Reata Campas
Reata Jean Campas, 84, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Harold Collins and Reata Merrick Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Terra Lee Elswick.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Hinkle (Benny), of Meta, and Gayle Hobson, of Pikeville; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Frank Coleman
Frank B. Coleman, 84, of Elkhorn City , died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
John Damron
John E. Damron, Jr., 76, of Lexington, formerly of Belfry, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Reed officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
James Earle III
James T. Earle III, 51, of Turkey Creek, died Saturday morning, Jan. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Mikie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday night, Feb. 2, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. with Chris Varney officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Gary Fife
Gary Steven Fife, 64, of Ashcamp Road, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Buchanan, Va., Sept. 20, 1956, the son of Clinas and Zella Combs Fife.
He was a factory worker and a coal miner for Branham and Baker Coal Company as well as a member of the Eagles Club lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Monique Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Lee Fife; six sons, Gary Steven Fife Jr., Dustin Wayne Fife, Nathaniel Fife, Joshua Fife, Benjamin Shirk and Cory Shirk; two daughters, Isabella Fife and Stephanie Fife; two brothers, Ed Fife (Toni), of Stephen City, Va., and John Fife (Marsha), of Albuquerque, N.Mex.; six sisters, Teresa Standifur (Russel), of Huntington W.Va., Sharon Whitmore (Earl), of Ona, W.Va., Lisa Stacey (Cadis), of Grundy Va., Tammy Garry (John), of Copperas Cove, Tex., Victoria (Junior), of Hinesville, Ga., and Ami Brumfield (Matthew), of Muncie, Ind.; and a host of loving friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Bartley of the Upper Room Church officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roy Gannon
Roy Lee Gannon, 68, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was a truck/car salesman and a member of the Pleasant Valley Community Church.
He was born at Pikeville, April 14, 1952, the son of the late Norman Ray Gannon and Jeanette Joyce Smith Philpot.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-parents, Leonard Philpot and Anna Belle Gannon; one daughter, Ashley Croake; and two brothers, Timothy Dwight Gannon and Kevin Gannon.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lee Blackburn Gannon; two sons, Christopher Gannon (Shirley), of Raccoon, and Cory Gannon (Kasi), of Allen; one daughter, Brittany Gannon, of Pikeville; three brothers, David Gannon, Richard Charles and Bob Syck, all of Pikeville; four sisters, Tammie Collins, Wanda Blair, both of Pikeville, Marcy Coleman, of Lexington, and Karen Adams, of Pikeville; and seven grandchildren, Will Gannon, Sydney Gannon, Harper Danielle Gannon, Kathryn Rayne Gannon, Jackson Price Forsyth, Emmy Ratliff and Elliot Ratliff.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Cemetery, Johns Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home with evening services beginning at 7 p.m., with Dale Williamson and Michael Lowe officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joyce Harmon
Joyce Gail (nee Coleman) Harmon, 80, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Laurels Nursing Center.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Kathy Johnson
Kathy Lynn Johnson, 55, of Canada, died Thursday evening, Jan. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A public graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Elswick Family Cemetery, Canada, with Mike Elswick officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mae Lopez
Mae Evelyn Hess Lopez, 79, of Mt. Sterling, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 1, 1941, to the late Victor and Ressie Layne Hess.
She moved to Montgomery County in 1999, from Lorain, Ohio. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed traveling, dancing and gardening.
She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jose Lopez, of Mt. Sterling; two sons, Roger Allen Coon (Tina), of Lorain, Ohio, and Tyson Lee Coon, of Mt. Sterling; one daughter, Kimberly Star Luca (Chris), of Punta Gorda, Fla.; four granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; four brothers, Victor Douglas Hess (Brenda), Raymond David Hess (Diana), Dereck Hess, all of Mt. Sterling, and Dale Hess (Doreen), of Pikeville; five sisters, Ima Tolliver of Jackson, Ohio, Juanita Stiltner (Jack) and Wilma Anderson (Buster), both of Pikeville, Freda Williams (Paul), of Millwood, and Reda Chapman (Scott), of Litchfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, E.C. Hess, Dennis Edward Hess, Donald Hess and Homer Hess; and two sisters, Manervia Jean Hess and Ivelene Compton Cadwell.
Private family funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory following a public visitation at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Committal service will follow the funeral at the Phillips Cemetery, Kimper, under the care of Community Funeral Home of Zebulon. Pallbearers will be Jose Lopez, Jason Casey, Doug Hess, Dereck Hess, Erik Yant and David Willoughby. Arrangements are under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kenneth Overstreet
Kenneth Ray Overstreet, 71, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Sharon Reynolds
Sharon Reynolds, 54, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
George Smith
George Edward Smith, 95, of Sidney, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Sidney, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Cochran Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jackie Thompson
Jackie Wayne Thompson, 72, of Collins Highway, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 27, 1948, the son of the late Ernest Thompson and Emogene Hall DeHarve.
He was an electrician for B&M Electric at Grundy, Va., and a member of the Yeager Church of Christ. He served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Paul Thompson; and one sister, Pamela Jean Soto.
He is survived by three special cousins, Judy Adkins, Charles F. Compton and Sollie Monroe Compton; and a host of loving cousins, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Clyde Stiltner officiating. Burial will follow at the Potter Cemetery, Yeager. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Brenda Vanover
Brenda Joyce Vanover, 71, of Dorton, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
She was born June 26, 1949, to the late Arvid Lee and Gladys Brown Mullins.
She was a member of the Dorton United Methodist Church, a retired teacher of Dorton and Shelby Valley High School, a member of the KY Retired Teachers Association, a Kentucky Colonel, Pike County Retired Teachers Association and the Beta Club sponsor for several years.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Layne Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Vanover; one son, Kris Vanover (Nicole), of Versailles; one daughter, Patrece Beverly (Jason), of Dorton; two brothers, Mitchell Keith Mullins (Benji) and Rick Mullins, both of Dorton; one sister, Edith Alvin, of Dorton; six grandchildren, Jacob Bryce Beverly (Bailey), Sophia Beverly, Michael Blake Vanover, Zachary Cole Vanover, Zane Walker Vanover and Alexandra Grace Vanover; a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
PRIVATE funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Leonard Lowery officiating. Burial followed at the Bumgardner Cemetery, Dorton. Casket bearers were Blake Vanover, Zach Vanover, Zane Vanover, Jacob Beverly, Johnnie Alvin and Nathan Mullins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Dorton United Methodist Church, Dorton, Kentucky 41520.
Jacqueline Venters
Jacqueline (Jackie) Looney Venters, 82, of Pikeville, died unexpectedly at her home in Pikeville, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
She was born at Draffin, April 19, 1938, the daughter of the late Worley (Jack) Looney and Marie Coleman Looney.
She graduated from Elkhorn City High School. Most recently, she was very respected as a caregiver, she sat with TT Colley and Louise Breshear. She was also the BEST candy maker!
She attended Pikeville United Methodist Church in Pikeville.
She is survived by her sisters, Jo Nell Robinson (Kaminski), of Pikeville, and Sarah Papapietro (Leonard), of Morristown, Tenn.; three sons, Larry Wayne Rutherford (Walterene), of Robinson Creek, Frederick Barry Rutherford (Lori), of Nicholasville, and Charles “Chuck” Ted Venters Jr., of Pikeville; one daughter, Janet Rutherford Obugene of Lexington, of S.Car.; six grandchildren, Lora Adkins (Duran), Candace Sharpe (Robert), Jordan Tuttle, Emily Gonzales (Elijah), Justin Tyler Rutherford and Spencer Clay Rutherford; nine great-grandchildren, Ellanor Adkins, Malakhi Adkins, Riley Sharpe, Josie Sharpe, Alexander Cash, Abigail Cash, Natalie Marie Harris, Elijah Lee Harris and Ellyana Gonzales.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Jean Looney Huffman and Linda Lou Looney Ratliff; one brother, Robert Lee Looney; and one grandchild, Larry W. Rutherford, Jr.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Kaminski Robinson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Weddington
Gary Gene Weddington, 76, of State Highway 194 West, Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 19, 1944, the son of the late Lakie Weddington.
He was the owner/operator of Weddington Sales and Service and was a member, deacon and Sunday School Teacher of the Gulnare Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ricky Weddington and Kenneth Weddington.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Weddington; two daughters, Kim Weddington (Bruce Lucas), of Pikeville, and Teresa Weddington (Millissa Pullins), of Harold; one special daughter in his heart, Brandy Brown, of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Chessa Adams, Kyler Robinson, Halle Robinson and Jace Thornsberry; and a host of loving friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Stacy Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
