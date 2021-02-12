Amanda Brooks
Amanda Stacy Brooks, 41, of McAndrews, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at ARH Hospital, South Williamson, April 7, 1979, the daughter of the late William Allyn Brooks and Azzie Stacy Brooks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her son, William George Brooks; her loving partner, Sam Jonas II; her brother, George Brooks (Tonya), all of McAndrews; and a host of family and friends who will miss her.
There will not be an open casket. In lieu of services, everyone will gather at the gravesite at Brooks Cemetery, McAndrews, to sign her casket as she had wished. She is to be buried at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses to: Jones & West Funeral Home, P.O. Box 401, Phelps, KY, 41533. Phone: 606-456-0656
Bernice Cleghon
Bernice May Cleghon, 96, of Huddy, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at McAndrews, July 31, 1924, the daughter of the late George Washington May and Bertha Blackburn May.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dickie" Cleghon; her son, Mike Cleghon; and her siblings, Grace May Webber, Fern May Hall, Thelma May, George Washington May Jr., Bonnie May and William May.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcy Cleghon Tackett (Larry Sr.); her grandchildren, Larry Tackett II (Vera) and Micah Mullins (Ryan); her great-grandchildren, Todd Blackburn, Taygan Mullins, Colby Mullins, Lara Tackett and Anna Morgan Deskins; her great-great grandchildren, Cayden Canterbury and Jace Blackburn; and a host of other loving family and friends.
All services will be private. Burial will be at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Larry Tackett II, Ryan Mullins, Larry Tackett Sr., Todd Blackburn, Taygan Mullins and Colby Mullins serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dr. James O. Miller
After 92 years of walking on his hands, swimming rivers and creeks, running marathons, tossing children into the air, and hugging loved ones with all his might, the physical body of James O. Miller could no longer contain the exuberant, mighty spirit within and, as the sun rose on Dec. 19, 2020, with his family around him, his spirit flew into the morning, spreading his eagle wings to ride the currents of the rising warm air to his new joyful life.
Jim was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, May 7, 1928, and grew up having adventures with his beloved brother, Bob, along the Ohio River and Beaver Creek. He was a proud member of the East Liverpool Car Barn Heathens.
He graduated from East Liverpool High School (class of 1946), joined the army directly following and served during World War II. Through the GI Bill he attended Michigan State University receiving a B.S. in zoology. His thirst for knowledge brought him to Kent State University where he earned his M.Ed. in guidance counseling, then on to Case Western Reserve where in 1963, he completed his doctoral studies in administration and educational psychology. He was chosen to attend Harvard University as part of his post-doctoral studies.
Jim had an illustrious career as an educational professional spanning many decades and impacting countless lives. He believed deeply that universal education is the foundation of our society’s strength. He served the Euclid, Ohio, school system and community from 1953 to 1969 as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. As chairman, division of education and social sciences and professor of education and psychology, with Pikeville College, Pikeville, KY (1969-1975), Jim wrote the Teacher Corps proposal securing $7 million in federal funds to improve and provide enhanced teacher training. He directed the Demonstration Classroom, a county-wide project carried on by Pikeville College in cooperation with the Pikeville Model City Agency, upgrading the quality of local schools through a co-participating effort of all education agencies in a broad area of mid-Appalachia. From 1975-1981, he served as dean of instruction with Butler County Community College, Butler, Pennsylvania. His friend and former colleague, Dr. LaMont Crape once wrote of him, “He is the best. The kind of man we desperately need in our institutions of learning these days, a man who has values and believes that the best is yet to come.” In 1982, Jim accepted the role of president with Northwest State Technical College in Archbold, Ohio. His impact on the community during his decade at the helm was meaningful and long-lasting, including increasing enrollment by 41.6%, the establishment of the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and creating the Child Care Center and the Center for Lifelong Learning.
His career was fueled by his love for his family. He first laid eyes on the love of his life, Mary Catherine Baxter, in high school and they married in 1952. Sixty-eight years of marriage followed during which they raised four daughters and created a beautiful life.
Jim retired from his educational career in 1991, but his ever-curious and adventurous spirit did not! He and Mary Catherine had many travel adventures together and eventually relocated to their dream home in Florida. Jim dove into studying Buddhism and yoga, and taught yoga for many years. He continued walking on his hands and demonstrating his physical prowess on an almost daily basis at the Sun City Center Fitness Center, where at 87 years of age he was still doing 12 chin ups in a row!
He greeted all with his infectious smile and was always ready with a joke and tales of his buddy, Lacey Tackett, from Pike County. He loved wrestling, swimming and bouncing off a diving board on his hands. He relished vanilla ice-cream, peanut butter and Mary Catherine’s lasagna. He loved watching birds, planting gardens, canoeing, writing in his journal,“Thoughts & Things,” reading and learning everything he could about this brilliant world.
Jim leaves behind him in a wake of love, his soulmate and dear loving wife, Mary Catherine Baxter Miller, of Sun City Center, Fla.; his beloved daughters, Mary Elizabeth Miller Harrison (Ron), Rebecca Lynne Miller Boucher, Jane Baxter Miller (Kent Kessler) and Jamie Catherine Miller Seagren (Ron); his grandchildren, USMC Major Jordan Cochran (Denneny), Rory James Maguire (Jean) and Jessy Caroline Maguire; and his great-grandchildren, Haley, Caleb and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Bernie Miller; his brothers, Robert Paul Miller, Jerry Miller and Terry Miller; and his granddaughter, Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman.
He welcomed death as he’d welcomed life; with an open, adventurous and curious heart.
“Birth and death are only the outer appearance. A leaf just fallen from a tree in October: ‘Hello, don’t think that I am dead, I’m going back into the form of a leaf next April. Come back and see me when I’m green!’”
~ Jim Miller, “Thoughts & Things” April 1, 2008
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held sometime in the near future when we can all safely hug one another very tightly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James O. Miller, EdD and Mary C. Miller, RN scholarship fund with Northwest State Community College, https://northweststate.edu/foundation. Arrangements by Zipperer's Funeral Home of Ruskin, Florida.
Kevin Thacker
Kevin Thacker, 43, of Douglas Drive, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 17, 1977, the son of James and Sandra Kay Marrs Thacker.
He was a warehouse worker at Pepsi Cola Company and a believer of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ethan Kyle Thacker; his maternal grandfather, Virgil Jackson; his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Mullins Marrs; his paternal grandparents, Rufus and Virginia Thacker; his special uncle, Johnny Joe Marrs; and his brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Smith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Reanna Smith Thacker; his son, Jacob Tanner Thacker; his brother, James Keith Thacker; his niece, Kloe Paige Thacker; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with church services beginning at 7 p.m. with Neil Coleman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Morris Wallace
Morris Wallace, 86, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Elkhorn City, Jan. 18, 1935, the son of the late Cornelius “Snead” Wallace and Bessie Belcher Wallace.
He retired from CSX Railroad and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Elkhorn City Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Fitch Wallace; his siblings, Carmel Wallace (Jenny Dare), Guy Wallace (Eula Lee), Kenton Wallace (Ruby), Cornelius “Bug” Wallace, Remus Wallace, Rudale (Don) Austin and Russell Gene “Worm” Wallace; and his brother-in-law, Edward Souve.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Rae Souve; his sister-in-law, Lois Wallace; his brother-in-law, Billy Bolen; his granddaughters of the heart, Rachel Elaine Wallace and Anna Leigh Wallace; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Military Rites were conducted by the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
