Oscar Blackburn
Oscar Layne Blackburn, 74, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, July 29, 1946, the son of the late Oscar and Bess Layne Blackburn.
He was an electrical engineer for Bell South for 40 years. He was a graduate of West Virginia Tech. He taught at Southern WVA Community College. He was a former chairman of Pike County Public Libraries Board of Trustees and was also a genealogist.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Combs Blackburn; two sons, John Richard Blackburn (Ashleigh), of Richmond, and William “Bill” Douglas Blackburn, of Pikeville; one daughter, Deana Allyse Herald, of Winston Salem, N.Car.; and his aunt, Ida Johnson of Kimper. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashton Ann Bartley (Matthew) and Nixon “Nikki” Nicole Parker (fiancé, Camron Thacker), both of Pikeville; one great-grandchild, Owen Lane Bartley; his special boys, Shane Murphy and Chuck Hunt; and his many beloved cats and dogs, especially Roy.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Oscar’s memory to: Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Ave., Pikeville, Ky., 41501.
Pamela Blackburn
Pamela Ann Blackburn, 63, of Brushy, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 24, 1957, to the late Verda Mae Blackburn, of Lookout.
She was a member of the Piso Freewill Baptist Church at Brushy. She was a retired nurse at Pikeville Medical Center where she had worked for 44 years.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Blackburn, of Brushy; one son, Brandon Keith Blackburn (fiancé, Jessica); three grandchildren, Brandei Nichole, Braxton Keith and Bailee Marie; one sister, Carol Newcomb, of Lookout; one nephew, Barry Newcomb (Melissa), and his daughter, Devin Nichole Patrick (Matt); one step-son, Cody Blackburn (April), and their son, Avery; and a host of close cousins and many, many friends.
She will be sadly missed by everyone and will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the chapel with Bobby Mullins, Jimmy D. Looney and Johnny Swiney officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Henry Clay. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Edith Chafin
Edith Faye Marcum Chafin, 77, of Hatfield, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Perry officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Judy Luster
Judy Luster, 87, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She had accepted Christ in her heart. She loved going to hear gospel singing when she was able. The Cooke Family, The Barrett Family, The McKameys and Michael Combs were some of her favorites. She had a deep love for all animals. She had an extreme love and devotion for her fur babies.
She was born at Raccoon, May 18, 1933, the daughter of the late Dan and Lizzie Harmon Thacker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Roy Luster in 1958; one grandson, Kris Luster; two sisters, Rosie Dillon and Martha Iricks; and three brothers, David Lee Slone, Bill Monroe Slone and William Charles Slone.
She is survived by one son, Ernest Lloyd Luster (Lana), of Raccoon; four daughters, Kathleen May (Richard), of Raccoon, Cherith Ann DesRosiers (Pierre), of Ypsilanti, Mich., Teresa Lynn Kinzer, of Ocala, Fla., and Delena “Deanie” Adkins, of Raccoon; one brother, Carl Slone, of Kimper; and two sisters, Nancy “Ann” Slone and Maxine Slone (Toby) Slone, both of Kimper.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Ricky Wayne May (Donna), Robby May (Ming Lou), Shane May (Tiffany), Eric Luster (Carolina Fare), Lannie Goff Jr., Courtney Johnson (Todd), Stormy Goff, Brittney Blumhardt (Darrell), Tambra Justice (Joey) and Chad Adkins (Keisha); 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, James Luster Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Ruby Tibbs.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny McCurry
Danny McCurry, 58, of Millard, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by family.
He was born April 24, 1962, to Alda Cantrell McCurry and the late James Delbert McCurry.
He was a coal miner of 18 years and held an electrical degree from Mayo Technical School.
He was preceded in death by his Dad, James Delbert McCurry; his paternal grandparents, Willard and Elizabeth McCurry; and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Vallie Cantrell.
He is survived by his mother, Alda Cantrell McCurry; four sons, Matt McCurry (Jaseman), Richie Jones, Cliffton "Smurf" Jones (Alisha) and Jordan McCurry (Autumn); four siblings, Mark McCurry (Robin), Cheryl Ramey (Randall), Kathy Thacker (Terry) and Leshia Adkins (Wayne); one grandson, Sam Jones; one granddaughter, Maddison Belcher; a host of nephews and nieces; one special aunt and uncle, Sharon Ramey (Bill); and a cat he loved dearly, Pretty Girl.
A special thanks to Donna, his nurse, and Bluegrass Hospice.
A private memorial service will be announced later. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Dennis Ratliff
Dennis Ratliff, 66, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Williamson. Entombment followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sandra Ratliff
Sandra Lynn Cole Ratliff, 62, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, April 24, 1958, the daughter of Jeff and Lerie Gibson Cole.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffery and Wayne Cole.
She is survived by her companion, Robert Simpson; her sons, Bradley Dale Ratliff (Brittany) and Jimmie D. Ratliff (Tabatha), both of Pikeville; eight grandchildren, Kristen Ratliff, Kisen Ratliff, Harley Ratliff, A. J. Rodriguez, Dylon Ratliff, Starla Ratliff, Brenden Ratliff and Detrey Ratliff; her sister, Annette Cole, of Pikeville: and her brother Jimmy Cole (Sandra), of Prestonsburg.
She will be forever missed and loved by her family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dan Thompson
Dan Thompson, 90, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
“Buddy” Wright
Herman Eugene “Buddy” Wright, 76, of Jonancy, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 25, 1944, the son of the late Aster and Lois Youngblood Wright.
He was a retired auto worker from Ford Motor Company and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Robert Shannon Little; three brothers, Gary Wright, Larry Wright and Donnie Joe Wright; and two sisters, Anita Wright Parsons and Norma Jean Wright Newsome.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Wright Sears (Carl) and Norma Michelle Wright; one son, Timothy Wright; two sisters, Diane White and Glenda Gaye Hall; one brother, Christopher Wright; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Nick Wright officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery, Booker Fork, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
