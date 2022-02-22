Bernice Birchfield
Bernice Birchfield, 75, of Indian Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 19, 1946, to the late Eugene and Jenelle Bray Birchfield.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnold Birchfield, Kermit Birchfield and Bobby Bray.
She is survived by one son, Clifford Eugene Birchfield, of Virgie; one brother, David Birchfield, of Allen Park, Mich.; special cousins, Delisa Johnson, Kody, Jeremiah, Serenity and Jeremiah Jr.; her fur baby, Babygirl; and many friends, family and loved ones.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Harris officiating. Burial followed at the Bray Cemetery at Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Martha Johnson
Martha E. Johnson, 91, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH Hospital, Whitesburg.
Martha was born July 1, 1930, to her parents, the late David and Oma Elkins Kelly.
She was the wife of the late Walter Ruben Johnson, a homemaker and a member of the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Walter Johnson Jr.; one daughter, Peggy Sue; seven brothers, James, David, Chester, Lester, Jack, Basil and Joe Kelly; and one sister, Roxie Kelly Johnson.
She is survived by eight children, Rose Marie (Billy C.) Mullins, Roxie Ann (Ronald) Kendrick, Mona Lisa (Steven) Miller, Danny Johnson, Rita Kay (Donald) Vecchioni, Carol Sue (Jerry) Kanes, Ernest Edward (Kathy) Johnson and David Lee Johnson; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Walter Johnson Memorial Cemetery, Three Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wilma Oney
Wilma Joyce Oney, 75, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Oney Family Cemetery, Harless Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
