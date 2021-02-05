Tammy Bogar
Tammy Louise Smith Bogar, 56 of Sidney, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
She was born at Quantico, Va., Nov. 11, 1964, the daughter of the late Tunis and Mary Williams Smith.
She was a loving wife and homemaker. She loved crafting and attending craft fairs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Dwight Bogar, of Sidney; her brother, Keith Smith, of Taylorsville; her aunts, Cindy Krass (Bill), of Fredericksburg, Va., and Betty Williams (John), of Huntsville, Ala.; her mother-in-law, Yvonne Bogar, of Sevierville, Tenn.; and her two cats, who she thought of as her children, Gabby and Runt. She also leaves behind a host of other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In honoring Tammy's wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Randy” Coleman
Randolph “Randy” Coleman, 55, of Left Fork of Stanley Road, Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 17, 1965, the son of Franklin Coleman and the late Sylvia Adams Coleman.
He was a retired owner of Positive Contracting Company and a believer of the Christian faith.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Verda Mae Marshall and Barbara Ann Coleman; and one brother, Paul Estil Coleman.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Kavinda Bowens Coleman; one son, Erik Coleman; one daughter, Miranda Coleman Clevenger; one sister, Jessica Coleman; two brothers, Frank Coleman and Terry Coleman; two grandchildren, Keagon Clevenger and Kaydence "Kayde" Clevenger; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larue Compton
Mrs. Compton, Room 2, Thunderbolt Elementary, the last of four dedicated sisters, dies at 93.
Larue Compton was the oldest of the four sisters. She was often mistaken for one of her other two sisters living in Savannah. Both elementary teachers, like Larue, Irene Cook and Lucy Osborne Horton taught at May Howard Elementary on Wilmington Island. Together the three taught hundreds of children in Chatham County the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. The fourth sister, Carlene Gose, taught in Letcher County. Together the four sisters have impacted the lives of students over almost four decades because of their passion for teaching and love of learning. As with her sisters, Larue’s legacy can be seen in the lives of the students she has nurtured throughout her 34 years of teaching.
Larue Webb Compton died at Buckingham South Assisted Living in Savannah, Ga., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Larue was born in Letcher County, Nov. 2, 1927, to Critt and Ora Ellen Webb. Larue was raised in the community of Mayking and attended high school in the nearby town of Whitesburg. Aspiring to teach young children, Larue started her teaching career before graduating college. Under an emergency wartime certificate, Larue taught her first class in 1946/47 at Kona, before graduating from Pikeville College in 1948. The day Larue graduated college she married her college sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Billy Fred Compton. Larue continued her teaching – 4 years in Pike County and 8 years at Pikeville City School. In 1964, Larue, Billy and their young daughter moved to Savannah, Georgia. Larue continued teaching and taught second grade for 22 years at Thunderbolt Elementary.
Larue was an active member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Society for women educators and a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association and the Chatham County Retired Teachers Association. Larue was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pikeville, and later in Savannah, Georgia. Larue taught Sunday school and served as a church deaconess for many years. Larue enjoyed her family and often took trips back to Kentucky to visit her sister, nieces, nephews and cousins. Larue enjoyed shopping, antiquing, quilting and traveling. Larue also enjoyed getting together with family and friends, UGA tailgates, Atlanta Braves baseball, and baking everyone’s favorite treats or dishes.
Larue is survived by her daughter, Ellodee Compton Stewart; her son-in-law, Roger Phillip Stewart; her nephew, Bill Mark Osborne, of Rincon, Ga.; her niece, Karen Gose Hunsucker, of Lexington; her nephew, Joe Gose, of Mayking; her nephew, Jeff Gose, of Mayking; many great-nephews and nieces; and her dear friend, Jane Weldy, who taught across the hall from Larue at Thunderbolt.
Larue was preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Compton; her brother, James Edison Webb (1926-1929); and three sisters, Carlene W. Gose, of Mayking, Lucy Osborne Horton, of Savannah, Ga., and Irene W. Cook, of Savannah, Georgia.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, no visitation or services were held in Savannah.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, where friends may call.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Zachary Estepp
Zachary Lee Estepp, 16, of Freeburn, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at South Williamson, July 18, 2004, the son of Homer Lee Estepp and Jessica Jo “Edwards” Blankenship, of Freeburn.
He worked as a cook at Penn Station and was a student at Phelps High School. He was in grade 11 and was on the Academic team. He was in ROTC for two years and in the Gaming Club. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed playing video games and loved to read. He was loved by many and was known for being laid back and fun to hang out with. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eddie Edwards.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Homer Estepp (Gail), of Majestic; his maternal grandmother, Jackie Edwards, of Freeburn; his brother, Davy Blankenship (Jessica Page), of Frankfort; his uncle, Larry Estep (LaDonna), of Ransom; his aunts, Teresa Michael (Barry), of Phelps, Missy Mattingly (Greg), of New Haven, and Janet Edwards, of Pikeville; and a special and dear friend, Tayen Smith. He is also survived by a host of family and friends, his classmates and the staff of Phelps High School.
He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel of Phelps with Pastor Harold Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery, Autumn Lane of Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606)-456-0656.
Perry Estol III
Perry Lee Estoll III, 40, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Aug. 11, 1980, the son of Nora Mullins Estoll and the late Perry Estoll II.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Lee Estoll.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his companion, Georgia Thornsberry; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held with Mark Justice and James Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shirley Hughes
Shirley Hughes, 82, of Indian Creek of Virgie, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 19, 1938, to the late Eddie and Edith Tackitt Tackett.
She was a member of the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Phil David Hughes.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Phil Hughes; two sons, Derek Hughes, of Robinson Creek, and Joseph Hughes, of Virgie; one daughter, Cheryl Fain, of Robinson Creek; two brothers, Michael Bennett Tackett and Ronald Eddie Tackett; one sister, Oleta June Long; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Bethany, Phil Daniel, Mac, Dillon, Wayne Dereka and Bo; eight great-grandchildren, Emma, Ana-Grace, Abby, Charlie, Molly, Kambry, Willow and Barrett; and two more great-granddaughters on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church with Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the T.J. Anderson Cemetery, Indian Creek.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please wear a mask or other facial covering and practice social distancing.
Sherri Hurley
Sherri Elizabeth Hurley, 48, of Nicholasville, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington.
She was born at Pikeville, April 22, 1972, to the late Holland Hurley and is survived by her mother, Julia (Judy) Adkins Hurley; one sister, Amanda Faye Hurley, of Pikeville; and her fiancé, Kevin (Boog) Burdine, of Nicholasville.
She will be missed and loved by all who knew her.
Graveside services only (due to Covid) were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Davidson Memorial Garden, Ivel, with Greg Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kelly Meade
Kelly Meade, 46, of Chloe Road, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, March 3, 1974, the daughter of Barbara Howell, of Chloe Road, and the late Isaac Howell.
She was a member of the Freedom Bible Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ricky Meade, of Chloe Road; one son, Shane Isaac Meade, of Chloe Road; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel of Zebulon with John Duchnowski officiating. Burial will follow at the Meade Cemetery, Mikes Branch.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Teddy Meadows
Teddy Wayne Meadows, 59, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Memorial services were held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bessie Newsome
Bessie Newsome, 97, of Little Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Edward Newsome
Edward Newsome, 69, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Pinson
Gary Elvin Pinson, 67, of Church Hill, Tenn., formerly of Belfry, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Ballard Health Hospice House, Bristol, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Ron Matney and Rev. Bobby Perry officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Corrine Stevens
Corrine Hoffman Stevens, 86, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held virtually on Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, 2021. She was laid to rest beside her late husband, Elmer Stevens, at Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Ruth Thacker
Ruth Carol Thacker, 79, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Benny Thompson
Benny Ray Thompson, 76, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ruby Ward
Ruby Ward, 101, a centenarian of the City of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Trinity of Mingo.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hatfield and Rev. Jarrod Belcher officiating. Interment will be in the Akers Family Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Zelma Ward
Zelma Ward, 96, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. Pastor Jarrod Belcher and Reverend Caleb Horn, Pastor of the East Williamson Baptist Church, officiated. Interment was in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
