchild, Tanesha Mae Mosley.
Elmer is survived by five daughters, Dinia Pinion, Kathy Conway and her husband, Robert, of Ashcamp, Billie Jo Mosley and her husband, Bill, of Gabriel, Angie Bell Jackson and her husband, Jr., of Phelps, and Jessica Justice (Jacob Cline), of Pikeville; three brothers, Johnny Pinion, Donnie Pinion and Randy Rhodes, all of Kimper; five sisters, Arizona Rhodes and her husband, Bill, of Kimper, Edna Turnmire, of Gabriel, Stella Anderson and her husband, Boyd, of Gabriel, Lorraine Layne and her husband, Donnie, of Kimper, and Melinda Layne and her husband, Tim, of Kimper; and nine grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Alisha, Marcus, Lucas, Montana, Robbie, Brady, Emily and Jesse Ryan; and one great-grandchild, Delilah Conway.
Elmer leaves behind many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
Elmer Pinion will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Madeline Ratliff
Madeline Coleman Ratliff, 61, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at UKMC.
She was born in Pikeville, July 3, 1960, the daughter of Lucille Looney Coleman, of Elkhorn City, and the late Frank Bennett Coleman.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Wesley Eugene Brown; and four sisters, Anita Rose, Debbie Senter, Diane Coleman and Mageline Coleman.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Travis Brown (Whitney Hope Williams), of Lick Creek; one sister, Bernice Stewart, of Elkhorn City; one brother, James Coleman, of Pikeville; one grandchild, Keira Hope Brown; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Rick Sayers, Ray Sayers, Rick Fuller and Plennie Sawyers officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jessica Roberts
Jessica Jane Roberts, 49, of Pikeville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jessica was born Nov. 6, 1972, to Edward and Rubye Deheart Williams, in Paintsville.
Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Rubye Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband, William “Rich” Roberts; two sons, Chase and Colten Roberts; her father, Edward Park Williams; three sisters, Marlene Spradlin, Jennifer Williams and Melody Beth Williams; one aunt, Victoria Pack; one uncle, Mike Williams; and a host of other family and friends.
Jessica will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services for Jessica were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial followed at the Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville. Jordan Tackett officiated all services for Jessica. Arrangements were entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kelly Rowe
Kelly Nicole Rowe, 39, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, July 29, 1982, the daughter of Gwendolyn Ward Caudill, of Elkhorn City, and the late Ivol Caudill.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul Jr. and Christine Ward.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Triston David Rowe, of Pikeville, and Jordan Blaze Rowe, of Elkhorn City; two step-daughters, Allison Faith Rowe, of Inez, and Whitney Danielle Rowe, of Richmond; one sister, Mindy Swiney (Ryan), of Pikeville; one brother, Daniel Caudill (Kaysha), of Elkhorn City; four nephews and one niece, Braydon Ryan Swiney, Brylon Shane Swiney, Brentley Shane Caudill, Shane Caudill and Pyper Raye Caudill; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with David Thacker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Mack Webb
Mack Webb, 93, of Phyllis, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Mack was born Aug. 16, 1928, to the late Glenn and Caroline Taylor Webb, in Grapevine.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Fannie Lee “Justice” Webb; one son, Elliot Webb; two sisters, Aldie Slone and Hester Williamson; and three brothers, Loren, Earl and Herb Webb.
Mack is survived by his two children, Rhonda Hall (Brian) and Macky Webb (Charito); two grandchildren, Michael Webb (Angela) and Michelle Runyon (William); two great-grandchildren, Emma Runyon and Jordan Webb; and one sister, Creti Salyers.
Mack will be forever missed by all who knew and cherished him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Grapevine Primitive Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Primitive Baptist Ministers officiated all services for Mack. Arrangements were entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
