Barbara Adams
Barbara Jean Farnsworth Adams, 80, of McAndrews, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Little Bull” Blackburn
Ester Eugene “Little Bull” Blackburn, 78, of Lower Johns Creek, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 2, 1942, the son of the late Lester and Lucina Blackburn.
He was a trucker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marvene Blackburn; and two sisters, Alberta Blackburn and Helen Shenefield.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Blackburn, of Lower Johns Creek; two daughters, Kimberly Matheny (Josh) and Katrina Maynard (Ronnie), both of Pikeville; one grandchild, Mason Matheny; one brother, Danny Blackburn (Sue), of Pikeville; two sisters, Deloris Knauf (Roger) and Brenda Fitch (Jess), both of Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Kamron Childers officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Pamela Blackburn
Pamela Blackburn, 63, of Varney, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Henry Clay. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Earnest Borders
Earnest Bryan Borders, 57, of Little Robinson, Virgie, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Lawrence County, June 6, 1963, the son of the late Johnny B. Borders and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick Borders.
He was a disabled coal miner and a member of the Little David Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela JoAnna Workman.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Akers Borders; two sons, Bryan Johnnie David Borders, of Virgie, and Brett Borders, of Texas; two daughters, Kassie Bryanna Borders (fiance’, Jacob Ward), of Virgie, and Kellie Lynn Nicole Borders, of Tennessee; one grandchild, Alexander Colt Linthicum; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Newsome, David O’Quinn and Jerry Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Rob Newsome Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Daniel Bowling
Daniel Blake Bowling, 49, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, May 17, 1971, to the late Junus Blake Bowling and Thelma Robinson Bowling.
He is survived by one son, Austin Bowling, of Greasy Creek, one daughter, Erica Bowling, of Lexington; one sister, Penny Mills, of Caney Creek; two grandchildren, Braydon Bowling and Braylee Bowling; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Burke
Larry Major Burke, 76, of Virgie, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 21, 1944, to the late Major and Marie Tackett Burke.
He was a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ and was a former Superintendent of the Pike County School System, Caverna Schools and Morgan County School District, as well as an adjuster for Colonial Claims.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ratliff Burke, of Virgie; one daughter, Tara Burke Meade, of Pikeville; and two grandsons, Burke Newton Meade and Benjamin James Meade.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ervin Fields
Ervin Gregory Fields, 53, of Edgarton, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. He was born Nov. 11, 1967, the son of Ervin A. and Diana “Griffith” Fields, of Edgarton, West Virginia.
He was a retired coal miner having been a heavy equipment mechanic. He loved being around his family and had lots of friends. He enjoyed fishing and riding four wheelers. He was a member of the Hatfield McCoy Trails through which he had won several trophies. He was also a member of the Phelps Freewill Baptist Church of Phelps.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Abe and Alpha Fields; his maternal grandparents, Roy and Evelne Griffith; and his step-daughter, Linda M. Fields.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend, Karen Thompson, of Red Jacket, W.Va.; his daughter, Amy M. “Fields” Wolford (Rabon G.), of Louisa; his sister, Rhonda Renee Hurley (Eugene), of Vulcan, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Rabon Wolford “Little Rabon” and Jacob Wolford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps, with Pastors Bobby Dale Wolford and Doug Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeburn Community Cemetery, Freeburn, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will continue Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the funeral home and family requires face coverings be worn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Katherine Kendrick
Katherine Sue Varney Kendrick, 70, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center, Franklin, Tennessee.
Public viewing was held from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Edna Moorer
Edna Christine Moorer, 70, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Crystal Norman
Crystal Renee Norman, 40, of Freeburn, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center of Hazard.
She was born at Bartow, Fla., Oct. 5, 1980, the daughter of Roxann Young, of Freeburn, and the late Jimmy Welch.
She was a homemaker and a good person who was active in her community. She loved her parents and her children. She especially enjoyed being a sports mom and watching them get ready for prom. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Kryslin Dotson (Dusty), of Georgetown, and Madyson Norman, of Freeburn; her sister, Jannie Flood, of Auburndale, Fla.; her niece, Hope Emily Annie Johnson, of Georgetown; her nephew, Hunter Ryan Welch, of Auburndale, Fla.; her grandchildren, Kendell Renee Dotson and Danielle Adrine Dotson, both of Georgetown; and a host of other family and friends.
The family may hold a private memorial later. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Ratliff
Bobby Joe Ratliff, 59, of Winwright Road, Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 7, 1962, the son of the late Arvil Oll and Mary Champ Ratliff.
He was a Pike County equipment operator, a Shriner, a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church and a Postmaster Mason for Pikeville Masonic Lodge Thomas C. Cecil F & AM.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edith Coleman Ratliff; and his granddad, Jim Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Collette Ratliff; one son, Scott Ratliff (Heather); one sister, Beverly Carol Ratliff; one brother, Shannon Lee Ratliff; two grandchildren, Anna Elise Ratliff and Warren James Ratliff; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton and Kelly Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Draxie Roberts
Draxie Ann Roberts, 55, of Poor Bottom Road, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Whitesburg ARH, Whitesburg.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 9, 1965, the daughter of the late Bobby and Nancy Hylton Williams.
She was a homemaker and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernie Roberts.
She is survived by her companion, Ronnie Adkins; three sisters, Margaret Chaney (Billy), Catherine Thacker (Alvis) and Paulette Crider; two brothers, Bobby Joe Williams and Randy Williams; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dannie Robinette
Dannie Lee Robinette, 63, of Ypsilanti Township, Mich., died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the church. Burial will follow at the Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sylvia Varney
Sylvia Mae Leedy Varney, 54, of Crossville, Tenn., born in Pike County, May 13, 1966, died peacefully at her sister, Jacqueline (Michael ) Robinson’s residence, Thursday, Feb., 18, 2021, due to a battle with cancer. She was under the care of Hospice of the Bluegrass.
She was a very humble and versatile person during her lifetime here. She worked at various jobs, but mostly enjoyed housekeeping, spending time in her garden and gatherings with her family and the grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elmer “Ebb” and Amy Williams Leedy; her siblings, Clinton Leedy, Elizabeth Leedy, James Harold Leedy, Steven Elmer Leedy, Norma Jane Gamble, Arnold “William” “Bill” Leedy ( Leann), Sarah Ann Stump and David “Doc” Leedy; and her grandson, Koby Ray Varney, (12/26/2018-12/27/2018.) His crematory remains will be placed in the casket with her, per Sylvia’s and the family’s request.
She is survived by her siblings, Arthur “Blue” Leedy, of Sidney, Larry Gerald Leedy, of Stone, Sally Mundy (Jeff), of Tiffin, Ohio, Mary Farley (Donny Daniels), of Lebanon, Jacqueline Robinson (Michael), of Pikeville, and Shirley Shafar ( Malik), of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Phillip Lynn Varney; her children, Adam James Varney ( Sandy), Phillip Lynn Varney II ( Lauren), Kimberly Sue Varney, Austin Lee Varney ( Heather) and Tiffany Marie Varney, all of Crossville, Tenn.; and her grandchildren, Keith, Alex, Elizabeth and Karter Mason, all of Crossville, Tennessee.
She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel, Zebulon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the funeral home, with Shawn Ward officiating. Pallbearers will be provided by the family. Interment will be at the Elkhorn Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
