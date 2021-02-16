“Kay” Barath
Katherine “Kay” Barath, 82, of Matewan, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
A brief service commemorating Kay’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Dinna Huffman
Dinna Lea Huffman, 54, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, with Brother Tommy England officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
“Bucky” Hylton
James “Bucky” Hylton, 69, of Ashcamp, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
A private burial was held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Hylton Family Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Iona Keen
Iona Mae Adkins Keen, 86, of Dry Fork of Shelbiana, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 21, 1934, the daughter of the late Mose Adkins and Virgie Thacker Adkins.
She was a homemaker and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Keen; one son, Kermit Keen Jr.; and two brothers, Barry Adkins and Mose Jr. Adkins.
She is survived by five sons, Darrell Keen (Donna), Roger Keene, Randle Keen, Thomas Richard Keen (Brenda) and Glen Allen Keene; three daughters, Wanda Denise Henry (Charles), Rhonda Baugus and Michelle Keene; one sister, Hattie Marie; three brothers, Larry Adkins, Jimmy Jack Adkins and Ed Adkins; 30 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Samuel Wright
Samuel Wright, 75, of Monticello, Ind., died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his residence in Monticello.
He was born at Dorton, June 7, 1945, to the late Allard and Gladys (Casebolt) Wright.
On Sept. 18, 1971, he married Carolyn Welch in Whiting, Indiana. She survives in Monticello.
Samuel graduated from Dorton High School and served in the Army Reserves. He worked at LTV Steel in East Chicago from which he retired. Samuel was a lifelong mechanic and loved fishing and camping. He was an honest, hardworking man who was devoted to his family. Samuel loved cruising the lake enjoying his Stroh's. He was always willing to help anyone in need, especially the neighbors.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony Wright (Karla), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Shane Wright, of Merrillville; a daughter, Shannon Austin (Aaron), of Monticello, Ind.; seven siblings, Flora "Flo" Adams, Roy Wright (Linda), Jerry "Cotton" Wright, Doug Wright , Louise Branham, Elizabeth Potter (Jesse) and Susie Wright; and five grandchildren, Taylor, Kirsten, Trenton, Cole Samuel and Lincoln John.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Troy "T" Wright and Carl " Biggin" Wright.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, Indiana.
The guestbook may be signed at www.springervoorhisdraper.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.