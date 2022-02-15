Albert Anderson
Albert Anderson, 78, of Russell Springs, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 19, 1943, the son of the late Lonnie Anderson and Birdie Thacker Anderson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Vina Alice Anderson; one son, Patrick Jarvie Anderson; and two sisters, Stella and Lillian Anderson.
Albert is survived by one son, Jeffery Bennett Anderson, of Kingston, Tenn.; one daughter, Alicia Lynn Anderson, of Russell Springs; five brothers, Connel Anderson (Marie), of Crab Orchard, Robert Anderson (Dora), of Kimper, Chris Anderson (Ellen), of Kimper, Michael Anderson (Colleen), of Kimper, and Roger Anderson (Faye), of Phyllis; two sisters, Gaynell Thornsbury, of Bybee, Tenn., and Patricia Abbott (Harold), of Kimper; three grandchildren, Patrick Alan Anderson, Katlin Hope Anderson and Ashlynn Grace Anderson; one great-grandchild, Aurora Anderson; and many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Anderson Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Otto Bailey
Otto C. Bailey, 68, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Otto was born April 25, 1953, the son of Millie Duty Bailey and the late Elmer Bailey.
Otto was the husband of the late Mary Lou Muncy Bailey, a retired coal miner and HVAC engineer, and a believer of the Christian Faith. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Along with his wife and father, Otto was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Lee Bailey.
Along with his mother, Otto is survived by one daughter, Angela (Hillary Korta) Bailey; one son, Cecil Bailey; one brother, Clenten Bailey; one sister, Dorothy Brown; three grandchildren, Aidrian Salazar-Zamora, Anah Violet Bailey and Axl J. Bailey; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clifford Coleman
Clifford Coleman, 82, of Mooresburg, Tenn., died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Arthur Coleman Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Cheryl Guess-Ransdell
Cheryl Marie Guess-Ransdell, 48, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.
Cheryl was born in Martin, Jan. 4, 1974, a daughter of John and Charlotte George Guess.
She was an employee of McDonald’s of Coal Run and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Guess; and also three nephews, David Lee Guess, Billy Guess and Jimmie Guess.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Allen Ransdell Jr.; one sister, Carol Guess Williams (Ricky), of Tucson, Ariz.; two brothers, Charley Guess (Ruthie), of Owensville, and David Guess, of Martin;and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for Cheryl Guess-Ransdell with burial to follow in the Guess Cemetery at Patterson Road in Johnson County. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gladys Hatton
Gladys P. Biliter Hatton, 95, wife of Wilburn Hatton, formerly of Pikeville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
She was born in Phyllis, Nov. 25, 1926, to Roy and Ella Keene Phillips.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Kenny) Haddix-Crain; son, Steve Biliter, both residing in Harrodsburg; step-daughter, Debra (Robert) Giles, of Versailles; step-sons, Gerry (Diane) Hatton and Gayle (Kathy) Hatton, of Richmond, Larry (Linda) Biliter, of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Todd Haddix, Tracy (John) Hoagland, Jenifer (Joshua) Lloyd Sweet; great-grandchildren, Cristalynn Bottoms, Matthew Haddix and Camilla Sweet; and two nieces, Betty Miller and Joyce Hicks.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m., in Winchester Cemetery. The guestbook may be signed at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
Janie Justice
Janie C. Justice, 75, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Dallas Justice and Nora Justice.
She worked for the Pike County Board of Education as an educator and the Director of the Food Service department. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Rotary Foundation and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. She was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eugene Justice.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Bartley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the funeral home with Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby Marcum
Bobby Joe Marcum, 37, of Beauty, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the U of L Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Visitation will be held after 5p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, with special services at 7 p.m. with Danny Stapleton officiating. Wednesday evening services will be held at 7 p.m. with Phillip Stroud officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, with all services being conducted at the Jenny’s Creek Baptist Church, with Joe Maynard officiating the service on Thursday. Burial will follow in the Charlie Maynard Cemetery of Beauty.
In response to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
Autom Mayo
Autom Thacker Mayo, 84, of Red Creek Road, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Buchanan County, Va., Oct. 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Troy Prater and Ethel Hunt Prater.
She was a caregiver for 25 years and a member of the Red Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Thacker; three sons, Curtis Stanley Thacker, Troy Bruce Thacker and Tracy Neil Thacker; four brothers, Tolbert Prater, Windell Prater, Orvert Prater and Arnold Prater; and two sisters, Jenny Spencer and Beatrice Prater.
She is survived by one daughter, Regina Thacker (Eddie Dean); four grandchildren, Stacy Thacker Newsome (Brandon), Brandie Delight Bowling (Donnie), Lacy Rhoton and Eddie Brandon Thacker (Rikki); six grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Peyton, Brantley, Lilly and Alley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Phillip Powell, Jim Anderson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Cemetery, Red Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Debbie McCoy
Debbie McCoy, 58, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church, Burnwell, with John V. McCoy, Charles D. McCoy and Mike Bostic officiating. Burial followed at the Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Wilma Morgan
Wilma Lynn Adkins Morgan, 65, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tracy Pugh
Tracy Pugh, 55, of Phyllis, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Mt. View Church of Christ. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Kelli Toney
Kelli Jo Toney, 36, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Burnwell.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church with Eric Hubbard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
