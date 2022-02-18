Linda Blackburn
Linda Faith Blackburn, 71, of Sidney, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Belfry United Methodist Church with Geoff Tackett and Mike Stanley officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
David Blair
David Mack “Macky” Blair, 46, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his residence.
Macky was born in Pikeville, Jan. 18, 1976.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Robin Louise Terry Blair.
He is survived by his wife, Brianne Lee Bishop Blair; four sons, Ervin M. Blair and Austin M. Blair, both of Branchland, W.Va., David Mack Blair Jr., of Huntington, W.Va., and Jonathan C. Howell (April), of Tallahassee, Fla.; and two daughters, Brandie A. Watts, of Branchland, W.Va., and Star M. Blair, of Pikeville.
He is also survived by one brother, Eric Blair (Julie), of Shelbiana; one sister, Cassey Van-Clief (Jason), of Ft. Mohave, Ariz.; and one grandchild, Kennedy Blair, of Branchland, West Virginia.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Levi Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby Childers
Bobby J. Childers passed away with family attending on Friday, 28 Jan., 2022, at Tidewell Hospice, of Sarasota, Florida. For nearly 90 of his 91 years, if told to “Have a Nice Day!” he would often reply, “Can’t remember a bad one!”
Bobby is survived by his sister, Letha Sloan; his four children, Tim (Susy) Childers, Teresa (Mark) Peterson, Tom Childers, and Terence Childers; and two grandchildren Michael (Benjamin) Childers and David Childers. He was beloved by a large extended family including the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of his five brothers and sisters: John (Ginny) Childers, Velma (Dan) Clark, Letha (Tom) Sloan, Ben (Anne) Childers, and Ralph (Arlene) Childers. Like his grandfather, James Harvey Childers, Bobby outlived three wives: Joyce Manning, Marilyn Rose, and Dolores Cardos.
Bobby operated many small businesses, explored the world, and served his country in the Korean War. He graduated from University of Kentucky and became a civil servant in the Social Security Administration and Medicare. He and his first wife, Joyce, raised four children while moving frequently to advance his career. Early in his career, he was part of a special team that integrated hospitals in the south for Medicare.
After a triple bypass operation around age 50, he retired and moved to Florida where he resumed his entrepreneurship, this time in real estate with his second wife, Judge Marilyn G. Rose. In 2004, he and his wife, Marilyn, and eight others were honored by the Health and Human Services Department as Civil Rights Champions for their work integrating hospitals in the 60’s. Marilyn passed away of Alzheimer’s in 2011.
Bobby also became an avid boater, buying and selling boats more often than most people buy shoes. He also partnered with his good friend, Red Lonberg, in a group that built a copy of a one-hundred-foot iron-hulled sailing ship from plans obtained from the Smithsonian Museum. He was preceded in death by his beloved third wife, Dolores Cardos, in October 2021.
A private memorial will be held at sea in Sarasota, Fla., on 20 February 2022.
Interment with military honors will be at South Florida National Cemetery on 18 March 2022.
Donations in his memory may be made to either Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, or, to Health Care for the Homeless.
Neptune Society, Fort Myers, Fla., is entrusted with final care.
Eddie Cole Sr.
Eddie Dean Cole Sr., 67, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was a retired City of Pikeville employee and of the Regular Baptist faith.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 1, 1954, the son of the late Bennie Merle and Edna Mae Maynard Cole.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Blackburn Cole; and two sons, Eddie Cole Jr. and Edward Eugene Cole, all of Pikeville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Haley Cole and Kira Cole.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Island Creek Regular Baptist Church with Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Blake Coleman
Blake Coleman, 76, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Amy Compton
Amy Lynn Compton, 53, of Dorton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 21, 1968, the daughter of Judy Bostic Hampton, of Dorton, and the late Benny Ray Thompson.
She was a retired teacher with the Pike County School System and a member of the Mt. View Church of Christ.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrin Lane Compton.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Amanda Pinion (David), of Dorton; a special “Sissy”, Diane Moore; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Edmiston
James Michael Edmiston, 69, of Sidney, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Steve Miller officiating. Burial followed at the Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Wanda Fields
Wanda Fields, 71, of Grapevine, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, March 19, 1950, to the late Allen and Dorothy Stiltner Murphy.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Murphy; and a son-in-law, Billy “Bill Buck’’ Meade.
Wanda is survived by one son, Kirby Fields (Kendra Sumner), of Pikeville; three daughters, Candy Meade, of Phyllis, Shawnna Fields, of Phyllis, and Bridgett Rose (Richie), of Lick Creek; two sisters, Renee Justice, of Phyllis, and Samantha Bledsoe, of Bristol, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Chase Hunt, Bellanie Hogston (Isaac), Noah Rose, Lola Fields and Kobe Fields; five great-grandchildren, Natalee, Emalee, Jaylin, Preslee and Andi; and two special boys, Kaleb Fields and Gabe Fields.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Biggs Church of God with Steve Byers and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Abshire Cemetery in Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
James Gannon
James Michael Gannon, 43, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 20, 1978, the son of Teddy Oscar Gannon and Patricia Ann “Miller” Gannon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Adam Joseph Gannon and Teddy Oscar Gannon Jr., both of Grassy Road; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Rife Cemetery, Grassy Road.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 18, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Diane Hall
Diane Lynn Hall, 63, of Little Creek Road, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 22, 1958, to Butler Adkins, of Little Creek, and the late Peggy Tackett Adkins.
She was a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hall.
Besides her father, she is survived by one son, Steve Hall (Ella), of Pikeville; one daughter, Alissa Wilburn (Lawrence), of Virgie; one brother, Edward Adkins, of Little Creek; and two grandchildren, Felicity Hall and Bryon Wilburn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery at Robinson Creek.
Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Edgar Sanders and Sonny Boyd officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dwain Harris
Dwain Paul Harris, 71, of Belfry, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Grover Holbrooks
Grover Cleveland Holbrooks, 62, of Marrowbone, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Holbrooks Cemetery, Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Jude
James Donald Jude, 71, of Athens, Ga., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Piedmont Regional Hospital, Athens, Georgia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Paul's Epsicopal Church, 411 Prichard Street, Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Nick England, Priest Emeritus (and James’ good friend) officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday night, Feb. 18, 2022, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Pernell Kidd
Pernell Monty Kidd, 58, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Williamson, W.Va., Sept. 18, 1963, a son of the late Bert Kidd and Delsie Cisco Brumfield.
Pernell was a retired coal mining electrician. He was witty and loved to joke and laugh with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and enjoyed always being with family and friends.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory; a daughter, Paige Kidd, of Warfield; a granddaughter, Allison McKenzie Mullett, of Warfield; brothers, Jeff (Sherry) Brumfield, of Johns Creek, and Everette Marcum (Rochelle), of Olive Branch, Miss.; and a sister, Joey Gooslin (Mark), of Matewan, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with John Blackburn officiating. Interment will be in the family cemetery in Delbarton, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Judy Marshall
Judy Carol Marshall, 80, of Burdine, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Elkhorn City.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Meeks
Mary Meeks, 92, of Virgie, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born March 31, 1929, to the late James Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Paul A. Schwartz and Milton R. Meeks; four brothers, Art Newsome, Dale Adkins, Yale Adkins and Gaylon Adkins; and two sisters, Eva Jo Blair and Edna Adams.
She is survived by her two sons, Roberts Schwartz, of East Ridge, Tenn., and Marvin Lloyd, of Salem, Va.; two daughters, Nancy Lutton, of Sandson, Va., and Evelyn Lloyd, of Salem, Va.; two brothers, Sam Adkins, of Newburgh, N.Y., and Butler Adkins, of Little Creek; four sisters, Maudie Lea Estridge, of Wilmington, Del., Ilene Chippman, of Florida, Katie Gizdovich, of Michigan, and Helen Adkins, of Indiana; one grandson, Robert Schwartz Jr., of San Francisco, Calif.; and a very devoted friend for many years, Bee Fuller, of Richmond, Virginia.
Services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Butler Adkins and Edgar Sanders officiating. Burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Richmond, Va., at a later date.
Melissa Slone
Melissa Slone, 38, of Grassy Branch Road, Raccoon, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, March 8, 1983, a daughter of Steve Slone, of Raccoon, and the late Kathleen Elzie Haney Slone.
She was a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Randall Haney and Lucy Davenport; her paternal grandfather, Otis Slone; one brother, Brian Mitchell Slone; and one sister, Misty Lynn Slone.
She is survived by one son, Braden Burchett, of Pikeville; one daughter, Tarryn Kathleen Burchett, of Pikeville; her paternal grandmother, Eathel Slone, of Lowes Branch; one brother, Steve Slone, of Raccoon; and many other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Lynn Williamson
Lynn Williamson, 77, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home in Winchester, with his loving wife, Bertha, by his side.
Lynn was born in Meta, Sept. 3, 1944, to the late Hylton and Doris Williamson.
Lynn graduated from Pikeville High School. After graduating, he went to work for the city of Pikeville. On Aug. 16, 1963, Lynn married Bertha Spriggs. The two were lifelong companions and best friends. They raised one daughter, Kristy Williamson Wade.
The couple moved to Mount Vernon, Ohio, in 1965. Lynn worked for Chattanooga Glass for 20 years and then L.B Manufacturing until he retired in January 2007. Lynn and Bertha then moved to Winchester.
Lynn loved his church, Heritage Baptist. He was a faithful member until his health caused him to remain at home. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, coaching softball, watching NASCAR races and all sports (especially Ohio State and Kentucky.)
Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bertha Williamson; his daughter, Kristy Wade; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Isaiah Wade; two brothers, James Buford Williamson and Donald (Wanda) Williamson; one sister, Jennie (Otis) Russell; one niece, Lisa Williamson; two nephews, Jim Williamson and Stacey Clevinger; and two great-nieces, Whitney and Haley Williamson.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Hylton and Doris Williamson; and one sister-in-law, Sybil Williamson.
Lynn will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He will also be remembered as easy going and a friend to all.
Services will be held at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial services will follow at Winchester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Hospice East, Winchester, or, Heritage Baptist, Winchester.
