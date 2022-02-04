Brenda Coleman
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Brenda Coleman, 55, of Freeburn.
She suddenly passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born May 31, 1966, to the late Chalmer Ray and Zetta Rice.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Danny Miller.
Brenda loved her children and grandchildren with everything that she was. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Brenda enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing and four wheeling. Crafting was another favorite hobby she enjoyed. She had a smile that would light up the room.
Those left to mourn her passing include her companion, Grant Coleman; two daughters, Ashley (Allen Jr.) Sturgeon, of Williamson, W.Va., and Tracy Rice; one son, Aaron (Kirsten) Smith; one brother, Mike (Jackie) Rice, of Majestic; three sisters, Wilma Miller, Karen Maynard and Terri Tilley; and six grandchildren, Gage, Jaden, Jasmine, Karlee, Ashlyn and Peyton. Brenda also leaves behind a host of friends that loved her dearly.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Special services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Opie Harris officiating.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., in the chapel Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Interment will follow at Billy Dotson Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Petoe” Fleming
Lenville "Petoe” Fleming, 59, of Virgie, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 6, 1962, to the late Roy and Floretta Casebolt Fleming.
He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church, a retired coal miner and a member of Valley Rods and Cruisers Car Club.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Fleming and Glenda Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Hall Fleming; one son, Roy Thomas Fleming (Bree), of Raccoon; one daughter, Tiffany Kaye Bugg, of Mt. Vernon; two sisters, Susie Johnson (Brian Coleman), of Elkhorn City, and Cheryl Johnson, of Long Fork; five grandchildren, Holland, Brailee, Cameron, Conner and Jasse.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Roy Fleming Cemetery at Turkey Pen. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carol Justice
Carol Jean Justice, 72, of Road Creek, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery, Road Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ricky Ratliff
Ricky Ratliff, 68, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Roberts-France Cemetery, Caney. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Hoss” Ray
James Arnold “Hoss” Ray, 80, of Little Robinson Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Riverview Nursing Home in Prestonsburg.
He was born Feb. 3, 1941, to the late Simon and Brooksie Wallace Ray.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Welman Ray, Hassell Ray, Benny Ray and Eddie Raymond Ray; and one sister, Elanor Ray.
He is survived by three sisters, Allene Ray, of Little Robinson, Helen Ray, of Little Robinson, and Jean Stockdale, of Attica, Michigan.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy Damron and Ritchie Roberts officiating. Burial followed at the Ray Family Cemetery at Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Randy Roberts
Randy Roberts, 73, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 22, 1948, the son of the late Everett Roberts and Pauline Roberts.
He was the husband of Jane Ann Taylor Roberts, a retired truck driver for Austin Powder Company, and a member of the Faith Baptist Church at Myra.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Burdine; and one brother, Gary Roberts.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one son, Randy Roberts Jr. (Gina); one brother, Andy Roberts (Cheryl); two grandchildren, Nate Roberts and Nick Roberts; one great-grandchild, Kyler Acelan Roberts; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services were held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Dave Hammond officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Curtis Thacker
Curtis Stan Thacker, 65, of Sellersburg, Ind., formerly of Millard, died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Clark Memorial Health Care Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was born in Buchanan, Va., Nov. 15, 1956, a son of the late Curt Thacker.
He was a retired coal miner, maintenance director at Model City Day Care and a member of the Powells Creek Revival Center.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Troy Bruce Thacker and Tracy Neil Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Clevinger Thacker; two daughters, Stacy (Brandon) Newsome and Lacy (Nicklaus) Rhoton; three grandchildren, Peyton Newsome, Lily Rhoton and Ally Rhoton; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the funeral home with Stephen Clark officiating. Burial will follow at the Clevinger Cemetery at Marrowbone. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lena Webb
Lena Mae Williamson Webb, 90, of Varney, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 23, 1931, a daughter of the late John B. and Taney Case Williamson.
She was the wife of the late Billie Webb, a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office, a member of the Heenon Church of Christ and a member of the Eastern Star.
Along with her husband and parents, Lena was preceded in death by one son, Dr. Bill Webb; one daughter, Wanda Lene Webb; four sisters, Claude Hale, Jettie Jewel, Doris Williamson and Norma Pinson; and two brothers, Isaac and Lonnie Webb.
Lena is survived by one daughter, Barbara Miller (Mickey); one son, Kendall Webb (Patsy); one daughter-in-law, Karen Webb; one sister, Lucille Bostic; six grandchildren, Missy, Rachael, Barrett, Celeste, Delaney and Kenisha; seven great-grandchildren, Maddie, Sadie, Jayce, Josiah, Liam, Aubryn and Lillian; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the John B. Williamson Family Cemetery, Brushy.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
