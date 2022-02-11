Johnny Dillon
Johnny Ray Dillon, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, following a lingering illness, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with Reverend Mitchell Elkins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson.
The guestbook may be signed at www.weavermortuaryinc.com.
Madlyn Horn
Madlyn Louise Horn, 63, of Powells Creek Road, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 15, 1958, the daughter of Virgie Admas Lowe and the late Harold Dean Adams.
She was a homemaker and a member of the House of Prayer and Worship Church.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Horn; and one sister, Marquetta Rowe.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a special uncle, Clinard Ratliff; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Jackie James
Jackie Marlin James, 78, of Hardy, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence.
Jackie was born in Pikeville, Jan. 30, 1944, to the late Victor Vernon James and Sylvia Thacker James.
Jackie was a coal miner, a member of the UMWA and a Pike County Deputy Sheriff.
Jackie was also a mechanic, a KY Colonel, a member of the Upper Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department and of the Church of Christ faith.
In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Kendrick, Roger Kendrick, Johnny Kendrick and Clifford Kendrick.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Brenda Joyce Williamson James, of Hardy; his daughter, Lisa Moore (Rodney), of Hardy; his siblings, Susie Coleman (Larry), of Raccoon, Ruby Perrine (Bob), of Pikeville, Joyce Robinson, Jessie Kendrick (Kathy), of Pikeville, and Anita Kendrick, of Phelps; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Carlisle (Robert) and Nathan Moore; his great-grandchildren, Bella Carlisle and Zoey Carlisle; and a host of loving family and friends.
Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m.,Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Donnie Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Danny Williamson, Dave Williamson, Paul Williamson, Larry Williamson, Donnie Williamson and Rodney Moore serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: John Williamson and Robert Carlisle. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice for their excellent care and comfort.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Johnson
Frank Johnson, 89, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
He was born March 13, 1932, to the late Robert and Bessie Addington Johnson, of Myra.
He became a child of God Oct. 4, 1976.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Rowe Johnson; one infant son, Jeffrey Franklin Johnson; three brothers, Freeman Johnson, Freeland (Slim) Johnson and Fletcher Johnson; one sister, Frona Johnson Tackett; one niece, Karen Johnson Bentley; and one nephew, Christopher D. Johnson.
He is survived by one daughter, Robyn Miller-Dodson (John), of Beaufort, S.Car.; two granddaughters, Raelynn Atwell, of Owensboro, and Breanne Perry (Jason), of Statesboro, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Brady, Gentry and Kellan Atwell, and Brittany, Makayla and Bryson Perry; one sister, June Johnson Bentley; and one brother, Fleetwood Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Frank was loved and will be missed by all his family and friends
After graduating high school, Frank served in the military during the Korean War. He graduated from Morehead State University and taught school for a short period of time. Frank then pursued a career with C&O Railroad as a detective. After retiring from the railroad, he entered the political arena, where he served as Johnson County Sheriff and County Judge Executive. He was a great servant to his county, country and community.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Phillip Branch Cemetery, Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local hospice in his memory.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sieglinde Queen
Sieglinde Queen, 82, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired housekeeper.
Sieglinde was born in Augsburg, Germany, Dec. 1, 1939, a daughter of Alois and Antonie Magdalene Schilling Hierl.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Queen; two daughters, Antonia Othel Stone King and Wanda Sieglinde Sullivan; and three sisters.
She is survived by three granddaughters, Brittney Reed (Seth), of Winchester, Latisha Ratliff, of Henderson, and Priscilla Lovin, of Richmond; and one grandson, Phillips Williams, Jr., of Clearfield.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Ratliff
Donna Sue Ratliff, 74, of Lancaster, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville.
Donna was born in Williamson, W.Va., Nov. 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Chester Ray Fields and Alma Francis Farley Fields.
She was the wife of Jerry Michael Ratliff, a homemaker and retired owner of Faith Christian Bookstore in South Williamson for over 27 years. She was a member of the Redemption Road Church of God in Danville.
Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two brothers, David Fields and Randy Fields; and one sister, Betty Gail Bentley.
Along with her husband, Donna is survived by one daughter, Cindi Ratliff Lewis (James); one son, Chad Jeremy Ratliff (Amy); three grandchildren, Bailey Olivia Ratliff, Carter Jeremy Ratliff and Josiah Albert Lewis; four brothers, Thomas Ray Fields, William Fields, Joseph Fields and Rodney Niel Fields; two sisters, Nancy Carol Hatfield and Brenda Joan Smith; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Immanuel Baptist Church with Larry Keene officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Stratton
Anna Biliter Stratton, 92, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her residence.
Anna was born in Pikeville, Jan. 10, 1930, a daughter of James Tilden and Lassie Harman Biliter.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville since the age of 30. She was a church secretary at the First Baptist Church of Pikeville for many years and a pianist at the Island Creek Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Pikeville High School Class of 1948.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haskel Stratton, in 1992; a granddaughter, Anna Lynn Constantino; and nine brothers and sisters.
Anna is survived by one son, Lloyd Kelly Stratton (Tammy), of Pikeville; and one daughter, Linda Beth Ratliff (Glen), of Lexington.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Constantino and Joshua Stratton; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the First Baptist Church with John Lucas officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Anna's memory to: First Baptist Church of Pikeville, 126 Fourth St., Pikeville, Ky. 41501.
Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donald Tucker
Donald Tucker, 67, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.