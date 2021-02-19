Erma Blankenship
Erma “Mounts” Blankenship, 77, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Freeburn, Oct. 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Wayne Mounts and Sister “Eldridge” Mounts.
She was a homemaker. She liked working in her garden and out in the yard. She enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren. She also loved going to church and was a member of the Freeburn Free Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Blankenship; one son, Ritchie Blankenship; one daughter, Merline Blankenship; four brothers, Eddie, Jake, Bullit and Hodge Mounts; and six sisters, Merline Chapman, Matty Prater, Irene Gearles, Buella Norman, Elvie Mounts and Burel Dotson.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky Blankenship (Brenda), of Chattaroy, W.Va., Nathan Blankenship, of Freeburn, and Ricky Blankenship (Pee Wee), of Freeburn; two daughters, Dreama Dotson (Dennis), of Majestic, and Della Dotson (Archie), of Freeburn; four sisters, Ruby Workman, of Freeburn, Lille Bell, of Beckley, W.Va., Lynn Layne, of Chicago, Ill., and Pearl Blankenship, of Majestic; eight grandchildren, Matthew Dotson, Regina Presly, Amy Blackburn, Jacob Dotson, Kevin Dotson, Richard Blankenship, Michael Blankenship and Natessa Blankenship; five great-grandchildren, John Blackburn, Lilah Dotson, Akira Dotson, Leamon Blankenship and Logan Justice; and special friends, Shanna Lea Estep, Tag and Elain Dotson and Quinn Estep.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Faith Tabernacle Church with Reverends Charles Meek, Kenny Chapman and Charles Casey officiating. Burial followed at the Freeburn Community Cemetery, Barn Hollow. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Virgil Blankenship
Virgil Marcus Blankenship, 51, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1969, a son of Magdalene Lester Blankenship and the late Virgil Blankenship.
Virgil was a traffic control operator with the KVWV Transportation Department. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Andrea Paige Smith Blankenship; his son, Adam Marcus Blankenship; his daughter, McKenzie Ashton Blankenship, all of Pikeville; his brother, Calvin Michael Blankenship (Viola), of Clarksville, Tenn.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Linda Smith, of Phelps; his brother-in-law, Joshua Smith, of Phelps; his best friends, Adam Charles (Ashley), of Phelps, and Steve Lockhart (Becky) and Josh VanHoose (Ashla), all of Pikeville; and his nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at J. W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Mitch Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Adam Charles, Steve Lockhart, Josh VanHoose, Mike Blankenship, Josh Smith and Randy Lester serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark’s other boys, Bailey Lockhart, Zachary Lockhart, Barrett Caudill, Blake Justice, Brandon Lowe, Isaac McNamee, Tate Walters, Nick Robinson, Tyler Varney, Lucas Blackburn, Coleton Tackett and Hunter Jones. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Violet Causey
Violet Electoria Causey, 67, of Right Fork of Greasy, Shelbiana, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Vanceburg, March 19, 1953, the daughter of Violet Dullen.
She was the wife of Roy Lesley (Les) Causey and a foster parent for 27 years. She was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by one son, Lloyd Lesley Causey.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by five sons, Bubby James Causey (Brittany), Ermal Causey (Allison), Joshua Causey, Jaden Lynville and Jeremiah Lynville; four daughters, Denise Tackett (Rodney), Jessica Stevens, Katrina Causey and Danielle Causey; one brother, Dave Mack; five sisters, Debbie Johnson, Elizabeth Meeker, Tammy Selvey, Kimberly Keller and Traci Kimrey; 19 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church Ministers and Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Causey Family Cemetery, Greasy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Helen Clevinger
Helen B. Clevinger, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
She was born at Haysi, Va., Sept. 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Lonzo Pinson Murphy and Vida Mae Childress Murphy.
She was a homemaker and a member of the East End Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Harold, Bob, John and Frank Murphy and Virgil Childress; two sisters, Ruth Wallace and Nell Peppers; a sister-in-law, Sadie Salisbury; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Dorsie Clevinger; and the couple who raised her, Victoria and Boyd Murphy.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Clevinger, of Elkhorn City; one sister, Alice Fay Doty, of Cumming, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Curtis Clevinger (Beverely), of Michigan; a sister-in-law, Juanita Murphy, of Haysi, Va.; two special nieces, Melinda Meyer and Lacreta Doty; two special friends, Teresa Ratliff and Loretta Boyd; and a host of nephews, cousins and church friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Parsons and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
William Huffman
On Jan. 11, 2021, William Jackson Huffman, known to most as “Bill Jack,” departed this earthly life.
He was born at Pikeville, Oct. 13, 1934. He made quite the impression wherever he went. A bit of a rascal, his mother used to tell stories of how, as a child, he would bite his Sunday school teachers under the table, and yet grew up to be a respected elder in the Presbyterian Church, which he attended faithfully.
In his younger days, he got into a fair bit of light-hearted mischief while still managing to grow up and lead an exemplary life. He was a man loved by all for an easy smile, a friendly ear and a kind word. With his affable, calm nature and easy-going smile, he seemed to possess the secrets to life so sought after by many. He worked joyfully and without complaint. He worshipped faithfully and quietly. He loved his family without reserve. He wore his signature khaki pants and light blue button-down to take his then almost-nine-year-old daughter to the 1986 Bon Jovi concert, making one of her fondest young dreams come true. More of a Patsy Cline fan himself, he nevertheless endured without complaint, showing his signature style of patience and love. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and lifelong ardent UK football fan, Bill never lost hope that UK football would one day rise to prominence, and he refused to speak ill of his team, loyal through even the most dismal seasons.
Always quick with a smile and the first to laugh at a funny joke, he never had an unkind word to say about anyone. This man, who was a long-time state auditor, managed to make only friends, never enemies. His good-natured ways made him a perennial favorite around the office, and he always made whatever he was doing look like a good time. The hobby that captured his heart and soul was flying. An avid pilot, he was enamored with flight, and loved flying his wife, Betty, on their early dates and, later, his family on vacation. An instrument rated pilot for many years, he was influential in the early years of Pikeville’s Airport Board. Now, with his passing, we can catch a glimpse of Bill’s spirit in a plane overhead, or the soaring of a bird, knowing that his soul soars high and free, with only an endless open sky.
Bill’s parents, Charles L. Huffman Sr. and Dolly Elswick Huffman; his eldest brother, Donald Huffman; and his sister, Mary Ann Houser, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Grace Carrico Huffman; their daughter, Martha Elizabeth Giuliani Byrd, and her husband, Everett; his son, Tracy Lee Huffman, and Tracy’s son, Luke Huffman; his brother, Charles L. Huffman Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Bill, John and Jim Carrico; and three sisters-in-law, Alice and Nancy Jo Carrico, and Margaret (Carrico) Wilson. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews. Most of all, he is survived by the memories held in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Milward Funeral Directors of Lexington.
Thelma McCoy
Thelma McCoy, 80, of Burnwell, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her son’s residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Gospel Revelation Tabernacle, Burnwell, with John V. McCoy, Charles D. McCoy and Rex Salmons officiating. Burial followed at the Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Danny McCurry
Danny McCurry, 58, of Millard, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence.
A private memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Betty McGuire
Betty Jo “May” McGuire, 67, of Meta, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
She was born at Pikeville, Dec. 14, 1953, to the late James Joe and Pinkie “Smith” May.
She lived at Kimper most of her life and retired from McCoy- Elkhorn Coal Corporation where she worked in payroll and employee benefits. Following her retirement, she and her husband, Ralph McGuire, moved to the Frenchburg area. She was a member of the Charity Freewill Baptist Church at Morehead and formerly of the Edo Freewill Baptist Church at Kimper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Willis May; one sister, Billie Jean Deskins; and one brother-in-law, Loren “Dow” Deskins Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ralph McGuire; two brothers, Donnie May (Pricey), of Kimper, and Terry May (Angela), of McVeigh; one sister-in-law, Gloretta McGuire, of Brushy; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be open visitation from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the funeral home with Richard Staton, Michael Dean Lowe and Dale Winston officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Brady Mullins, Tanner Mullins, Donovan Belcher, Dewey Belcher III, Aaron McGuire, Blake McGuire and Zachary McGuire serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Chris McGuire, David McGuire, Neil McGuire and Brian McGuire. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Douglas Mullins
Douglas Chase Mullins, 29, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Sanders Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Phyllis Stalker
Phyllis Jean Stalker, 70, of Hellier, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born at Hellier, Jan. 31, 1951, the daughter of the late Orville Pigg and Anna Marie Stapleton Pigg.
She was a retired bus driver and teacher’s assistant for Pike County Board of Education.
She is survived by one son, Paul Blake Stalker Jr., of Hellier; two daughters, Teresa Thompson, of Hellier, and Tara Bentley, of Jeffersonville; two sisters, Patricia Childers, of Arab, Ala., and Janie Ratliff, of Prestonsburg; one brother, Roger Pigg, of Bowling Fork; five grandchildren, Michael Shaun Stalker, Gene Austin Thompson, Korbin Bentley, Kenzie Bentley and Destini Wright; three great-grandchildren, Brycen Thompson, Karalyn Stalker and Kyndall Stalker; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson, Ray Tackett and Chris Bartley officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
