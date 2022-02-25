Sharon Adkins
Sharon Elizabeth Adkins, 62, of Morehead, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at St. Clair Healthcare in Morehead.
Sharon was born in Pike County, Dec. 1, 1959, the daughter of the late Everett Mullins and Avonelle Tucker Mullins.
She was the wife of Terry Gene Adkins, a retired cashier for Pikeville WalMart and Morehead WalMart, and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Sherry Rogers and Michelle Rogers; one brother, Junior Mullins; four sisters, Charlotte Rich, Connie Cantrell, Jackie Mullins and Patsy Collins; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service was held from 6 p.m until 10 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m., with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Jake” Bentley
Jacob “Jake” Bentley, 74, of Long Fork, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1947, to the late Ernest and Pina Mae Fouts Bentley.
He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed spending time in the garden and dry land fishing.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Allen Bentley; two brothers, John Winston Bentley and Ernest Clement Bentley; and three sisters, Alice Fern Fleming, Jessie Faye Tackett and Erma Mae Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Riddle Bentley; one son, Chris Bentley (Michelle), of Jenkins; two brothers, Wendell Bentley, of Dandridge, Tenn., and Danny Herbert Bentley, of Jonancy; four sisters, Louise Lavern Mullins, of Sevierville, Tenn., Betty Sue Bentley, of Jackhorn, Polly Jane Mullins, of Long Fork, and Geraldine Meade, of Deane; and three grandchildren, Keegan Bentley, Kaylee Bentley and Courtney Mullins (Corey.)
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alex Blankenship Jr.
Alex Blankenship Jr., 69, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 11, 1952, to Jessie Mae McCoy Blankenship, of Pikeville, and the late Alex Blankenship.
He was the former owner of Alex Cab Company.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Blankenship; one brother, Ernest Compton; and two sisters, Liddie Ann Blankenship and Mabel Slone. He is survived by one son, Alex Ray Blankenship (Shawna), of Pikeville; two brothers, Danny Blankenship, of Virgie, and Ireland "Heavy" Blankenship, of Virgie; two grandchildren, Charles Tyler Blankenship and Steven Ryan Bartley (Lina.)
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jim Patton and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vivian Kendrick
Vivian Emerald Coleman Kendrick, 88, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
Vivian was born in Pikeville, July 21, 1935, a daughter of Phillip David “P.D.” Coleman Sr. and Lena Mae Chaney Coleman.
She was the owner of P.D. Coleman Jewelry Store and a master jeweler. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend to many.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis J. Kendrick, on May 12, 2018; and also by a brother, Phillip David Coleman Jr.
She is survived by one son, Lewis Jones Kendrick Jr., of Pikeville; one daughter, Kimberly Kendrick Smith, of Pikeville; and one special daughter, Francis Coleman.
She is also survived by two grandchildren, Sarah Smith Green, of Lexington, and Rachel Louise Smith, of Ocala, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, William Wyatt Green and Aurora Rae Vieira.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the O.T. Hinton Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Vivian’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205, Lexington, Ky. 40509.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wanda Perry
Wanda Perry, 56, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in South Williamson, April 29, 1965, a daughter of the late Darryl Hackney and the late Wilma Pruitt Hackney.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rocky Mounts; and a nephew, Greg Blankenship.
She is survived by her husband, John Perry, of Phelps; daughters, Jennifer Mounts and Samantha Wolford (Thomas), both of Phelps, Jennifer Gutenmann (Josh) and Stacy Brennan (Jon), both of New York; her sister, Stella Blankenship (Buddy), of Kimper; her grandchildren, Noah, Kierra, Madison, Kendra, Brooklyn, Morgan, Fiona, Ellia and Quinn; her nephew, Josh; and her nieces, Ashley and Charleyann.
Wanda loved the beach and enjoyed her flowers. She was a talented writer. She loved to target practice and enjoyed fishing. But her real joy came from her family and friends. Her generous artistic spirit will be missed. The legacy of love she leaves her children and grandchildren will endure forever.
The family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Lord’s House in Phelps. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Reverend Mitchell Bowling and Chris Casey officiating. Cremation will follow, per the wishes of Wanda. The service time is subject to change and notification will be posted should this happen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Fern Ratliff
Fern B. Ratliff, 87, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Belcher, July 21, 1934, the daughter of the late William “Butch” Belcher and Elizabeth “Elsie” Looney Belcher.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul V. Ratliff; one son, Paul Bruce Ratliff; five brothers, Estil Belcher, Ralph Belcher, Jack Belcher, Herbert Gary Belcher and Charles Belcher; and three sisters, Margie Stanley, Elmo Mullins and Faye Branham.
She is survived by two sons, William Michael Ratliff, of Ashcamp, and Brian Ratliff (Katina), of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Marsha Ratliff, of Elkhorn City; four grandchildren, Sarah Ratliff, Lance Ratliff, Justin Ratliff and Josh Ratliff; four great-grandchildren, Ryan Ratliff, Cole Ratliff, Brody Ratliff and Ealin Ratliff; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Aaron Butler and Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffery Ratliff
Jeffery “Chico” Ratliff, 60, of Huddy, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Lucille Ratliff
Lucille Ratliff, 71, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 14, 1950, the daughter of the late Ed Ratliff and Cindia Ratliff.
She retired from Jiffy Dry Cleaners.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Ratliff; her niece, Tara Ratliff; and her sister-in-law, Gina Ratliff.
She is survived by two brothers, Jeff Ratliff and Gary Ratliff (Joyce); one special great-nephew, Bobby Chapman; a host of nieces and nephews, Amy Norman, Tiffany Skeens, Ashley Gallusser, Taryn Coleman, Gary Ratliff II, Madison Lyn Williams, Jeffrey Slade Skeens, Lily Grace Coleman, Lucas Garrett Norman, Brooke Marie Gallusser and Pheonix Cruze Coleman; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bobby Chapman and Tommy England officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kimberlia Rogers
Kimberlia Rogers, 59, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her sister’s residence.
She was born in Pikeville, March 4, 1962, the daughter of the late Buddy Rogers and Anna Mae Coleman Rogers.
She was a banking clerk and a member of the Elkhorn Community Church and Eastern Star.
She is survived by one sister, Tammy Cantrell (Special brother-in-law, Joey), of Elkhorn City; three nephews, Cole Spears, Kevin Spears and Derek Cantrell; one great-nephew, Mason Spears; her cat, Kassidy; a longtime friend, JoAnn Trump; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Chad Wells officiating. Entombment will follow in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral with a song service beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gene Stepp
Gene Bennett Stepp, 83, of Zebulon Highway, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Johns Creek, April 1, 1938, the son of Wonder Worthy Stepp and Eulah Blackburn Stepp.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wonder Worthy Stepp, in 1978; and by his mother, Eulah Blackburn Stepp, in 1994.
Gene is survived by his son, Stacy Gene Stepp, and his wife, Katrina; and two grandchildren, Dalton Gene Stepp and Kaitlyn Danielle Stepp.
He also leaves these special friends to mourn his loss, Ronnie Lowe and Gomer and Ruby Bartley; and a host of cousins and other friends.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and of the Baptist faith. Gene owned and operated many businesses, including 119 Tire Company, and the garage and service station at Zebulon, until he retired. He loved to raise a garden and shared his crops with family, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Mark Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Family Cemetery, Johns Creek. Military Rites will be conducted by the Johns Creek DAV Chapter 166.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Bubby Scott, Johnny Ray, Jarod Holland, Nicholas Bartley and Braylee Holbrook.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Denver Thompson
Denver Thompson, 74, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 22, 1947, the son of the late Oliver and Bertha Peters Thompson.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a lineman supervisor at AT&T and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ, Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375 F&AM, York Rite Bodies of Pikeville and El Hasa Shrine Temple.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine (Howell) Thompson; and one brother, Tommy Thompson.
He is survived by one daughter, Heather Thompson, of Zebulon Highway, Pikeville; three sisters, Shirley Scaggs, of Louisa, Ky., Batina Davenport, of Blueridge, Ga., and Rozettia Blackburn, of Raccoon; and a countless number of very close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon. D.A.V. Rites will be performed at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, with Masonic Rites being performed at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.